Allison Holker Has 'Family Day' with All 3 Kids Months After Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death

Allison Holker Boss is enjoying a family outing with all three of her kids.

On Sunday, the professional dancer, 35, shared a series of photos on her Instagram Story from a "family day" out in Los Angeles with her three kids, daughters Weslie, 14, and Zaia, 3, and son Maddox, 6.

Holker Boss first shared a sweet selfie of the family, followed up by a cute shot of Zaia and Maddox walking in a parking lot while holding umbrellas. "Rainy days in LA," Holker Boss wrote.

Another picture shows Holker Boss and Weslie posing for a mirror selfie while the teenager holds up a rock and roll hand sign. "By babygirl forever," wrote the mom of three.

The special outing came one day after Holker Boss penned a lengthy Instagram post promising her children that she would be beside them no matter what in the wake of her husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss's death at age 40 in December.

"My loves, we are stronger than you could ever imagine. And we will stand strong together as a unit, and find the courage to hold each other up," she began her post, which she shared alongside what appeared to be a new family photo.

In the picture, the family of four sat together on a couch as their photo was taken. Holker Boss smiled at the camera in a casual white shirt and jeans as she held Maddox in her lap. Next to her was her daughter Weslie as she held her little sister Zaia in her arms.

"I will be here for you every step of the way through the highs and lows, the ups and the downs," Holker Boss wrote. "I will protect, and I will guide, I will be a listening ear, a shoulder to cry on, I will have mom jokes ready for when you need a good laugh."

"The love and light inside our hearts will still shine. I love you forever and always. Mommy," she concluded her post.

The professional dancer and choreographer confirmed her husband's death in a statement to PEOPLE in December, saying, "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us."

"Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," she continued. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory."

Holker Boss has also posted several emotional tributes to him on social media in the time since. Last month, Weslie also returned to social media following a hiatus after her father's death.