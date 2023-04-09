Allison Holker and Kids Celebrate First Easter After Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death

"Happy Easter from my babies," Holker wrote, showing off pictures of her kids holding buckets full of colorful eggs

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 9, 2023 04:32 PM
Allison Holker
Allison Holker and her three kids. Photo: Allison Holker/instagram

Allison Holker Boss is sharing how she and her children are spending their first Easter without Stephen 'tWitch' Boss.

Holker and the couple's three kids — Zaia, 3, Maddox, 7, and Weslie, 14 — spent the holiday in a festive manner, engaging in what appeared to be a traditional egg hunt for the younger two.

"Happy Easter from my babies," Holker captioned a trio of shots, showing Zaia and Maddox proudly showing off buckets full of colorful plastic eggs with big smiles.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The mom of three penned a lengthy Instagram post promising her children that she would be beside them no matter what in the wake of her husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss's death at age 40 in December.

"My loves, we are stronger than you could ever imagine. And we will stand strong together as a unit, and find the courage to hold each other up," she began her post.

Allison Holker
Allison Holker and her three kids. Allison Holker/instagram

"I will be here for you every step of the way through the highs and lows, the ups and the downs," Holker Boss wrote. "I will protect, and I will guide, I will be a listening ear, a shoulder to cry on, I will have mom jokes ready for when you need a good laugh."

"The love and light inside our hearts will still shine. I love you forever and always. Mommy," she concluded her post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/ClXjOpLL-GR/ allisonholker's profile picture allisonholker Verified HAPPY THANKSGIVING FROM THE BOSS FAMILY 2022!!! We are sending you all so much love and joy!! We are grateful for all of you for being such an incredible part of our lives!! And being a wife and mother to this family is just the best gift I could ever ask for in this life!! I am grateful for our families love, joy and health and hope to be able to keep spreading love!! #thebossfamily #thebosshouse #bossfamily #happythanksgiving @sir_twitch_alot @weslierboss @maddoxlboss @zaiaboss Edited · 21h
Allison Holker/Instagram

Holker Boss confirmed his death in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE in December.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," she shared. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," she continued. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."

Closing her statement, Allison shared a message for her husband. "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you," she concluded.

Related Articles
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Celebrate First Easter as a Family of Five in Italy
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cqju9zrrpOj/. Tori Roloff/Instagram
Tori Roloff Documents Her Kids Coloring Easter Eggs Together — See the Sweet Photos!
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 27: Daisy Lowe (L) and Jordan Saul attend the launch of Nick Grimshaw's book 'Soft Lad' at NoMad London on October 27, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Nick Grimshaw)
Daisy Lowe Welcomes First Baby with Fiancé Jordan Saul: 'Our Dream Girl'
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CqvYqEtgspk/. Keke Palmer/Instagram
Keke Palmer Celebrates Her Post-Pregnancy Body Changes After Baby Son Leo's Birth: 'Get Into It'
Pope Francis general weekly audience appeal for peace
Pope Francis Offers Prayers During Annual Easter Service After Recent Hospitalization
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 02: Bindi Irwin attends the Critics' Choice Real TV Awards on June 02, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage); https://www.instagram.com/reel/CqytzWegZnZ/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D. Bindi Irwin/Instagram
Bindi Irwin's Daughter Grace, 2, Shows Off Her Cute 'Star Wars' Easter Attire — See the Photos!
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort attend the Easter Mattins Service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)
King Charles and Queen Camilla Mark First Easter Since Queen's Death on Their Wedding Anniversary
prince philip
Royal Family Gathers on the Second Anniversary of Prince Philip's Death for Easter Church Service
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqvufB1PoVp/?hl=en. Kris Jenner/Instagram
Kris Jenner Kicks Off Easter Weekend with Retro Family Throwbacks: 'Always Matching'
Gwyneth Paltrow attends Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture Exhibit Launch
Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrates Son Moses with Sweet Post on His 17th Birthday: 'I Deeply Adore You'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 10: Halsey attends the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival at Crypto.com Arena on February 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Bud Light)
Halsey Shares Rare Glimpses at Life with Son Ender, 20 Months — See the Sweet Photos!
April Birthdays, Bruce Willis - Mabel
See Sweet Photos of Celebrity Kids Celebrating Their Birthdays in April 2023
Kelly Osbourne taking her son to visit the easter bunny
Kelly Osbourne's Son Sidney Meets the Easter Bunny for the First Time — See the Cute Photo!
Behati Prinsloo Shares a Peek at Her and Adam Levine's Newborn Baby: 'I'm a Mother of Three'
Behati Prinsloo Shares Peek at Her and Adam Levine's Newborn: 'I'm a Mother of Three!'
Jennifer Hudson Recreates Her Easter Dress from When She was 7 Years Old
Jennifer Hudson Recreates Her Easter Dress Look from When She Was 7 Years Old: 'How Did I Do?'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqqmFyguG5y/ Verified Life lately 🫀 1. Rolly Polly Olly 2. Flowers 💐 3. My everything 4. Leaking🥛 5. Blessing day 6. First time dancing @ 6 weeks postpartum 7. A pink moment 💕 8. 1.10.23 9. Friends & babies 10. ♾️
Jenna Johnson Shares Sweet Family Photos with Husband Val Chmerkovskiy and Son Rome: 'Life Lately'