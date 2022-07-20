Tristan Thompson is dad to three kids with three different women and is currently expecting a fourth baby, his second with Khloé Kardashian

All About Tristan Thompson's 3 Kids (and His Fourth on the Way)

Tristan Thompson is going to be a father of four.

The NBA player is currently expecting his second child with Khloé Kardashian. Thompson is already a dad to three kids, whom he shares with three different women.

The athlete welcomed his first child, son Prince Oliver, in December 2016 with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig. He and Craig were first romantically linked in August 2014 and had allegedly split by the time she announced her pregnancy in October 2016 — one month after he was spotted with Kardashian on a Labor Day weekend getaway in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The Good American founder was quick to shut down rumors that Thompson had left his pregnant girlfriend for her. "PS he never left ANYONE for me," she wrote in response to an Instagram comment. "I have said this before but as I have learned the truth isn't as exciting as a lie."

Thompson and the reality star's relationship quickly heated up. One year later, they announced they were expecting, and in April 2018, they welcomed daughter True.

Days before True's birth, photos and videos surfaced of Thompson and another woman that prompted allegations of infidelity. While the pair initially stayed together, they split in February 2019 amid reports that Thompson had cheated with Jordyn Woods, the then-best friend of Kardashian's younger sister, Kylie Jenner.

The following summer, Thompson and Kardashian reunited while quarantining with their daughter during the pandemic. Their reconciliation lasted until June 2021; at the time, Kardashian publicly discussed searching for surrogacy options in order to have a second child together. She revealed in June 2021 that she "did have [a surrogate] and then it fell through." The pair split once again that same month, a source told PEOPLE.

True and Prince Thompson Credit: Tristan Thompson Instagram

In December 2021, fitness model Maralee Nichols alleged she was pregnant with Thompson's child and welcomed son Theo on December 1. After requesting a paternity test for the newborn, Thompson confirmed that the baby was his the following month.

On July 13, 2022, a rep for Kardashian confirmed that she and Tristan are expecting their second child together via surrogate — but that the pair are not back together and haven't spoken outside of a co-parenting capacity since December.

From the birth of his first child to what we know about his little one on the way, here's everything to know about Tristan Thompson's kids with Craig, Kardashian and Nichols.

Prince Oliver

Tristan Thompson and Oliver Prince Credit: Tristan Thompson Instagram

Thompson's first child was born in Los Angeles on Dec. 12, 2016, to the NBA pro's former girlfriend, model Jordan Craig.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline in 2019, Craig claimed that she was living an "extravagant" life with Thompson when she learned she was pregnant in April 2016. The model said that while Thompson was eager to start a family at the time, she allegedly found out he was cheating on her a month later.

"Tristan insisted he would change for our family, and tried to get back together on numerous occasions," she wrote in the documents, which were reportedly filed in November 2018 as part of her demand for child support from Thompson. The pair split while Craig was pregnant, and Thompson was linked to Kardashian shortly after.

In 2019, Thompson was reportedly ordered to pay Craig $40,000 a month in child support.

Oliver Prince Credit: Tristan Thompson Instagram

Over the years, Thompson has shared many photos and videos of his son on Instagram, particularly around his birthday and Father's Day.

The athlete first gave fans a glimpse of Prince on Father's Day in 2018, sharing a photo of his then-18-month-old son holding hands with baby True, who was just 10 weeks old at the time.

In August 2021, the athlete spoke out about the joys of fatherhood, sharing a photo of himself and his son on his Instagram Story alongside the caption, "The biggest blessing in the world is to be a father 🙏🏾."

That October, the proud dad posted photos of his two little ones hanging out together at an arcade. "Let me love you a little more, before you are not so little anymore #MyEverything❤️❤️," he captioned the shots.

In February 2022, Thompson shared a selfie of himself and Prince hanging out, writing on his Instagram Story, "That's my best friend❤️."

True Thompson

True and Tristan Thompson Credit: Tristan Thompson Instagram

Baby True was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on April 12, 2018, just days after news broke that Thompson had allegedly been unfaithful to Kardashian.

The pair stayed together and relocated to L.A. for the summer to rebuild their relationship. "[Khloé] is committed to keeping her family together," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "And Tristan has shown that he is committed to Khloé, so Khloé will make it work."

In the years since, the former Cleveland Cavaliers player has remained an active part of True's life. "The focus is on True and they have the same goals for her," a source told PEOPLE in April 2022. "They want her to have the happiest childhood possible."

"You have no idea how much Daddy loves you," Thompson wrote on Instagram to mark his daughter's 2nd birthday in April 2020. "I can't believe how fast time has flown by. You will always be Daddy's little girl. I Love you so much Tutu."

For her 3rd birthday, he shared an adorable video of True running up to plant a kiss on him. "My Princess 👑 Daddy Loves you Baby TuTu❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Tristan and True Thompson Credit: Tristan Thompson Instagram

To celebrate True's 4th birthday in April 2022, the proud dad shared a series of photos of himself and his daughter. "Happy birthday momma I love you soo Princess ❤️," he wrote. "Can't believe my baby is 4 🤦🏽‍♂️," he added.

Thompson also shared a snap of himself with True and Prince on his Instagram Story, writing, "Prince and Daddy love you soo much Tutu ❤️ We will always protect you🙏🏽." Alongside another shot of True wearing a gaming headset, he added, "You will always be my number 1 pick in Fortnite duos momma ❤️."

The NBA player attended True's 4th birthday party hosted by Kardashian. "Tristan shows up for every birthday and important event for True," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "He is a great dad. He is very involved."

The insider added that despite Thompson and Kardashian's relationship drama, the pair were focused on amicably co-parenting their daughter.

"The focus is on True and they have the same goals for her," the source said. "They want her to have the happiest childhood possible."

Theo

Theo Credit: Maralee Nichols Instagram

Model Maralee Nichols welcomed her son Theo in L.A. on Dec. 1, 2021, sharing the first photo of him on Instagram a few days later.

"Instead of focusing on any negativity, I am choosing to embrace being a mother and doing the best I can for my son," Nichols wrote alongside the photo in a statement responding to the dismissal of Thompson's lawsuit disputing the child's paternity. "I do not want any further media attention, nor do I want a romantic relationship with Tristan." She added, "My goal is to raise our son in a safe, healthy, loving and private environment."

In January 2022, Thompson confirmed that the child was his. "Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions," he wrote on his Instagram Story. "Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son."

Maralee Nichols with her son Theo Credit: Maralee Nichols

He also took the opportunity to apologize to Kardashian, whom he had been dating at the time that Theo was conceived. "Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

Nichols has continued to share photos of her little one on Instagram, from celebrating his first Christmas to her first Mother's Day. As of July 2022, Thompson has not shared any photos of his son on social media.

Thompson and Kardashian's baby boy on the way

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian | Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

On July 13, 2022, a rep for Kardashian confirmed to PEOPLE that the former Revenge Body host is expecting her second child with Thompson. "We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," the rep said, adding that the reality star will welcome her new addition via surrogate. "Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."

A source told PEOPLE: "The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloé and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December."

The source added that despite their baby news, "Khloé and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters."