U.S. Women's Soccer Star Allie Long Expecting Twins with Boyfriend Casey Cordial: 'Can't Wait'

The athlete, who is expecting twins, opens up to PEOPLE about her pregnancy and excitement to welcome two little ones

U.S. women's national soccer team star Allie Long is going to be a mom!

The 34-year-old soccer star is pregnant, expecting twins, a boy and a girl, with boyfriend Casey Cordial in June, she tells PEOPLE exclusively.

"I've always dreamed of being a mom," she says. "I think as an athlete, you're always playing for yourself in a way and your team, but I'm excited to kind of be in the position where I'm playing for my family and them, and a different perspective on life."

Long says she had "no idea" she was pregnant at the beginning. "I played nine weeks of my professional season pregnant with twins, having no idea," she reveals.

After finding out she was pregnant — six pregnancy tests later — Long says she soon learned she would be having twins.

"I cried. A little bit of tears came up because I've always wanted to be a mom," she says of the moment she found out she was having twins. "I love kids. But then to know that there's two, I cried, like happy tears, but I was like, 'Stop it. You're lying.' "

Allie Long Allie Long

Left: Credit: Enrique Morales/EM Weddings Right: Credit: Enrique Morales/EM Weddings

The La Liga ambassador says boyfriend Cordial was "so happy" when he learned he would become a dad. "He can't wait and neither can I," she adds.

Long notes that as her boyfriend is a chiropractor sports physician, he is "helping my body so much" as she goes through her pregnancy.

"I feel so grateful to have him to just be able to help my body and I'm excited for after the babies, for him to get me into the best shape that I possibly can be in," says the athlete, who also works out with Cardio Sport to stay in shape.

Already seven months along, Long says she's had "such an easy pregnancy," which she is "so grateful" for.

Allie Long Credit: Enrique Morales/EM Weddings

"My entire pregnancy I've been so lucky. Now my belly's starting to show, which is kind of late, but I've always been like, 'Am I really pregnant?' And then now I see my stomach, I'm like, 'Okay, I'm really pregnant.' "

As she prepares for parenthood, Long says she's already gotten advice from fellow moms like her teammate Alex Morgan.

"Alex has been someone that I'll text about everything," she says. "I've asked her for a lot of advice so far and I think I use her like someone that's been helping me guide through this."