Will Ferrell's 3 Kids: Everything to Know

Will Ferrell is a dad to three sons: Magnus, Mattias and Axel

By
Published on November 10, 2022 04:07 PM
Will Ferrell, wife Viveca Paulin and their sons, (L-R) Magnus Ferrell, Mattias Ferrell and Axel Ferrell attend the premiere of Paramount Pictures' 'Daddy's Home 2' at Regency Village Theatre on November 5, 2017 in Westwood, California
Photo: Barry King/Getty

Will Ferrell is raising one funny brood.

The comedian and his wife, Viveca Paulin, first crossed paths at an acting class in 1995. They said "I do" in 2000 and welcomed their eldest son, Magnus, 18, in 2004. The couple expanded their family further with the births of their sons Mattias, 16, in 2006, and Axel, 12, in 2010.

Although Ferrell and Paulin prefer to keep their sons out of the spotlight, the Anchorman star has shared anecdotes about his boys here and there, and it seems they have definitely inherited his sense of humor.

When it comes to raising kids, especially sons, Ferrell has a lot of sage — and funny — advice to share with parents. The comedian dished out his fatherly words of wisdom to PEOPLE back in 2008, explaining, "For me, talk to your children, at least once a week."

He jokingly added: "If you've got time, do it two or three times a week, but otherwise, I find the times where I let weeks and weeks go by without talking to my children, that adds up."

Hammer Museum K.A.M.P. (Kids' Art Museum Project) 2014
Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Additionally, Ferrell suggests that parents of boys prepare themselves for the noise. "There is usually a high volume in the house," he told PEOPLE in 2017. "Whether they're having a great time or whether they're losing their minds, they are always yelling."

Jokes aside, Ferrell values family time the most. Ahead of the premiere of his 2015 film Daddy's Home, he told News.com.au that much like his character in the movie, "We're all flying blind a little bit as parents." He continued, "We don't really know but as long as there's enough love in a family, it'll cushion any bumpy landing. I can definitely identify with that."

Here's everything to know about Will Ferrell's three sons, Magnus, Mattias and Axel.

Magnus Paulin Ferrell, 18

Will Ferrell, his wife Viveca Paulin Ferrell and their son Magnus Ferrell attend Day 5 of the 2014 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2014 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City
Jean Catuffe/GC Images

Ferrell and Paulin welcomed their first son, Magnus, on March 7, 2004. A few years after his birth, the Saturday Night Live alum explained the meaning behind his firstborn's name, as well as the reason why the moniker raised some eyebrows.

"My wife was born in Sweden and we loved the idea of a Scandinavian name. I've gotten a lot of flack: 'What kind of ego do you have to have to name your child the great one?' That is not it at all," he shared.

Just like his famous dad, Magnus is quite the jokester. "I have a freshman in high school, and he's very subtly funny," Ferrell said of his oldest child during a 2018 interview with Parade. The Elf star went on to recall a funny stunt Magnus pulled off on picture day at school. "Last year, for his yearbook photo, he borrowed another kid's glasses. He doesn't wear glasses. There he is with this very serious look with glasses on," the proud dad said.

Of course, Ferrell had to applaud Magnus' sense of humor. "Like 'Magnus, that is so subversive and funny. Totally my sense of humor.' " Ferrell continued. "He's like, 'Am I in trouble?' Like, 'No, you've got to do it every year! Fantastic!' "

As the oldest Ferrell child, Magnus is the first of the comedian's children to enter the world of dating. In 2017, Ferrell's The Other Guys costar Mark Wahlberg wasn't too pleased when he found out Magnus and his daughter, Ella Rae Wahlberg, are friends on Instagram.

"I thought [Magnus] was a lovely lad until I found out that he has formed some sort of communication with my oldest child," Wahlberg said during an appearance with Ferrell on The Ellen Degeneres Show. "They're following each other on Instagram."

Ultimately, though, Wahlberg gave his stamp of approval. "In actuality, as I've thought about it, I've come to understand that it is inevitable that she'll be with somebody," the Uncharted star said. "So if it could be with someone like Will, I would be happy."

Ferrell added that Magnus is a "good boy," but also warned Wahlberg of his son's new hobby: "He buys knives on the Internet."

"So keep your cutlery locked up if he comes over," Ferrell joked.

Mattias Paulin Ferrell, 16

Mattias Ferrell and Will Ferrell attend the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies basketball game at Staples Center on February 21, 2020 in Los Angeles, California
Kevork S. Djansezian/Getty

The couple welcomed their second child together, son Mattias, on Dec. 30, 2006. While appearing on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno in 2007, Ferrell admitted he doesn't know the English translation of his son's Swedish moniker. "Mattias means 'one who eats fire,' " he joked. "No, I don't know what it means. It's a very popular name in Sweden." The name Mattias actually means "gift of God."

