Vin Diesel's 3 Children: Everything to Know

Vin Diesel is one proud dad.

With his longtime partner Paloma Jiménez, whom he began dating in 2007, the Fast and Furious star has three kids: daughter Hania, 15, son Vincent, 12, and daughter Pauline, 8.

"My pride in my kids is through the roof," Diesel told PEOPLE in 2017. "Oh my God, I'm proud of them all the time."

And the feeling is clearly mutual. Diesel recalled of his kids: "They were watching the [XXX: Return of Xander Cage] trailer. At the end of it, my son goes, 'That's going to be a giant hit.' I stopped in the middle of traffic and had to kiss him on both cheeks. Just to let the universe know I had heard."

He added, "My kids move me to tears all the time. My daughter Similce said to me a couple of weeks ago, 'Daddy, I know what song should be at every funeral.' I said, 'What is it?' And she said, 'See You Again.' That was not fair."

Diesel's children are even starting to follow in his footsteps, and his two oldest have joined the Fast and Furious family. The entire Diesel clan also regularly attends the actor's movie premieres and supports him on the red carpet for some of his biggest career moments.

Keep reading for everything there is to know about Vin Diesel's three kids.

Hania "Similce" Riley Sinclair, 15

Leon Bennett/FilmMagic

Diesel and Jiménez became first-time parents on April 2, 2008, when their daughter Hania Riley Sinclair, who also goes by "Similce," was born.

The action star revealed after her arrival that his Fast and Furious costar and good friend, late actor Paul Walker, was the reason he took an active role in her delivery.

"I say to Paul, 'You know, should I be in the delivery room or how's that going to work?' And he says, 'You know, so many guys will tell you, "Don't do it … you can't stomach it … you'll never look at the girl the same," [but] it's the best thing you'll ever do in your life,' " Diesel recalled on Good Morning America.

He added, "[I] did everything but literally pull her out. I cut the umbilical cord. I was more present than I could ever have dreamed of, but the bonding that that allowed for with my daughter is priceless."

Hania is following in her father's footsteps, both in the acting world and in the Fast and Furious franchise. The father-daughter duo attended the red carpet premiere in December 2019 for the Netflix animated series, Fast and Furious: Spy Racers, in which she stars.

The series follows teenager Tony Toretto, portrayed by Tyler Posey, the cousin of Diesel's character Dominic Toretto from the movies. Hania stars as Sissy, a 13-year-old tech genius. Diesel is also involved as an executive producer.

Hania also stays close to the Fast family through her friendship with Paul's daughter Meadow. The model has shared several photos of her and Hania over the years, including a May 2021 shot in which she referred to Hania and Diesel as "family."

In October 2021, Diesel revealed that Hania served as Meadow's maid of honor at her wedding to Louis Thornton-Allan.

"Look at this photo Pablo, it will make you smile. The same angel that you helped me prepare for in the most beautiful way with your brotherly advice is the same angel that precious Meadow asked to be her Maid of Honor," Diesel, who walked Meadow down the aisle, wrote in a tribute to Paul on Instagram.

Vincent Sinclair, 12

Vin Diesel Instagram

Vincent Sinclair, Diesel and Jiménez's only son, was born on Aug. 15, 2010.

Like his older sister, Vincent has also joined the Fast & Furious family. In March 2021, news broke that he would make his movie debut in F9 as the younger version of his dad's character, Dominic Toretto.

Though he's proud to have his son join the franchise, Diesel said it wasn't his idea to cast Vincent in the movie. While appearing on The Tonight Show, the actor told host Jimmy Fallon that he "can't take the credit" for casting Vincent. "It was Justin Lin, the director."

"But we've been making these movies for so long, that every time one of my children were born, I was usually working on a Fast and Furious movie," Diesel continued. "So the director and the cast all have their own relationship with my children. And it was [Lin's] idea for my son to play young Dom."

In September 2021, Diesel teased the title of the 10th installation of Fast and Furious by posting a picture of the letters "FX" buzzed into Vincent's hair. The first trailer for Fast X debuted in February 2023.

Vincent has also taken an interest in one of his dad's other passions — Dungeons & Dragons. The actor, who has been playing for over 40 years, revealed his son's 12th birthday cake was inspired by the fantasy role-playing game.

"I started playing D&D when I was 12 … so on his birthday this month, it was surreal to have this be his birthday cake. Haha.," the proud dad captioned a photo of the intricate birthday cake, inspired by a handbook for the game. "All love, Always."

Pauline Sinclair, 8

Vin Diesel Instagram

Diesel and Jiménez's youngest child, daughter Pauline Sinclair, was born on March 14, 2015. Pauline is named after Paul Walker, who died in a car crash in 2013 a few years before her birth.

"He was in the room [when she was born]. There's no other person that I was thinking about as I was cutting this umbilical cord," Diesel revealed on Today following Pauline's arrival. "I just … knew he was there. It felt like a way to keep his memory a part of my family and a part of my world."

Like her siblings and dad, Pauline has a special bond with Paul's daughter.

"To see her with my children is one of the most beautiful things. There are moments when I see her playing with Pauline and it hits me so deep 'cause I can only imagine what my brother sees when he sees that," Diesel said of Meadow in June 2021.

"I feel very protective. It goes beyond the movie," he added.

Although Pauline has yet to join the Fast and Furious franchise, she's been interested in cars since she was little. During a 2017 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Diesel shared that his then-1-year-old already had a favorite car — a '69 Dodge Daytona.

"I think it runs in the genes," Diesel said. When host Jimmy Kimmel asked how Pauline expressed that that was her favorite car, the actor answered: "Because she fights for it whenever the kids are playing with cards ... And I go 'Pauline, where's your favorite car?' And she goes over to the Dodge Daytona."

Diesel returned to the late-night show in April 2023 to promote Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, in which he voices Groot, and Pauline joined him in a segment called "The Guillermo Show."

The father-daughter duo competed in a series of games and at the end, Pauline asked her dad to introduce her to Kimmel; she politely shook the host's hand and then helped her dad pass out tickets to the movie's premiere to audience members.