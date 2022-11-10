Will Ferrell's 3 Kids: Everything to Know

Will Ferrell is raising one funny brood.

The comedian and his wife, Viveca Paulin, first crossed paths at an acting class in 1995. They said "I do" in 2000 and welcomed their eldest son, Magnus, 18, in 2004. The couple expanded their family further with the births of their sons Mattias, 16, in 2006, and Axel, 12, in 2010.

Although Ferrell and Paulin prefer to keep their sons out of the spotlight, the Anchorman star has shared anecdotes about his boys here and there, and it seems they have definitely inherited his sense of humor.

When it comes to raising kids, especially sons, Ferrell has a lot of sage — and funny — advice to share with parents. The comedian dished out his fatherly words of wisdom to PEOPLE back in 2008, explaining, "For me, talk to your children, at least once a week."

He jokingly added: "If you've got time, do it two or three times a week, but otherwise, I find the times where I let weeks and weeks go by without talking to my children, that adds up."

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Additionally, Ferrell suggests that parents of boys prepare themselves for the noise. "There is usually a high volume in the house," he told PEOPLE in 2017. "Whether they're having a great time or whether they're losing their minds, they are always yelling."

Jokes aside, Ferrell values family time the most. Ahead of the premiere of his 2015 film Daddy's Home, he told News.com.au that much like his character in the movie, "We're all flying blind a little bit as parents." He continued, "We don't really know but as long as there's enough love in a family, it'll cushion any bumpy landing. I can definitely identify with that."

Here's everything to know about Will Ferrell's three sons, Magnus, Mattias and Axel.

Magnus Paulin Ferrell, 18

Jean Catuffe/GC Images

Ferrell and Paulin welcomed their first son, Magnus, on March 7, 2004. A few years after his birth, the Saturday Night Live alum explained the meaning behind his firstborn's name, as well as the reason why the moniker raised some eyebrows.

"My wife was born in Sweden and we loved the idea of a Scandinavian name. I've gotten a lot of flack: 'What kind of ego do you have to have to name your child the great one?' That is not it at all," he shared.

Just like his famous dad, Magnus is quite the jokester. "I have a freshman in high school, and he's very subtly funny," Ferrell said of his oldest child during a 2018 interview with Parade. The Elf star went on to recall a funny stunt Magnus pulled off on picture day at school. "Last year, for his yearbook photo, he borrowed another kid's glasses. He doesn't wear glasses. There he is with this very serious look with glasses on," the proud dad said.

Of course, Ferrell had to applaud Magnus' sense of humor. "Like 'Magnus, that is so subversive and funny. Totally my sense of humor.' " Ferrell continued. "He's like, 'Am I in trouble?' Like, 'No, you've got to do it every year! Fantastic!' "

As the oldest Ferrell child, Magnus is the first of the comedian's children to enter the world of dating. In 2017, Ferrell's The Other Guys costar Mark Wahlberg wasn't too pleased when he found out Magnus and his daughter, Ella Rae Wahlberg, are friends on Instagram.

"I thought [Magnus] was a lovely lad until I found out that he has formed some sort of communication with my oldest child," Wahlberg said during an appearance with Ferrell on The Ellen Degeneres Show. "They're following each other on Instagram."

Ultimately, though, Wahlberg gave his stamp of approval. "In actuality, as I've thought about it, I've come to understand that it is inevitable that she'll be with somebody," the Uncharted star said. "So if it could be with someone like Will, I would be happy."

Ferrell added that Magnus is a "good boy," but also warned Wahlberg of his son's new hobby: "He buys knives on the Internet."

"So keep your cutlery locked up if he comes over," Ferrell joked.

Mattias Paulin Ferrell, 16

Kevork S. Djansezian/Getty

The couple welcomed their second child together, son Mattias, on Dec. 30, 2006. While appearing on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno in 2007, Ferrell admitted he doesn't know the English translation of his son's Swedish moniker. "Mattias means 'one who eats fire,' " he joked. "No, I don't know what it means. It's a very popular name in Sweden." The name Mattias actually means "gift of God."

In a Q&A conducted by his The House costar, Amy Poehler, on CBS This Morning, Ferrell revealed that his children seem to have inherited his sense of humor. "They've all got a little glimmer in their eye," he said. However, when it comes to his own comedy, Mattias and his brothers can be a tough audience.

"A lot of times I'll get, 'Stop with the voices, let's get back to the story. Like, I appreciate what you're trying to do but you're taking away from the story,' " Ferrell told Poehler of his kids' reactions to his impressions.

Speaking to Parade in 2018, Ferrell shared that Mattias had started getting into his old SNL sketches in the sixth grade. "It's fun when they discover," he told the magazine.

In addition to comedy, Mattias is passionate about sports. In 2015, Ferrell shared with PEOPLE that he and Paulin had signed up to coach Mattias' soccer team. "My wife and I are coaching, together, our 8-year-old's team," he said at the time, adding, "so, look out, AYSO Region 76. Here comes the Chargers!"

Axel Paulin Ferrell, 12

Noel Vasquez/GC Images

Ferrell and Paulin's youngest, son Axel, was born on Jan. 23, 2010, in Los Angeles. As Ferrell has said on multiple occasions, one of his greatest joys is embarrassing his children — especially when they've been misbehaving. "If they've been mouthing off or something, I turn up at dinner wearing just my underpants to warn them," the actor told BANG Showbiz in 2017, per the Associated Press.

"I can only imagine, but I sometimes equate [parenting boys] to what it must be like running a prison," he joked, adding that he often ends up "barking out orders" to his sons. "There is so much chaos you can't really take the time to articulate."

Axel and his brothers are very into Halloween and they even pick out their dad's Halloween costume every year. "We have a standing tradition that they get to pick out my Halloween costume, no matter what it is," Ferrell said. "I was a poop emoji a couple years ago."