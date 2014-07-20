Striped overalls seem to be a staple in the future king's fashionable wardrobe, as it's not the first time we've seen him sporting the look.

All the Details on Prince George's Adorable Overalls

Clearly, Prince William and Kate can’t pass on an adorable pair of dungarees.

In the latest portrait released in honor of their son’s birthday, the proud parents show off his stellar walking skills and another sweet outfit from his too-cute collection of overalls.

To toddle through a butterfly exhibit at London’s Natural History Museum, Prince George wore Petit Bateau’s Short Cotton Cloth Overalls ($46), a navy polo and his favorite pair of shoes, Early Days Alex Pre-Walkers ($42).

John Stillwell/PA Wire

But striped overalls seem to be a staple in the future king’s fashionable wardrobe, as it’s not the first time we’ve seen him sporting the look.

On Father’s Day, Prince George looked just as sweet when he got dressed up in a similar red version to join mom Kate as they cheered on dad William in a polo match.

From photo sessions to family outings, we’re already big fans of Prince George’s signature style!

And while there’s no word on what he’ll wear when he turns 1 on Tuesday, we wouldn’t be surprised if he opts for yet another set of overalls.

— Anya Leon