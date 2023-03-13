Allison Holker Boss Enjoys Park Pizza Party with Daughter Zaia and Son Maddox in Sweet Photos

Allison Holker Boss is enjoying time outside with her little ones.

On Sunday, the professional dancer, 35, shared photos from her day at the park with daughter Zaia, 3, and son Maddox, 6.

Brother and sister made matching faces at the camera as Holker Boss smiled in the photo shared on her Instagram Story. Later, she showed Maddox trying his hand at skateboarding, working on getting his balance as he mounted the board.

Last week, Holker Boss — who is also mom to daughter Weslie, 14 — penned a lengthy Instagram post promising her children that she would be beside them no matter what in the wake of her husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss's death at age 40 in December.

Allison Holker/Instagram

"My loves, we are stronger than you could ever imagine. And we will stand strong together as a unit, and find the courage to hold each other up," she began her post, which she shared alongside what appeared to be a new family photo.

In the picture, the family of four sat together on a couch as their photo was taken. Holker Boss smiled at the camera in a casual white shirt and jeans as she held Maddox in her lap. Next to her was her daughter Weslie as she held her little sister Zaia in her arms.

"I will be here for you every step of the way through the highs and lows, the ups and the downs," Holker Boss wrote. "I will protect, and I will guide, I will be a listening ear, a shoulder to cry on, I will have mom jokes ready for when you need a good laugh."

Allison Holker and her three kids. Allison Holker/instagram

"The love and light inside our hearts will still shine. I love you forever and always. Mommy," she concluded her post.

The professional dancer and choreographer confirmed her husband's death in a statement to PEOPLE in December, saying, "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us."

"Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," she continued. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory."