Allison Holker on the 'Beautiful Chaos' of Back to School with Her Kids: 'Thriving'

Allison Holker and Stephen "tWitch'' Boss share three kids: daughters Weslie, 14, and Zaia, 2 and son Maddox, 6

Georgia Slater
Published on September 30, 2022 05:26 PM
Allison Holker and tWitch Family
Photo: Allison Holker/Instagram

The Boss family is in full back-to-school swing!

While chatting with PEOPLE about her partnership with HP Instant Ink, Allison Holker discussed the "beautiful chaos" of back-to-school season with her and husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss's kids, daughters Weslie, 14, and Zaia, 2, and son Maddox, 6.

"We are in full gear with our three kids. It is chaotic and wild. But it's also really beautiful all at the same time," she says of having one child in high school, one in elementary school and another at home. "I call it beautiful chaos."

"Our kids are thriving," she adds. "They're so excited to be back in school, back into their sports and activities. There's a lot of excitement and nerves, but as a parent, it's so rewarding, you watch [your kids] go through all of the emotions. It's been a really cool time."

As Holker's kids return to the classroom after years of disrupted learning due to the pandemic, she says her children are "really grateful" to be back to school in person.

"There's a different energy about them being at school. Every single day, they're excited about it," she adds. "They see the benefit of it and they're grateful to be out of the house and doing things again."

As a mom of three with a busy career, the professional dancer is all about being prepared and making sure her kids understand the importance of advanced preparation as well.

"I'm a firm believer in everything in order for it to go well, preparation is key," she says. "So we over talk about things, go over where their classrooms are, print out the schedules, print out any of the helpful little hints and tidbits that they need to bring with them."

"We're very big in making sure our kids are also active in helping out and being responsible for themselves too and teaching them that skill set," Holker adds.

Since preparation is always front of mind, the So You Think You Can Dance alum says it was an "easy decision" to partner with HP Instant Ink to raise awareness of the subscription service that automatically delivers printer ink when users are running low.

"I print out everyone's homework. I print out our schedules, I print out the kids' flashcards and I print out activities for the kids," Holker explains. "So when HP reached out to me, I was like, this is something I already do and I really believe in."

"It's a game changer," she adds of the service. "I find that when we print out schedules and I pass them onto our kids and they see it physically and they can actually tangibly hold it or take notes on it, it really, really helps."

