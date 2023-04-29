Allison Holker Celebrates 'Beautiful Memories Being Created' During Universal Trip with Her Kids

This comes a month after Holker Boss penned a lengthy Instagram post promising her children that she would be beside them no matter what in the aftermath of the family tragedy

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on April 29, 2023
Allison Holker
Allison Holker and her three kids. Photo: Allison Holker/instagram

Allison Holker Boss is making important memories with her little ones.

The dancer, 35, posted a carousel of upbeat photos on Instagram spending time at Universal Studios Hollywood with her two younger children Zaia, 3, Maddox, 7, whom she shares with late husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss.

In the first photo posted on Instagram, Holker Boss held her daughter in her arms as they posed in front of an overlook where several green trees and mountains could be seen in the distance while her son smiled while looking off to the side as he stepped down from the telescope.

The trio then took several photos at the park's Super Nintendo World, with them posing excitedly inside the Super Mario warp pipes and in the center of the theme park. Holker Boss also showed her children's stunned faces as they explored the Super Mario Castle and in front of the entrance to the theme park.

She posted shots of her daughter riding a theme park ride with a Mario hat on and holding a Minion-themed cookie while in her stroller, as well as a mother-son shot posing in the Hogsmeade section of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter theme park area.

"Beautiful memories being created ❤️" Holker Boss captioned the photos on Instagram.

The dancer, who is also mom to 14-year-old Weslie, celebrated Maddox's 7th birthday last month, sharing sweet shots of the family's celebration of the event, complete with colorful gift bags that read "Happy Birthday."

"Happy 7th birthday my sweet sweet Maddox! Oh, I love you so much and couldn't be more proud or grateful to be your mommy," she wrote on Instagram.

The celebrations come in the wake of her husband's sudden death at age 40 in December. A few months following his death, Holker Boss penned a lengthy Instagram post, promising her children that she would be beside them no matter what.

"My loves, we are stronger than you could ever imagine. And we will stand strong together as a unit, and find the courage to hold each other up," she said in a post on Instagram.

"I will be here for you every step of the way through the highs and lows, the ups and the downs," Holker Boss wrote. "I will protect, and I will guide, I will be a listening ear, a shoulder to cry on, I will have mom jokes ready for when you need a good laugh."

"The love and light inside our hearts will still shine. I love you forever and always. Mommy," she concluded her post.