In a Q&A conducted by his The House costar, Amy Poehler, on CBS This Morning, Ferrell revealed that his children seem to have inherited his sense of humor. "They've all got a little glimmer in their eye," he said. However, when it comes to his own comedy, Mattias and his brothers can be a tough audience.

"A lot of times I'll get, 'Stop with the voices, let's get back to the story. Like, I appreciate what you're trying to do but you're taking away from the story,' " Ferrell told Poehler of his kids' reactions to his impressions.

Speaking to Parade in 2018, Ferrell shared that Mattias had started getting into his old SNL sketches in the sixth grade. "It's fun when they discover," he told the magazine.

In addition to comedy, Mattias is passionate about sports. In 2015, Ferrell shared with PEOPLE that he and Paulin had signed up to coach Mattias' soccer team. "My wife and I are coaching, together, our 8-year-old's team," he said at the time, adding, "so, look out, AYSO Region 76. Here comes the Chargers!"

Axel Paulin Ferrell, 12

Will Ferrell and his son Axel Ferrell attend a basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on February 23, 2014 in Los Angeles, California
Noel Vasquez/GC Images

Ferrell and Paulin's youngest, son Axel, was born on Jan. 23, 2010, in Los Angeles. As Ferrell has said on multiple occasions, one of his greatest joys is embarrassing his children — especially when they've been misbehaving. "If they've been mouthing off or something, I turn up at dinner wearing just my underpants to warn them," the actor told BANG Showbiz in 2017, per the Associated Press.

"I can only imagine, but I sometimes equate [parenting boys] to what it must be like running a prison," he joked, adding that he often ends up "barking out orders" to his sons. "There is so much chaos you can't really take the time to articulate."

Axel and his brothers are very into Halloween and they even pick out their dad's Halloween costume every year. "We have a standing tradition that they get to pick out my Halloween costume, no matter what it is," Ferrell said. "I was a poop emoji a couple years ago."

Related Articles
Will Ferrell and Viveca Paulin attend Apple Original Film's "Spirited" New York Red Carpet at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on November 07, 2022 in New York City
Who Is Will Ferrell's Wife? All About Viveca Paulin
Peyton Manning (18) has a little fun with his son Marshall who tackles him and his daughter Mosley (R) after practice on day four of the Denver Broncos 2014 training camp July 27, 2014 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High
Peyton Manning's 2 Kids: Everything to Know About His Twins
Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants poses with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Giants defeated the Patriots by a score of 21-17 in Super Bowl XLVI at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 5, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana
Eli Manning's 4 Children: Everything to Know
Chris Pratt, wife Anna Faris and son Jack Pratt attend the ceremony honoring Chris Pratt with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 21, 2017 in Hollywood, California
Anna Faris and Chris Pratt's Son: Everything They've Said About Jack
Jessica Alba, Haven Garner Warren, Cash Warren, Hayes Alba Warren and Honor Marie Warren attend The Baby2Baby Holiday Party at Montage Beverly Hills on December 15, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Jessica Alba's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
https://www.instagram.com/p/CkT9EvbSdry/ vanessalachey Verified Orange you glad we escaped! Seriously though, when Brooklyn said she wanted to “be like Mama” my heart melted! Credit: Vanessa Lachey Instagram
Vanessa Lachey's Kids Wanted to 'Be Like Mama' and Dress as 'NCIS Hawaii' Agents for Halloween
Lisa Marie Presley and her kids
Lisa Marie Presley's 4 Kids: Everything to Know
Khloé Kardashian attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) https://www.instagram.com/p/CkWxlORv-er/ khloekardashian Verified Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother. (Shhhhh. But I cant wait for Halloween to be over) Credit: Khloe Kardashian Instagram
Khloé Kardashian Shares First Photos of Her Baby Boy in Cute Halloween Costume
Jared and Genevieve Padalecki with their kids
Jared Padalecki's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Tia Mowry and her kids
Tia Mowry's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Jesse Williams attends 18th Annual Debbie Allen Dance Academy Fall Soiree Fundraising Celebration at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on November 1, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California
Jesse Williams' 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Kate Hudson and her kids
Kate Hudson's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Jensen and Danneel Ackels with their kids
Jensen Ackles' 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Tiger Woods poses with his daughter, Sam, son, Charlie and girlfriend Erica Herman after the World Golf Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony prior to THE PLAYERS Championship at PGA TOUR Global Home on March 9, 2022, in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
Tiger Woods' 2 Kids: Everything to Know
LeBron James, Savannah James, LeBron James Jr., Bryce Maximus James and Zhuri James attend the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Smallfoot' at Regency Village Theatre on September 22, 2018 in Westwood, California
LeBron James' 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Ree Drummond family
Ree Drummond's 5 Kids: Everything to Know