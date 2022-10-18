All About Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's 5 Kids

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott have a full house with their five children!

Just a year after tying the knot in 2006, Spelling and McDermott welcomed their first baby, Liam. In 2008, their first daughter Stella joined the family. The couple welcomed their second daughter Hattie in 2011 and their second son Finn in 2012.

The pair then went through a rough patch in their relationship. But after working through some of their issues, Spelling and McDermott found out they were pregnant again — a "symbol" for a new phase of their marriage, according to Spelling. Their youngest child Beau arrived in early 2017 and helped the couple "start over" and look at their marriage from a new perspective.

Tori Spelling Instagram

Now with five children, Spelling admits that it "takes a village" to make sure everyone is cared for and thriving. Thankfully, she says she has a support system of friends and a great teammate in McDermott.

"It's all about teamwork. Their dad and I split it up and it works out. But it's a lot," Spelling told PEOPLE in 2021. "As long as they're happy, they're healthy, they're loved, at the end of the day, I'm like, 'Okay. Some things fell through the cracks. We didn't get everything done. Tomorrow's a new day.' "

Here's everything to know about Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's five children.

Liam Aaron McDermott, 15

Dean McDermott Instagram

Spelling and McDermott's eldest child, Liam Aaron McDermott, was born on March 13, 2007, in Los Angeles. After a challenging labor, a rep for the couple shared that the new family was "really happy" and that Spelling was healthy after undergoing a cesarean section.

Liam's early life was chronicled on his parents' reality show Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood. From his birth to major life events like birthdays and holidays, cameras followed his family until he was almost 5 years old.

Since then, Spelling and McDermott have shared important milestones in Liam's life on social media, including his graduation from elementary school in 2019. In one post, Spelling celebrated her eldest child, calling him "kind, clever, smart, resilient, driven, funny, and amazing" while sharing photos from the ceremony. Unfortunately, middle school proved to be challenging for Liam, whom Spelling says endured "so much bullying" during his first year at his new school. In addition to allegedly being called "unmotivated" and "lazy" by a school administrator, Spelling shared that he was bullied so much that it began to affect him physically.

"He was bullied to the point that he developed severe emotional based headaches and stomach aches," Spelling shared. "He continued to be bullied so bad we had to leave."

Tori Spelling Instagram

Recently, Liam has experimented with different hair colors, like blue and orange, as seen on his Instagram. He even attended Pride celebrations with his father and stepbrother Jack McDermott in 2022.

Stella Doreen McDermott, 14

Tori Spelling Instagram

Spelling and McDermott welcomed their second baby, Stella Doreen, on June 9, 2008, at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A. Following her birth, Spelling's rep shared that the couple's baby girl was "healthy" and the family was "resting comfortably." Stella's name has special meaning for the couple, as her first name comes from one of Spelling's favorite books and her middle name is in honor of McDermott's late mother.

"I used to be obsessed with the book Great Expectations, and Estella was the main character," Spelling said. "So I told that to Dean and he was like, 'That's a great name.' We were kind of playing back and forth, calling her Estella. It wasn't fitting, though. And then one day, Dean was like, 'What about Stella?' I said, 'That's it!' "

Like her big brother, Stella was also featured on her parents' reality show Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood. The cameras captured some of her milestone moments, including Stella's extravagant 1st birthday party. Through the years, Stella has had plenty more over-the-top parties, all planned by Spelling.

The actress has referenced her daughter as a "Jill-of-all-trades" — and according to Stella's Instagram bio, it's completely true. Stella calls herself a baker, crafter, model, actress, animal whisperer and anti-bullying activist. In addition to all that, she's also an aspiring makeup artist, having shared some of her most impressive looks on social media. In honor of Valentine's Day, she created a bright pink look with hearts around her eyes. On Halloween, she shared a photo of her gory makeup and costume.

Like her older brother, Stella struggled with bullying at school. In fact, Spelling says that Stella had to switch schools after administrators at her elementary school didn't step in to do enough about the situation. McDermott later explained that the bullying, which included insults about Stella's weight and sexual comments, led the preteen to have PTSD and other physical ailments like headaches and stomach issues.

Dean McDermott Instagram

Stella's health seemed to improve after enrolling in a school that addressed her bullying concerns. On top of that, she landed her first modeling gig with the brand Petite 'n Pretty and got the chance to appear on MasterChef Celebrity Family Showdown.

