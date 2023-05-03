Allison Holker Boss Announces Children's Book She Wrote with Late Husband tWitch: 'Our Essence as a Family'

Keeping Dancing Through was inspired by "our family's values about spreading kindness and hope, our mottoes and daily affirmations," says the dancer and TV host

Melody Chiu
As she grieves her late husband, Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, Allison Holker Boss is honoring his memory by releasing a children's book they wrote together before his death.

Titled Keep Dancing Through: A Boss Family Groove, the book (out Jan. 16, 2024, but available for pre-order now) is inspired by their mission as a family.

She and Stephen — who died last December at age 40 — began writing it in 2021.

"I'd always had a dream of coming out with a children's book. It was from years ago when I had [my oldest daughter] Weslie," Allison, 35, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "Then a couple years ago, I was like, 'Let's do it!' Let's show who we are and put it in story form."

Keep dancing through

"We were allowing the kids to start being part of the process, and it's something we were so proud of, and we still are so proud of," says Allison, who's also mom to son Maddox, 7, and daughter Zaia, 3. "It's something that I hope really can be seen by people, and is our true essence as a family."

After Stephen's death, Allison wrote a dedication that will be included in the book.

"My late husband Stephen and I started working on Keep Dancing Through in the summer of 2021. We wanted the book to reflect our family's values about spreading kindness and hope, our mottoes and daily affirmations," reads the note.

Allison Holker photographed at home on April 11, 2023 in Encino, CA. Photographer: Nolwen Cifuentes Hair & Makeup: Larke Hasstedt
Allison Holker Boss. Nolwen Cifuentes

"And what a joy it was to work on. We reviewed passes with the kids, who were delighted to see themselves in illustrated form. We read through it hundreds of times and still had smiles on our faces when we were done. It was a true passion project, a family effort," continues the dedication.

"Now that the book is finished, I am so proud of what we made, and how it encapsulates our family, how you can feel the real love and joy running through every page. I hope reading it sends a little joy and love to all of you."

US dancers Allison Holker (2nd L), Stephen "tWitch" Boss (R) and family attend the Fans Premiere of Illumination and Universal Pictures' "Minions: The Rise of Gru" on June 25, 2022, in Hollywood, California.
Allison Holker Boss and Stephen 'tWitch' Boss with Zaia, Weslie and Maddox. VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty

"And of course, I hope it inspires you to dance. Because, to put it quite simply, that's what our family is going to do — we're going to keep dancing through," she concludes.

For more on how Allison Holker Boss and her kids are continuing the legacy of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, or subscribe here.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

