Allison Holker Celebrates Son Maddox's 7th Birthday with Family: 'We Share a Forever Bond'

Allison Holker Boss is celebrating her little boy on his special day.

On Monday, the mom of three posted photos of the family's celebration for son Maddox's 7th birthday. In the sweet shots, the birthday boy sits on big sister Weslie's lap while Zaia, 3, is perched on her mom's lap. Colorful gift bags that say "Happy Birthday" are in the background.

"Happy 7th birthday my sweet sweet Maddox! Oh I love you so much and couldn't be more proud or grateful to be your mommy," the dancer, 35, began.

"I'm so proud of you! You are brave, strong, endearing, loving, and full of joy. You have this beautiful passion for life that brings light into every room you walk (run, jump, fly) into."

Holker continued, "We had an incredible talk the other night and we talked about how powerful you are and that we share a forever bond… your the sun and I'm your moon.. pulling for each other forever and ever! I love you and you deserve this perfect day celebrating you!"

The celebration comes in the wake of her husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss's death at age 40 in December.

Earlier this month, Holker Boss penned a lengthy Instagram post promising her children that she would be beside them no matter what in the aftermath of the family tragedy.

Allison Holker and her three kids. Allison Holker/instagram

"My loves, we are stronger than you could ever imagine. And we will stand strong together as a unit, and find the courage to hold each other up," she began her post, which she shared alongside what appeared to be a new family photo.

In the picture, the family of four sat together on a couch as their photo was taken. Holker Boss smiled at the camera in a casual white shirt and jeans as she held Maddox in her lap. Next to her was her daughter Weslie as she held her little sister Zaia in her arms.

"I will be here for you every step of the way through the highs and lows, the ups and the downs," Holker Boss wrote. "I will protect, and I will guide, I will be a listening ear, a shoulder to cry on, I will have mom jokes ready for when you need a good laugh."

"The love and light inside our hearts will still shine. I love you forever and always. Mommy," she concluded her post.