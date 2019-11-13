Allison Holker Shares 'Week Post Baby’ Photo: ‘So Impressed with What the Body Can Do’

Allison Holker is showing her love for her post-baby body!

The 31-year-old dancer — who recently welcomed her third child with husband Stephen “tWitch” Boss on Nov. 6 — shared her appreciation for her “incredible” post-baby body on social media just days after giving birth to her baby girl, Zaia Boss.

On Tuesday, Holker posted a mirror selfie to Instagram revealing her “a week post baby” body.

“So impressed with what the body can do and handle,” she pridefully captioned the photo. “All women are SUPERHEROS!! Love your body, it’s incredible!!!”

The So You Think You Can Dance alum added phrases of empowerment to her caption by hashtagging the words body, love, appreciation, woman, women strong, strong and powerful.

Holker’s post garnered a plethora of comments from fans who appreciated the dancer’s candidness toward her post-baby body.

“So real!! Love this,” one user replied.

“Amen sister. We need more of this! Women embracing the miracle! And you look amazing!” added another.

One fan commented, “You are beautiful. Thank you for sharing this for other women.”

Holker shared the news of her baby girl’s arrival last week by posting a sweet black-and-white photo of Zaia holding on tightly to her mom’s finger.

“ZAIA BOSS 9 lbs 3 oz — 21 inches long,” the mother of three captioned the post adding, “Healthy beautiful angel.”

Boss, 37, shared a similar image simply captioning it, “Zaia 👶🏽”

The two previously welcomed son Maddox Laurel, 3½, in April 2016 and also share daughter Weslie Renae, 11.

Holker and Boss first announced that they were expecting their third child on a special Mother’s Day episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show that aired in May.

“Being that it is Mother’s Day, we thought this was the perfect opportunity to announce that we’re having a baby!” Holker told the crowd during her surprise appearance on the show, which her husband has been a DJ on since 2014.

The couple then revealed the baby’s sex in August, with the excited mom telling fans the happy news on Instagram as she showed off sweet family photos from her “gender reveal” party.

“Can’t even express all the incredible emotions we are feeling right now!” Holker wrote on Instagram alongside the snapshots. “I am so excited to be bringing in another beautiful baby girl into the world.”

“And we are so grateful for all the LOVE that we were showered with yesterday from our friends and family joining us in the gender reveal!” she added. “This baby girl is already surrounded by love and support.”