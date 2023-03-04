Allison Holker Pens Moving Note to Her 3 Kids Months After Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death

Allison Holker Boss is reaffirming her love and dedication to her children.

The mom-of-three, 35, penned a lengthy Instagram post promising her children that she would be beside them no matter what in the wake of her husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss's death at age 40 in December.

"My loves, we are stronger than you could ever imagine. And we will stand strong together as a unit, and find the courage to hold each other up," she began her post, which she shared alongside what appears to be a new family photo.

In the picture, the family of four sits together on a couch as their photo is taken. Holker Boss smiles at the camera in a casual white shirt and jeans as she holds 6-year-old son Maddox in her lap, who also sports a wide grin. Next to her is her 14-year-old daughter Weslie, who offers a light smile as she holds her 3-year-old sister Zaia in her arms.

"I will be here for you every step of the way through the highs and lows, the ups and the downs," Holker Boss wrote. "I will protect, and I will guide, I will be a listening ear, a shoulder to cry on, I will have mom jokes ready for when you need a good laugh."

"The love and light inside our hearts will still shine. I love you forever and always. Mommy," she concluded her post.

Last month, Weslie returned to social media following a hiatus after her father's death. In the short TikTok she posted, she poses in the mirror, which she focuses on with her phone, as Mac Miller's "Surf" plays in the background. A photo strip featuring pictures of the teen and her dad can be seen inside her phone case in the clip.

She captioned the 13-second video, "I miss u."

Among those wishing her peace in the comments was mom Allison Holker Boss, who wrote, "I love you babygirl ❤️always and forever."

The professional dancer and choreographer confirmed her husband's death in a statement to PEOPLE, saying, "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us."

"Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

RELATED Video: Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Honored at Celebration of Life Service

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," she continued. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory."

She has also posted several emotional tributes to him on social media in the time since. On Jan. 6, Allison shared an emotional tribute video in honor of the So You Think You Can Dance star. The clip included candid family photos and was set to the song "Lift Me Up" by Rihanna.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"To my husband, best friend, babe, Chee-chalker, Superman and father of my children I LOVE YOU FOREVER and ALWAYS," she captioned the video. "We will forever remember you as the true beacon of light that you were and we will continue to cast your light and love throughout the world."

"Thank you for our incredible memories and our beautiful life shared together," she concluded.