Allison Holker Reveals Daughter Zaia, 16 Months, Is in a 'Baby Cast' After 'Little Spill'

"She is handling it like a champion," said the mom of three

Allison Holker's daughter is on the mend.

The So You Think You Can Dance alum, 33, revealed on Wednesday that her daughter Zaia, 16 months, injured her leg after a "little spill." Holker — who is also mom to son Maddox Laurel, 5 later this month, and daughter Weslie Renae, 12 — shared an adorable video of Zaia walking with a purple cast on her leg and a pacifier in her mouth.

"Babygirl Z had a little spill but she is handling it like a champion!!!" Holker, who shares Zaia with husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss, writes on Instagram. "Her baby cast comes off in a few days!! She is still chasing after her big brother Maddox."

In the comment section, several of Holker's famous followers showed support for Zaia, including Vanessa Bryant, who wrote, "Awe. ☹️ She's still cute! 💜💛." Fuller House star Jodie Sweetin added, "Oh no!! Poor baby Z!!!"

In February 2020, Boss and Holker opened up to PEOPLE about raising their three kids, admitting it "still takes a village!"

"[It's] a little challenging [because] we have family in Utah and Arizona; our family's spread out," Boss said at the time. "But then also we have what would be our chosen family, our family friends in L.A., that are always there to help. And also we have nannies. And it does — it takes a whole village to run this thing."

"People always talk about how it takes a village for hair and makeup and styling — it's the same thing with having kids," added Holker. "We have hands on deck all the time willing to help and jump on board."