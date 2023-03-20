Tony Bennett's 4 Children: Everything to Know

Tony Bennett may have 19 Grammys, two Emmys and a Lifetime Achievement Award to his name, but it's his four children — Danny, Dae, Joanna and Antonia Bennett — that serve as his biggest source of pride.

The jazz singer, who married his longtime love Susan Crow in 2007, first became a dad in 1954 with the birth of his oldest son, D'Andrea "Danny" Bennett, with his then-wife Patricia Beech. The former couple welcomed one more child together, son Daegal "Dae" Bennett, in 1955, before calling it quits on their relationship in 1965. Their divorce was finalized in 1971.

In 1969, Tony's daughter Joanna was born, followed by his younger daughter Antonia in 1974. Tony married their mother, Sandra Grant, in 1971; the couple separated in 1979 but did not formally divorce until 2007.

The "I Left My Heart in San Francisco" crooner opened up about being a dad in an interview with Forbes in 2016. "Personally, my four children and seven grandchildren are what make me proud," he said of his greatest accomplishments.

He has also praised his sons for their contributions to his career. Danny managed the singer for more than 40 years and announced Tony's retirement in 2021, while Dae has worked closely with his father to produce albums and songs from his catalog. "They do a beautiful job. They just want me to sing and paint, and they take care of all of the details," Tony told the Washington Post in 1985. "They work hard to make sure nothing rubs my dignity or pierces the vanity."

Here's everything to know about Tony Bennett's four children.

D'Andrea "Danny" Bennett, 69

D'Andrea "Danny" Bennett was born on Feb. 3, 1954, to Tony and his first wife, Patricia Beech. Danny served as the singer's manager from 1979 until his retirement in 2021. In 1999, the New York Times credited Danny with reviving his father's career following a series of financial and substance abuse struggles in the late '70s. "I don't just handle a career, I manage a legacy," Danny told Billboard in 2011.

As a child, Danny was surrounded by famous figures, such as jazz great Dizzy Gillespie. His world changed in 1965, however, when his parents separated, and 10-year-old Danny began to live primarily with Beech in New Jersey.

Still, he inherited his father's penchant for showbiz, and in 1973, Danny's band, Quacky Duck and His Barnyard Friends, signed a record deal with Warner Bros. Playing in the rhythm section alongside his younger brother Dae, Danny and the band released their first album, Media Push, in 1974.

The album wasn't a commercial success, and Danny pivoted his focus to business management soon after. "I was always the business manager for the bands I was in," he told the New York Times.

It was a skill set that came in handy in 1979 when Tony called and asked his son to take over his business affairs. Tony had been struggling both personally and financially, owing $2 million in back taxes. When the IRS told him they were planning to seize his house, Tony "overindulged" and went to the hospital. "That was the day of reckoning. That is when he called me up. I think that was a desperate move," Danny told the New York Times.

By 1986, Danny had negotiated a new deal for his father with his former label, Columbia, which had dropped him in 1971. He began to introduce his father to new demographics, positioning him to perform with newer artists, like the Red Hot Chili Peppers, per the New York Times. By 1990, Danny had managed to get his father's IRS debt paid off.

Danny was also instrumental in the decision for Tony to record MTV Unplugged: Tony Bennett and in the marketing of his father's 2011 album, Duets II, according to Billboard.

"I realize how fortunate I am to have someone, in Danny, that is truly looking out for my best interests and not just in it for the money," Tony told the New York Times in 1999.

The oldest Bennett child eventually parlayed his business savvy into the entertainment management company RPM Productions. The company has worked not just with Tony but also with artists such as Elvis Costello, Ozzy Osbourne and Pearl Jam.

Danny is also the father to two daughters, Kelsey and Rémy Bennett, who are both artists based in New York City, per W magazine. In June 2017, Page Six reported that he was expecting a baby with girlfriend Hadley Spanier. Danny's third child was born in September 2017.

Daegal "Dae" Bennett, 68

Daegal "Dae" Bennett was born in 1955 to Tony and Beech. The younger Bennett son was born in the Bronx, New York, and later lived with the couple and his brother Danny in Englewood, New Jersey, he told Sound on Sound in 2012.

