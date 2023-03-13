Allison Holker Boss Enjoys Park Pizza Party with Daughter Zaia and Son Maddox in Sweet Photos

Allison Holker has been focusing on her kids after the death of husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 13, 2023 04:08 PM
Allison Holker Enjoys Park Pizza Party with Daughter Zaia and Son Maddox, Who Gives Skating a Try
Allison Holker and kids. Photo: Allison Holker/Instagram

Allison Holker Boss is enjoying time outside with her little ones.

On Sunday, the professional dancer, 35, shared photos from her day at the park with daughter Zaia, 3, and son Maddox, 6.

Brother and sister made matching faces at the camera as Holker Boss smiled in the photo shared on her Instagram Story. Later, she showed Maddox trying his hand at skateboarding, working on getting his balance as he mounted the board.

Last week, Holker Boss — who is also mom to daughter Weslie, 14 — penned a lengthy Instagram post promising her children that she would be beside them no matter what in the wake of her husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss's death at age 40 in December.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Allison Holker Enjoys Park Pizza Party with Daughter Zaia and Son Maddox, Who Gives Skating a Try
Allison Holker/Instagram

"My loves, we are stronger than you could ever imagine. And we will stand strong together as a unit, and find the courage to hold each other up," she began her post, which she shared alongside what appeared to be a new family photo.

In the picture, the family of four sat together on a couch as their photo was taken. Holker Boss smiled at the camera in a casual white shirt and jeans as she held Maddox in her lap. Next to her was her daughter Weslie as she held her little sister Zaia in her arms.

"I will be here for you every step of the way through the highs and lows, the ups and the downs," Holker Boss wrote. "I will protect, and I will guide, I will be a listening ear, a shoulder to cry on, I will have mom jokes ready for when you need a good laugh."

Allison Holker
Allison Holker and her three kids. Allison Holker/instagram

"The love and light inside our hearts will still shine. I love you forever and always. Mommy," she concluded her post.

The professional dancer and choreographer confirmed her husband's death in a statement to PEOPLE in December, saying, "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us."

"Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," she continued. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory."

Related Articles
Kimberly Stewart Shares Candid Photo of Her and Benicio Del Toro's Daughter Taking in a View
Kimberly Stewart Shares Candid Photo of Her and Benicio Del Toro's Daughter Enjoying a Scenic View
Richard Gere and Wife Alejandra Recharge with Sons on a Farm and Help Alexander Milk a Cow
Richard Gere and Wife Alejandra Help Son Alexander, 4, Milk a Cow in a Rare Family Photo
kim kardashian, dream kardashian, true thompson
Kim Kardashian's Daughter Chicago, Niece True Prove They're Little Fashionistas in New Photos
Patrick Mahomes Brittany Family Photo
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Pose for Sunny Family Photo with Daughter Sterling and Baby Bronze
Martha Stewart attends the Hudson River Park Friends 2022 Gala
Martha Stewart Shares Rare Photo of Granddaughter Jude Celebrating 12th Birthday with Spa Party
Chip and Joanna Gaines, Kids Enjoy Fireside Puzzles and Snowball Fights on Family Ski Trip
Chip and Joanna Gaines Enjoy Fireside Puzzles, Snowball Fights with Their Kids on Family Ski Trip
Matthew McConaughey and Son Livingston Enjoy Father-Son Hike
Matthew McConaughey and Son Livingston Enjoy Father-Son Hike in New Photo: 'Son Up to Sun Down'
Kate Hudson Oscars
Kate Hudson's Daughter Rani Sweetly Cheers on Mom at Home as She Takes the Stage at Oscars 2023
Andy Cohen daughter Lucy
Andy Cohen's Daughter Is 'Not OK' with Daylight Saving Time as He Shares Photo of Her Sleeping
Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett and Daughter Bronwyn Match in Purple Gowns at Oscars 2023 — See the Family Photo!
Henry Hall and Julia Louis-Dreyfus attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Joined by Son Henry Hall in Sweet Mother-Son Outing at Oscars 2023
Salma Hayek and Valentina Paloma Pinault attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Salma Hayek and Daughter Valentina, 15, Coordinate in Glamorous Red Looks at Oscars 2023: Photo
Stellan Connelly Bettany and Jennifer Connelly attend the 95th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Academy Awards 2023, Los Angeles, California, United States - 12 Mar 2023
Jennifer Connelly Brings Lookalike Son Stellan, 19, to Oscars 2023 — See the Photo!
Colin Farrell and Henry Tadeusz Farrell attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Colin Farrell Makes Rare Appearance with Son Henry, 13, at Oscars 2023 — See the Cute Photo!
Andie Macdowell
Andie MacDowell Brings Daughter Rainey Qualley to Oscars 2023 — See the Sweet Photo!
Lillian Amanda Luhrmann, Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
'Elvis' Director Baz Luhrmann Brings Teen Daughter Lilly and Wife Catherine Martin to Oscars 2023