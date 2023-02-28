All About Tom Sizemore's Kids

The actor, who is in critical condition following a brain aneurysm, is the father of twin sons Jagger and Jayden

By
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson

Kelsie Gibson is the SEO Editor of PEOPLE Digital. Since joining the brand in 2021, she has contributed to a number of different verticals, writing and editing SEO content ranging from relationship timelines to TV and movie explainers. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kelsie worked at POPSUGAR as the Celebrity and Entertainment editor, where she wrote and edited content and conducted various interviews for online and video at press junkets, red carpets, and events such as Tribeca Film Festival. She was also formerly at Bustle, Tiger Beat, and Her Campus and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 28, 2023 05:33 PM
"ParaNorman" - Los Angeles Premiere - Arrivals
Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

In addition to being an actor, Tom Sizemore is a dad to twin sons, Jagger and Jayden, who were born in 2005.

Though Sizemore has made headlines for his acting career and legal troubles, he tends to keep his family life out of the spotlight. However, he has stepped out with his sons on various occasions through the years.

In recent weeks, Sizemore has been hospitalized in critical condition following a brain aneurysm.

On Feb. 27, the actor's manager Charles Lago confirmed to PEOPLE that loved ones are "deciding end of life matters" after "doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end of life decision."

The actor, 61, has been in a coma in intensive care after collapsing at his Los Angeles home in the early hours of Feb. 18. He had suffered a brain aneurysm as a result of a stroke, according to his manager.

Learn more about Sizemore's children and what he has said about fatherhood ahead.

Jagger and Jayden Sizemore

Sizemore has two sons, twins Jagger and Jayden, who were born in July 2005. He shares the twins with his ex Janelle McIntire. Though he has raised them out of the public eye, he has occasionally taken them oto events for his work.

In August 2012, the twins made a rare appearance with their dad as they attended the premiere of the stop-motion animated film ParaNorman and posed for a cute snapshot with their dad.

That same month, the twins were photographed attending a Los Angeles Dodgers game with their father at Dodger Stadium.

During an interview with The Reel Breakdown in 2012, Sizemore briefly opened up about his sons as he discussed his role in Cellmates and how being three years sober has affected his relationship with his kids.

"Fatherhood didn't change me in the beginning very much. I was ill," he admitted, in reference to his struggles with substance abuse. "And the boys were kept from me. In the last couple of years it's been great. I try to stop and take a 10-second break and ask myself before I do something: One, is this going to improve my life for my children, or two, will there be a potential for something to go wrong here?"

Following his numerous controversies and legal troubles, he added that he was "trying to reestablish my career and do great work" in an effort to give his kids "the life they deserve."

In 2017, Sizemore gave an update on his sobriety, noting that his "life's gotten a lot better" since giving up drugs. "It's been a real chronicle, but I've got a long history of substance abuse, I was in a really bad place," he told Daily Mail.

"I'm coming up on four years sober, it was really difficult, the first two years were miserable I thought I'd never smile again," he admitted. "But I am smiling again, you've got to stick around until you feel better."

Related Articles
Courteney Cox and daughter Coco Arquette
Courteney Cox Says Having Daughter Coco at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony 'Meant the World'
THE COMPANY YOU KEEP - ABC’s “The Company You Keep” stars Sarah Wayne Callies as Birdie.
Sarah Wayne Callies Reveals How Life as a Mom of 2 Connects Her to Role on 'The Company You Keep'
Guy Fieri and family
Guy Fieri's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
EMinem, Hailie Jade
All About Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Scott
Kevin Hart family
Kevin Hart's 4 Kids: Everything to Know
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 24: Tom Sizemore is seen on February 24, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Photo by GP/Star Max/GC Images)
Tom Sizemore's Family 'Deciding End-of-Life Matters' as Doctors Advise There Is 'No Further Hope'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CpLyeXgsON0/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D keke Verified Hey Son!!!! 1. Only 48hrs of being parents! 😳 2. Darius always made me playlists when we first started dating, “Someone” by El Debarge was a favorite. We became each other’s someone and made a someone, look at God! 😆 3. The baby love Rolling Ray, cause purrr. 4. “I’m not hiding the world from my son, I’m hiding my son from the world.” Hahaha 5. I’m just playing, my baby face is on this slide. 6. And this slide 🤣🥹😅😍❤️🙏🏾😇😭 Born during Black History Month, with a name to match 😄! LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo.
Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Welcome First Child, Baby Boy Leodis 'Leo' Andrellton
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xGPbAUaee0o. Gwendlyn Brown/Youtube
'Sister Wives' ' Gwendlyn Brown Gets Emotional as She Talks Bond Between Dad Kody and Robyn's Kids
Courteney Cox and daughter Coco Arquette
Courteney Cox Poses with Daughter Coco at Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony — See the Photo!
Paris Hilton and her mother Kathy Hilton with newborn baby boy, Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum, USA - 24 Jan 2023
Kathy Hilton Poses with Grandson After Paris Says She Didn't Know About Baby Until After Birth
Jenna Bush Hager Family Vacation
Jenna Bush Hager Shares Photos from Fun-Filled Family Trip to Universal: 'Love Is Universal'
Sarah Herron's Fiancé Dylan Brown Speaks Out About Son Oliver's Death: 'All He Ever Knew Was Love'. https://www.instagram.com/p/CpI0TWaPRme/. Dylan Brown/Instagram
Sarah Herron's Fiancé Speaks Out for First Time About Son Oliver's Death: 'It Ripped Us Apart'
Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Celebrate Daughter Maria Lucía Victoría's 3rd Birthday
Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Celebrate Daughter Marilu's Second Birthday with All 7 Kids: Photo
Matthew McConaughey's Son Levi Watches Dad Cut Little Brother Livingston's Hair
Matthew McConaughey's Son Levi Watches Dad Cut Little Brother Livingston's Hair in Rare Photo
Jessica Simpson daughter
Jessica Simpson Snuggles Up to Mini-Me Daughter Birdie, 3, for Sweet Selfie — See the Photo!
eva amurri
Eva Amurri and Fiancé Ian Hock Recreate Their Paris Engagement for Her Kids: 'It Was So Dreamy'