"How Stella got her groove back… thx to @petitenpretty - Her 1st modeling shoot as a teen girl," Spelling wrote on Instagram. "Stella is an amazing human. Heart of gold & always leads w/kindness. She's innovative & creative and full of fire. Which is why as a mom it was so painful to see a young woman's fire dimmed bc of bullying."

Hattie Margaret McDermott, 11

Tori Spelling Instagram

In 2011, Spelling and McDermott announced the arrival of their second daughter Hattie Margaret. Their little girl was born on Oct. 10, 2011, weighing 6 lbs., 14 oz. and measuring 20 inches long. The couple decided not to find out the infant's sex until the baby was born and say they were "really surprised" to find out Hattie was a girl.

Gaining another sibling proved to be an adjustment for Stella and Liam, with Spelling sharing that Stella "was like, 'Wait a second' " when Hattie arrived. Thankfully, it didn't take long for the siblings to become close and for Stella to enjoy having a little sister.

"Now [Stella] loves it because her thing is that she picks out her clothes — she styles her," Spelling said on The Talk.

Dean McDermott Instagram

Even as they've grown up, Spelling says the sisters have remained close, calling them "soul sisters" in a sweet Instagram post celebrating National Sisters Day. She added that she "couldn't be more proud" of the duo and loved their "special bond," which had only gotten closer over time.

For Hattie's 8th birthday in 2019, Spelling called the little girl her "unique free spirited fiery soul strong willed artistic indigo child." Like her mom, she loves all things horror and has a "passion for the dark and mystical." Spelling also says Hattie has a passion for all things creative — and appears to have developed an interest in makeup just like her older sister!

Finn Davey McDermott, 10

Tori Spelling Instagram

Spelling and McDermott welcomed their fourth baby, Finn Davey, on Aug. 30, 2012, following a challenging pregnancy. While pregnant, Spelling was hospitalized and put on bed rest after dealing with placenta previa, a condition where the placenta completely or partially covers the opening of the uterus. Baby Finn was delivered via c-section at 37 weeks and unfortunately, Spelling faced complications following the delivery. She underwent emergency surgery but thankfully recovered.

She later shared that the challenging pregnancy had a lasting effect on her: Even long after Finn was born, she was very cautious with him.

"Dean says I'm actually more protective of Finn than I was of the other three," Spelling told PEOPLE in 2013. "Because of what Finn and I went through medically — it was a rough pregnancy — I may not consciously know it, but at home I'm usually behind him going, 'Wha! Wha! Wha!' And Dean is like, 'Please stop gasping!' "

Tori Spelling Instagram

Despite trying to be extra careful with Finn, Spelling said he was "rambunctious," calling him the "little bruiser of the family." She added that he was quite the opposite of his brother Liam and joked that Finn often ran around "terrorizing everything."

Spelling added, "Liam was a super mellow baby and with Finn, if you turn around for one second, his finger is in the socket and he's pulling the blinds around himself. He is that kid."

For his 9th birthday in 2021, Spelling called Finn her "miracle baby" who has a "ginormous" heart and a "beautiful soul" — and loves sharing fun facts with the family. "We twin inside and out in so many ways," Spelling wrote on Instagram. "Except, I aspire to be the human he is. You are magical Finn Davey."

Beau Dean McDermott, 5

Dean McDermott Instagram

On March 2, 2017, Spelling and McDermott welcomed their youngest child, Beau Dean. Spelling's pregnancy went more smoothly than her last and both mom and baby were healthy upon his arrival.

"We are over the moon in love with baby Beau," Spelling told PEOPLE. "He is a true blessing and his brothers and sisters were overjoyed to meet him! We are all truly grateful for our big beautiful and healthy family."

Spelling says that Beau came at the perfect time for their family, arriving when they "all needed a little hope." She said that he immediately became the "sunshine of life" for them, and as a "wise little old soul," he kept everyone laughing.

Dean McDermott Instagram

Over the years, Beau has often appeared on his parents' social media, where they show off his sweet personality and love for animals. He also loves school and sports and often hits the golf course with his dad. McDermott has said that Beau's golf skills are so good, he refers to him as "Beau Beau Watson" — partially because both Beau and golf star Bubba Watson are lefties.

For Beau's birthday in 2021, Spelling wrote on Instagram that her youngest was "kind, clever, funny, smart, and such a sharer." On top of that, he loves spending time with his family and "fashion, golf, sashimi, magic, and documentaries."