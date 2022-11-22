All About Trevon Diggs' Son Aaiden Diggs

Trevon Diggs' son Aaiden Diggs might be the cutest hype man the NFL has ever seen

By
Published on November 22, 2022 09:50 AM
Trevon Diggs and Aaiden Diggs
Photo: Aaiden Diggs Instagram

Trevon Diggs' son Aaiden Diggs is on his way to becoming just as famous as his dad.

Born on Nov. 1, 2016, while his dad was playing for the University of Alabama, Aaiden has already had his fair share of viral moments: He has been spotted dancing in the stands during NFL games and has joined Trevon at press conferences and on TV.

The 6-year-old has also said he wants to become a football player like his father — and according to Dallas Cowboy's quarterback Dak Prescott, Aaiden can already catch better than his dad!

From his sweet moments on the sidelines to the bond he shares with his dad, here's everything to know about Trevon Diggs' son, Aiden Diggs.

He is Trevon's biggest supporter

Aaiden Diggs
Aaiden Diggs Instagram

Aaiden has been spotted cheering his dad on during Dallas Cowboys games. When Aaiden was 4 years old, he appeared in the HBO sports documentary series Hard Knocks, where he was interviewed about his dad while sitting in the stands during a game.

"My dad's named Trevon," Aaiden said before leading a loud chant for "Tre-von Diggs!" He then gave a motivational speech to his dad from the stands, shouting, "Believe in yourself! Make sure you do good! Break those ankles!"

In 2021, the NFL shared a video where Aaiden and Trevon react to their appearances in Hard Knocks. "My dad is the best cornerback in the world. He makes picks for me and I love it," Aaiden said.

The same year, NBC's Sunday Night Football caught Aaiden dancing for his dad during a game. And in August 2022, Aaiden attended a press conference with Trevon, standing on a step ladder so he could be seen. "Dallas are gonna win the Super Bowl today because this is my favorite team," he said in a video shared by the Cowboys.

His favorite quarterback is Dak Prescott

Aaiden Diggs
Aaiden Diggs Instagram

Trevon isn't the only player Aaiden cheers on. During one episode of Hard Knocks, Aaiden shared that his favorite quarterback is the Cowboys' Dak Prescott. "Imma train for Dak Prescott," he said. "He's my favorite quarterback in my whole entire world. I want his phone number."

Right after, Prescott walked into the room to surprise Aaiden, who didn't recognize him. Instead, Aaiden confused him for Patrick Mahomes. The sweet moment quickly went viral.

The Cowboys shared a video from their 2022 training camp, where Aaiden was playing on the field when he spotted Prescott. "Oh, I see Dak, I see Dak Prescott!" he said. He ran up to Prescott to say hi, and Prescott threw a football for him to catch. Prescott joked, "You catch better than your dad already."

Football runs in his family

Aaiden Diggs
Aaiden Diggs Instagram

Aaiden's uncles —Trevon's older brothers — also play football: Stefon Diggs is a star receiver for the Buffalo Bills and Mar'Sean Diggs played for the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

"I've relied on him a lot because he went through everything, he did the whole draft process, he did the whole college thing, the whole high school thing," Trevon said of Stefon, according to The Dallas Morning News. "He is my father figure. It's just a blessing to have him, just to ask him questions."

Aaiden is close with Stefon as well. On Hard Knocks, Trevon's mom Stephanie said that Aaiden and Stefon have the two biggest personalities in the family. Aaiden also demonstrated how his dad and uncle warm up before sharing his own drills. Then, he showed off his elaborate "touchdown dance," after saying he's going to skip flag football and go straight to tackle.

He plays baseball

Aaiden Diggs
Aaiden Diggs Instagram

Though Aaiden is a huge football fan, he also plays baseball.

In April 2022, Aaiden's grandma Stephanie posted a photo of Aaiden at his first game. "My grandson first baseball game," she wrote. "He tried to get [an] interception. I told him wrong game. Lol!"

In another post, Aaiden was on deck, preparing to go up to bat. "Believe in yourself. You got this," he says.

He's not afraid to be honest with NFL players

Trevon Diggs and Aaiden Diggs
Aaiden Diggs Instagram

Aaiden is not afraid to tell even the biggest NFL players what he thinks.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Stephanie recalled how Aaiden admonished Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott at a birthday party. "Zeke, you don't run very hard!" he reportedly said. "You don't hit the holes very hard!"

He's very thankful

Trevon Diggs and Aaiden Diggs
Aaiden Diggs Instagram

In November 2021, Aaiden wished Cowboys fans a happy Thanksgiving ahead of the team's game. "I love Thanksgiving! A day for food and family and football!" he said in the promo video.

"Today I want to give thanks to all the quarterbacks that throw my dad the football," he added. "You are all greatly appreciated. Thank you very much!"

Related Articles
Dak Prescott
NFL Player's Son Has Funny Reaction to Meeting Dak Prescott: 'So You're Not Patrick Mahomes?'
Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants poses with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Giants defeated the Patriots by a score of 21-17 in Super Bowl XLVI at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 5, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana
Eli Manning's 4 Children: Everything to Know
Peyton Manning (18) has a little fun with his son Marshall who tackles him and his daughter Mosley (R) after practice on day four of the Denver Broncos 2014 training camp July 27, 2014 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High
Peyton Manning's 2 Kids: Everything to Know About His Twins
Deuce Tatum presents his dad, Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics, with his All-Star ring before the game against the Detroit Pistons on February 16, 2022 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
All About Jayson Tatum's Son Deuce Tatum
Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers
Aaron Rodgers Slams 'Armchair Quarterback' Analysts, Defends Himself After Fifth Straight Loss
Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett attend MaximBet Music at the Market Powered by DIRECTV on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Dak Prescott's Girlfriend? All About Natalie Buffett
Bo Jackson
Bo Jackson Was 'Mythological' Star in 2 Sports. Then a Hip Injury Brought Him Back to Earth
Candice Crawford and Tony Romo attend the 2022 Paramount Upfront at 666 Madison Avenue on May 18, 2022 in New York City
Who Is Tony Romo's Wife? All About Candice Crawford Romo
Brittany Williams and Josh Allen attends the 9th Annual NFL Honors at Adrienne Arsht Center on February 01, 2020 in Miami, Florida
Who Is Josh Allen's Girlfriend? All About Brittany Williams
Tom Brady and family
Tom Brady's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Sophie Scott and Mac Jones attend the 11th Annual NFL Honors at YouTube Theater on February 10, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Who Is Mac Jones' Girlfriend? All About Sophie Scott
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens
Who Is Simone Biles' Fiancé? All About Jonathan Owens
Aaron Judge and Samantha Bracksieck attend The LegaCCy Gala at The Shed on September 16, 2019 in New York City
Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck
Card Placeholder Image
From Tom Brady's Kids to Patrick Mahomes' Daughter: Meet NFL Dads' Cutest Little Cheerleaders
Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees poses for a photo with family during the All-Star Red Carpet Show at L.A. Live on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
All About Aaron Judge's Parents, Patty and Wayne Judge
Former Ole' Miss and New York Giants quarterback, Eli Manning, poses with family members before the college football game between the LSU Tigers and the Ole Miss Rebels on October 23, 2021, at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, MS.
Eli Manning Says Watching His Daughter Cheerlead at Middle-School Football Games Is a 'Win-Win'