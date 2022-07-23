"Your smile made the room so bright and your heart was the most perfect and sweetest," wrote Kelly McKee Zajfen about 9-year-old son George

Alliance of Moms Co-Founder Announces Death of Son, Receives Love from Sarah Michelle Gellar and More

Alliance of Moms co-founder Kelly McKee Zajfen has announced the death of her son George. He was only nine years old.

The mother of two, 42, wrote a heartbreaking tribute to her "sweet baby boy" in an Instagram post on Friday.

"My world is shattered into a million pieces," the philanthropist wrote. "I have little ability to breathe. Walk. Function. Sit. Stand. You were the light of my life. Your smile made the room so bright and your heart was the most perfect and sweetest."

McKee Zajfen continued, "You left this Earth and left behind so many people who loved you. I don't know how I'm able to go on. How I can function. How I can be the light and have joy ever again but I'm going to try."

The entrepreneur, who is also mom to nine-year-old daughter Lily with husband Julian, said she will "try hard for your beautiful twin sister."

"I can't comprehend any of it," she added.

McKee Zajfen also thanked her "world and tribe" for their support in "pulling me off the floor." She said, "I can't do it with you."

She concluded saying more details will follow including arrangements for George's funeral.

Alliance of Moms, co-founded by McKee Zajfen, has the mission to support pregnant and parenting teens in L.A.'s foster care system, helping them build a more positive future for themselves and their children.

According to the nonprofit's website, McKee Zajfen "hopes to model a life of philanthropy and kindness for her children so that they too will go on to support the next generation of families."

In her Instagram Story on Saturday, she posted a series of pictures of George. Among the photos is a picture of her holding George's hand, one of him smiling to the camera and another of the mother-son duo sharing a sweet kiss.

Left: Credit: Kelly McKee Zajfen/Instagram Center: Credit: Kelly McKee Zajfen/Instagram Right: Credit: Kelly McKee Zajfen/Instagram

Family and friends of the philanthropist filled the comments section of McKee Zajfen's post. Sarah Michelle Gellar wrote, "Kelly sending you love and strength."

JoAnna Garcia Swisher commented, "Kelly, I love you so much. George's light was a gift to all of us that were lucky enough to know him and love him. A light that was sparked by you and Julian and shared with lily. He's magic, kel." The Sweet Magnolias star continued, "Your village is here and not going anywhere."

Jamie-Lynn Sigler also commented, "I love you Kelly. And your family. There are so many that love you and will forever lift you up." Fellow actress Jordana Brewster also paid tribute. "This is unimaginable," Brewster wrote, "I am sending you all of the love and strength in the world."

Teresa Palmer, a mom of four, sent her condolences. "Sending you a tremendous amount of love Kelly, I'm so incredibly shattered for you and all who loved George," Palmer wrote. "What a beautiful darling, RIP sweet angel ♥️"

Actress Minka Kelly showed her support, saying his death is "unfathomable." She continued, "With all my might I'm sending you every ounce of my love and strength. Words here do not suffice. Im so sorry Kelly." Beverley Mitchell also wrote, "Kelly! I wish I had words but I don't! Sending you and your beautiful family all my love!"

Singer-songwriter Christina Perri has been a big supporter of Alliance of Moms and in May 2019 promoted a "with heart" romper for National Foster Care Month and Mother's Day. Alliance of Moms received 100% of the proceeds. Perri sent her love to McKee Zajfen this week, writing on Instagram: "omg no. i'm so sorry kelly. there are no words. sending you so much love 💔"