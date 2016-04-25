Allison Holker Shows Off Body After Baby Less Than a Month After Giving Birth

It looks like all that dancing has paid off for Allison Holker.

The Dancing with the Stars pro, who gave birth to son Maddox Laurel less than a month ago, posted an Instagram selfie on Sunday that depicts a bikini-clad Holker hanging out by the pool while her 7-year-old daughter Weslie Renae takes a dip in the background.

“SUNDAY FUN DAY,” Holker captioned the snap, whose true star is her incredible abs.

Allison Holker Instagram

But Holker’s body after baby is definitely no surprise. Holker — who met her Magic Mike XXL star husband Stephen “tWitch” Boss while the pair both competed on So You Think You Can Dance — told Fit Pregnancy and Baby this past March that the couple follow a diet that’s mostly devoid of gluten, soy, dairy and oil.

The former High School Musical star, who announced her pregnancy on an episode of DWTS last October, also has no qualms about admitting that she prioritizes putting in the physical work to stay in shape. Aside from her diet, Holker ensured weight lifting and long walks were a part of her pregnancy-health routine.

“I absolutely feel pressure to lose the baby weight quickly, but I don’t see that as a negative thing,” she added in the Fit Pregnancy and Baby interview. “It’s great motivation so I can be physically fit, not just for myself but for my children as well.”

Holker, 28, also said while her physical fitness is important to her, it’s definitely not a contest with anyone other than herself.

“Nowadays, it always seems like a competition between women for who can lose the baby weight the fastest, but I am trying to stay chill and not compare myself to other people,” she said.