Celebrity Parents Allison Holker Called Stephen 'tWitch' Boss the 'Anchor' of Their Family: 'Very Blessed' Stephen "tWitch" Boss' wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed his death at age 40 in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE on Wednesday By Georgia Slater Georgia Slater Twitter Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter. People Editorial Guidelines and Jen Juneau Jen Juneau Twitter Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 14, 2022 01:26 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Allison Holker Boss previously spoke out about husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss' pivotal role in their family in the years before his sudden death. On Wednesday, Allison, 34, confirmed Stephen's death in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE. He died by suicide at age 40. In a joint interview with PEOPLE in March 2020, Allison praised the former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ for being an "amazing, supportive husband," and called him the "anchor" of their family of five. The couple shares children Zaia, 3, Maddox, 6, and Weslie, 14. "I'm very grateful to have the amazing, supportive husband that I do because he just honestly jumps in at any moment to help," Allison said of her husband at the time. "I just feel like I'm very, very, very blessed to have that kind of husband," she added. "He's my support system and our anchor for our family, for sure." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Allison Holker/Instagram Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, Former 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' DJ and 'SYTYCD' All-Star, Dead at 40 Allison shared similar sentiments about her husband when confirming his sudden death on Wednesday, telling PEOPLE he was the "backbone of our family." "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," she said in a statement. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans." "To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," she continued. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children." VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Closing her statement, Allison shared a message for her husband. "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you," she concluded. Stephen was best known for being a DJ and co-executive producer on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. He also made a name for himself on So You Think You Can Dance as a contestant and later a judge when the series returned in 2022.