All About Trevon Diggs' Son Aaiden Diggs

Trevon Diggs' son Aaiden Diggs is on his way to becoming just as famous as his dad.

Born on Nov. 1, 2016, while his dad was playing for the University of Alabama, Aaiden has already had his fair share of viral moments: He has been spotted dancing in the stands during NFL games and has joined Trevon at press conferences and on TV.

The 6-year-old has also said he wants to become a football player like his father — and according to Dallas Cowboy's quarterback Dak Prescott, Aaiden can already catch better than his dad!

From his sweet moments on the sidelines to the bond he shares with his dad, here's everything to know about Trevon Diggs' son, Aiden Diggs.

He is Trevon's biggest supporter

Aaiden Diggs Instagram

Aaiden has been spotted cheering his dad on during Dallas Cowboys games. When Aaiden was 4 years old, he appeared in the HBO sports documentary series Hard Knocks, where he was interviewed about his dad while sitting in the stands during a game.

"My dad's named Trevon," Aaiden said before leading a loud chant for "Tre-von Diggs!" He then gave a motivational speech to his dad from the stands, shouting, "Believe in yourself! Make sure you do good! Break those ankles!"

In 2021, the NFL shared a video where Aaiden and Trevon react to their appearances in Hard Knocks. "My dad is the best cornerback in the world. He makes picks for me and I love it," Aaiden said.

The same year, NBC's Sunday Night Football caught Aaiden dancing for his dad during a game. And in August 2022, Aaiden attended a press conference with Trevon, standing on a step ladder so he could be seen. "Dallas are gonna win the Super Bowl today because this is my favorite team," he said in a video shared by the Cowboys.

His favorite quarterback is Dak Prescott

Aaiden Diggs Instagram

Trevon isn't the only player Aaiden cheers on. During one episode of Hard Knocks, Aaiden shared that his favorite quarterback is the Cowboys' Dak Prescott. "Imma train for Dak Prescott," he said. "He's my favorite quarterback in my whole entire world. I want his phone number."

Right after, Prescott walked into the room to surprise Aaiden, who didn't recognize him. Instead, Aaiden confused him for Patrick Mahomes. The sweet moment quickly went viral.

The Cowboys shared a video from their 2022 training camp, where Aaiden was playing on the field when he spotted Prescott. "Oh, I see Dak, I see Dak Prescott!" he said. He ran up to Prescott to say hi, and Prescott threw a football for him to catch. Prescott joked, "You catch better than your dad already."

Football runs in his family

Aaiden Diggs Instagram

Aaiden's uncles —Trevon's older brothers — also play football: Stefon Diggs is a star receiver for the Buffalo Bills and Mar'Sean Diggs played for the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

"I've relied on him a lot because he went through everything, he did the whole draft process, he did the whole college thing, the whole high school thing," Trevon said of Stefon, according to The Dallas Morning News. "He is my father figure. It's just a blessing to have him, just to ask him questions."

Aaiden is close with Stefon as well. On Hard Knocks, Trevon's mom Stephanie said that Aaiden and Stefon have the two biggest personalities in the family. Aaiden also demonstrated how his dad and uncle warm up before sharing his own drills. Then, he showed off his elaborate "touchdown dance," after saying he's going to skip flag football and go straight to tackle.

He plays baseball

Aaiden Diggs Instagram

Though Aaiden is a huge football fan, he also plays baseball.

In April 2022, Aaiden's grandma Stephanie posted a photo of Aaiden at his first game. "My grandson first baseball game," she wrote. "He tried to get [an] interception. I told him wrong game. Lol!"

In another post, Aaiden was on deck, preparing to go up to bat. "Believe in yourself. You got this," he says.

He's not afraid to be honest with NFL players

Aaiden Diggs Instagram

Aaiden is not afraid to tell even the biggest NFL players what he thinks.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Stephanie recalled how Aaiden admonished Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott at a birthday party. "Zeke, you don't run very hard!" he reportedly said. "You don't hit the holes very hard!"

He's very thankful

Aaiden Diggs Instagram

In November 2021, Aaiden wished Cowboys fans a happy Thanksgiving ahead of the team's game. "I love Thanksgiving! A day for food and family and football!" he said in the promo video.

"Today I want to give thanks to all the quarterbacks that throw my dad the football," he added. "You are all greatly appreciated. Thank you very much!"