Influenced by the music and culture he regularly experienced growing up, Dae learned to play the drums at age 9. His parents split during his formative years and finalized their divorce in 1971, but Dae stayed his musical course: As a teenager, he joined the band Quacky Duck and His Barnyard Friends with his brother Danny.

According to his website, Dae built his first music studio, Hillside Sound, in his late 20s. For the next 20 years, he worked there alongside plenty of industry greats, including Naughty by Nature and Salt-N-Pepa. He began working on his father's music in the late '90s.

In 2001, Dae expanded his small studio into the state-of-the-art Bennett Studios, which he helmed for 10 years; amid the economic downturn, he closed Bennett Studios in 2011 and began working as a freelance producer, engineer and mixer. He has 10 Grammys to his name, including best traditional pop vocal album and best engineered recording for Tony and Lady Gaga's album Love for Sale, which Dae produced, engineered and mixed.

In 2018, Tony congratulated his son on his win for producing Tony Bennett Celebrates 90. "So thrilled my son Dae just won a Grammy," he tweeted.

In 2000, the New York Times reported that Dae was married to a woman named Anita, with whom he had two children: sons Austin and Jared.

Joanna Bennett, 53

Tony's oldest daughter, Joanna Bennett, was born in 1969. Named after the musician's 1964 hit "When Joanna Loved Me," Joanna was raised in Beverly Hills, California, with her father, her mother Sandra Grant and her younger sister Antonia.

While Joanna has lived most of her life out of the public eye, her sister Antonia revealed in a 2019 interview with the Twin Cities Arts Reader that she and Joanna moved to the east coast when they got older. As kids, the Bennett daughters got to join their dad on tour during the summers, per Page Six. In 1998, PEOPLE reported that Joanna was an actress.

According to Antonia, Joanna has reunited with her family on holidays and for Tony's big performances. She has also walked the red carpet with her father and siblings for big events in N.Y.C., including her father's 80th birthday celebration in 2006 and at NBC's Tony Bennett Celebrates 90: The Best Is Yet to Come event in 2016.

Antonia Bennett, 49

The youngest of Tony's children, Antonia Bennett was born on April 7, 1974, and grew up in Los Angeles before moving to N.Y.C.

She showed an aptitude for music early on, singing with her father starting at the age of 4, according to JazzTimes magazine. She would later perform with and learn from her father's contemporaries, including Count Basie, Rosemary Clooney and Frank Sinatra. "I have been singing my whole life," Antonia told the Times of Israel in 2015. "My parents always exposed me to music as well as all the arts. I was surrounded by musicians, artists, writers, actors and directors at a very young age."

Antonia also cut her teeth on the road as a kid; during a May 2017 concert, she said that she and Joanna tagged along with their dad "quite a lot in the summer."

Tony, who named his 1990 song "Antonia" for his daughter, spoke about her musical abilities in a 1985 interview with the Washington Post. "This one here has so much talent," he said of 11-year-old Antonia. "I know it sounds like a proud daddy speaking, but she is so bright, and she has all the creative elements. … She is a wonderful painter, she sings terrific. All my kids are happy and healthy and have talent, but this one here captures everybody."

Antonia later attended the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston, where, as she told Parade, she made friends from all over the world. "Singing is what I am good at," Antonia told the Times of Israel. She also trained as an actor at the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute.

Like her famous father, she built a career from her love of music, regularly performing as Tony's opening act at iconic venues like Radio City Music Hall, according to her website. "Having a father that is so good at what he does is incredible," she told the Times of Israel. "I am constantly learning from him. I have the privilege of working with him, so I get to watch him night after night. … Every night [that] I get to stand on stage and do what I love is a high point."

Antonia was featured on Tony's album, A Swingin' Christmas, in 2008, and released her own EP, Natural, in 2010. She also has several acting credits to her name, having performed while training at the Lee Strasberg Institute and later in 2008's Changeling with Angelina Jolie.

The songstress married Ronen Helmann in 2013; Tony walked her down the aisle. "Congratulations to my beautiful daughter, Antonia," the proud dad tweeted at the time. "What a fabulous wedding."

Antonia and Helmann welcomed a daughter, Maya, in May 2016.