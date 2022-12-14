Allison Holker Called Stephen 'tWitch' Boss the 'Anchor' of Their Family: 'Very Blessed'

Stephen "tWitch" Boss' wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed his death at age 40 in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE on Wednesday

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 14, 2022 01:26 PM

Allison Holker Boss previously spoke out about husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss' pivotal role in their family in the years before his sudden death.

On Wednesday, Allison, 34, confirmed Stephen's death in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE. He died by suicide at age 40.

In a joint interview with PEOPLE in March 2020, Allison praised the former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ for being an "amazing, supportive husband," and called him the "anchor" of their family of five. The couple shares children Zaia, 3, Maddox, 6, and Weslie, 14.

"I'm very grateful to have the amazing, supportive husband that I do because he just honestly jumps in at any moment to help," Allison said of her husband at the time.

"I just feel like I'm very, very, very blessed to have that kind of husband," she added. "He's my support system and our anchor for our family, for sure."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Stephen tWitch Boss and Allison Holker family
Allison Holker/Instagram

Allison shared similar sentiments about her husband when confirming his sudden death on Wednesday, telling PEOPLE he was the "backbone of our family."

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," she said in a statement. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," she continued. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."

US dancers Allison Holker (2nd L), Stephen "tWitch" Boss (R) and family attend the Fans Premiere of Illumination and Universal Pictures' "Minions: The Rise of Gru" on June 25, 2022, in Hollywood, California.
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty

Closing her statement, Allison shared a message for her husband. "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you," she concluded.

Stephen was best known for being a DJ and co-executive producer on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. He also made a name for himself on So You Think You Can Dance as a contestant and later a judge when the series returned in 2022.

Related Articles
Stephen tWitch Boss
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, Former 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' DJ and 'SYTYCD' All-Star, Dead at 40
ELLEN'S GAME OF GAMES -- "The Sound of Musical Chairs" Episode 201 -- Pictured: (l-r) Ellen DeGeneres, Stephen Laurel "tWitch" Boss
Ellen DeGeneres Is 'Heartbroken' After Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death: 'He Was My Family'
Stephen "tWitch" Boss and Allison Holker Boss at the Critics Choice Association 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's Wife Allison Holker Speaks Out on His Legacy: He 'Lit Up Every Room He Stepped Into'
Twitch on Tuesday July 5, 2022
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Reflected on 'Clear Skies Full of Possibilities and Promises' Months Before Death
Stephen tWitch Boss
Katie Couric, Viola Davis and More Pay Tribute to Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: 'The World Lost a Bright Light'
tWitch and his kids
Everything Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Said About Parenting His 3 Kids: 'My Favorite Earthly Assignment'
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClXjOpLL-GR/ allisonholker's profile picture allisonholker Verified HAPPY THANKSGIVING FROM THE BOSS FAMILY 2022!!! We are sending you all so much love and joy!! We are grateful for all of you for being such an incredible part of our lives!! And being a wife and mother to this family is just the best gift I could ever ask for in this life!! I am grateful for our families love, joy and health and hope to be able to keep spreading love!! #thebossfamily #thebosshouse #bossfamily #happythanksgiving @sir_twitch_alot @weslierboss @maddoxlboss @zaiaboss Edited · 21h
Allison Holker and Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Celebrate Thanksgiving with Their 3 Kids: 'We Are Grateful'
tWitch & Allison Holker Boss on Trying for Another Baby
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and Allison Holker on Possibility of More Kids: 'Would Love to Start Trying'
shana burgess
'Dancing with the Stars' Parents — and Pros Who Have Babies on the Way!
Allison Holker and tWitch Family
Allison Holker on the 'Beautiful Chaos' of Back to School with Her Kids: 'Thriving'
kirstie alley, ellen degeneres
See Kirstie Alley Reflect on Not Feeling Her Age, Wanting to Live to 98
Stephen tWitch Boss and Allison Holker family
Photos of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss & Allison Holker's Family of Five
Allison Holker and Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss on Love at First Dance
Allison Holker and Stephen 'tWitch' Boss on Love at First Dance: 'We've Been Together Ever Since'
tWitch and Allison Boss
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and Allison Holker Launch 'Fly' Athleisure Line: 'It's Made for Everybody'
Rev Run as the Narrator in Disney's The Hip Hop Nutcracker.
Rev Run Says 'The Hip Hop Nutcracker' Honors the Original Story, but Everyone Is 'Popping, Locking, Breaking'
Stephen Boss attends the 2022 Fox Upfront on May 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/WireImage)
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Shares His Best Father's Day Gifts — Including a Family-Friendly Card Game!