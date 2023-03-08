All About Tyga and Blac Chyna's Son King Cairo

While Tyga and Blac Chyna are no longer together, they are both dedicated parents to their son.

The former couple welcomed King Cairo, 10, on Oct. 16, 2012, about two years before the pair went separate ways. King Cairo is the "Rack City" rapper's only child, while Blac Chyna shares a daughter, Dream, 6, with ex Rob Kardashian.

For Tyga, the birth of his son was a life-changing experience. "It's just a great accomplishment to have a mini version of yourself," he told PEOPLE in June 2016. "You don't owe the world anything, but when you bring a beautiful child like this into the world, you know that you've got a lot to live for."

"He makes me step back and really enjoy life," he added. "That's what life is about. You bring something into the world like that, your whole world kind of stops. It slows down and you look at everything differently."

Here's everything to know about Tyga and Blac Chyna's son, King Cairo.

He's a loving big brother

Blac Chyna/Instagram

King Cairo adored his baby sister Dream before she was even born. In 2020, then-pregnant Chyna documented a sweet moment between her son and soon-to-be-born daughter on Snapchat. The star lifted up her shirt to reveal her baby bump, and King Cairo reached out and rubbed it gently with a smile on his face. "I kind of want to keep him in the whole loop of my whole pregnancy," Chyna said about her son's experience with her pregnancy.

These days, King Cairo is a doting big brother to Dream and the pair continues to grow close, as evidenced by his mom's social media posts. In December 2022, Chyna shared a fun Instagram Reel of her celebrating the holidays with her two kids. The video showed the siblings dancing together with their mom in matching flannel Christmas pajamas.

His mom has a tattoo dedicated to him

Robin L Marshall/Getty

Chyna has two tattoos on her hands dedicated to her children. The star debuted the body ink on Snapchat in 2017, showcasing a tattoo of King Cairo's name on her left hand, as well as Dream's name in the same calligraphy on her right hand.

He takes after his dad

Rich Fury/Getty

King Cairo has taken after his dad Tyga in many ways. "He likes everything I like — cars, women, jewelry," Tyga told PEOPLE of his then-4-year-old son. While his mini-me wants to "build Ferraris" when he grows up, Tyga told E! News that he was trying to teach his son the importance of gratitude.

"I'm trying to cut back with him on the gifts because he gets very, very spoiled. He is very spoiled," Tyga said. "He thinks he is supposed to have all of that, so I have to teach him that I work hard to get everything."

He added, "He's kind of like, 'Pick me up from school in the Bentley in my Bentley car seat.' Not that he's spoiled, but that's all he knows. You've got to teach him other things and that you've got to work for that stuff."

When they're not bonding over their mutual love of cars, the father-son duo enjoy high-flying activities together. In January 2017, Tyga took King Cairo zip-lining for the first time and documented the adventure on Instagram.

He's already used to walking carpets

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

The now-10-year-old has been attending red carpet events with his mom since he was little. When he was 4, Chyna brought her son to the Kid's Choice Awards in 2017. The duo walked the orange carpet together in matching white shirts and denim jeans.

King Cairo attended the Kid's Choice Awards again in 2019, this time with his dad. He and Tyga flashed peace signs together on the red carpet as they posed for photos.

He loves doing internet challenges with his dad

The father-son pair made the most of their time inside during the COVID-19 pandemic by participating in various internet challenges, like the viral Fruit Roll-Up challenge. The challenge required participants to unravel a Fruit Roll-Up snack, hang it from their mouths and proceed to eat it as fast as they could without using their hands. Tyga posted a video of him and King Cairo competing against each other in the challenge on TikTok.

His dad doesn't necessarily want him to follow in his footsteps

During an interview on 106.1 KMEL radio, Tyga discussed whether or not King Cairo will follow in his footsteps and pursue a career in the entertainment industry. "I don't think I am going to force him into anything," he said. "I'm just like let him learn and be a kid and find his own personality."

"And he has his own personality," he said, adding, "he's really smart, it's scary."

He also shared that having never met his own dad, he is all the more determined to have a strong relationship with his son. "I don't really want to know like why [he] wasn't in my life," he said of his dad. "At this point I just want to focus on my son and give him the best."

He was close to Kylie Jenner as a toddler

When King Cairo was a toddler, his dad was in a long-term relationship with Kylie Jenner and the two became quite accustomed to each other. Over the course of her relationship with Tyga, Jenner posted many glimpses of her and King Cairo bonding on her social media accounts.

For his 4th birthday, Jenner and Tyga threw King Cairo an epic Ferrari-themed bash, complete with red and yellow decorations, pricey sports cars on hand and a balloon Ferrari floating around the pool. The threesome also wore coordinating NASCAR outfits.