Allison Holker Celebrates Mother's Day with Kids for the First Time Since tWitch's Death

Allison Holker Boss is surrounded by her kids' love on her first Mother's Day without late husband, Stephen 'tWitch' Boss.

The mom of three, 35, celebrated the holiday with daughter Zaia, 3, son Maddox, 7, and daughter Weslie, 14.

"Being a mother is the greatest gift of my life. I couldn't be more grateful to wake every morning and see their beautiful faces. Seeing their growth, their perseverance and sharing in the smiles and laughter helps me push through for every single day. I will protect my babies with everything I got. We are enduring some thing I could've never imagined, but we are pushing forward together every day. I love you my babies, and thank you for continuously showing me strength, love and joy. I love you forever Weslie, Maddox and ZAIA ❤️❤️❤️ HAPPY MOTHERS DAY!!" she caption a photo of the family.

Sitting down with PEOPLE in the Los Angeles-area home she shared with Stephen 'tWitch' Boss for her first interview since his death by suicide at age 40, the dancer and TV host opened up about keeping her kids close as they find a way forward.

"My kids and I always had such a strong unit, but at this time there is just a different bond that we share. I always want to make sure that they see me really strong for them, but it's been amazing to see that my kids are also there for me now," said Holker.

"I'm so proud of them, and of how they're willing to feel and communicate with me. They're open to asking me questions, and we try to find our way together," she continues. "Sometimes it breaks my heart that they have to feel that pressure to take care of me, but that's a true testament to Stephen, because that's what he would have done."

"It's so important my kids are cared for right now. I want them to see you can still be you and be an individual. All of us finding our joy and coming together is where we're going to find happiness as a family," she said.

Together, they still have meaningful conversations with Dad. "The reason the stars are so important to me is because that's where we believe he is," she said. "So we go out there, and we talk to him. I've told them if they ever need him, he's always listening. He's guiding and he's protecting. We still feel his presence with us."

Allison also sees the best parts of Stephen in their children. "Weslie is his wisdom, Maddox is his joy, and our youngest, Zaia, is his intuition," she said. "They all have these really special, unique energies about them. They lean into it and they inspire me every single day."