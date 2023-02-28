All About Tom Sizemore's Kids

In addition to being an actor, Tom Sizemore is a dad to twin sons, Jagger and Jayden, who were born in 2005.

Though Sizemore has made headlines for his acting career and legal troubles, he tends to keep his family life out of the spotlight. However, he has stepped out with his sons on various occasions through the years.

In recent weeks, Sizemore has been hospitalized in critical condition following a brain aneurysm.

On Feb. 27, the actor's manager Charles Lago confirmed to PEOPLE that loved ones are "deciding end of life matters" after "doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end of life decision."

The actor, 61, has been in a coma in intensive care after collapsing at his Los Angeles home in the early hours of Feb. 18. He had suffered a brain aneurysm as a result of a stroke, according to his manager.

Learn more about Sizemore's children and what he has said about fatherhood ahead.

Jagger and Jayden Sizemore

Sizemore has two sons, twins Jagger and Jayden, who were born in July 2005. He shares the twins with his ex Janelle McIntire. Though he has raised them out of the public eye, he has occasionally taken them oto events for his work.

In August 2012, the twins made a rare appearance with their dad as they attended the premiere of the stop-motion animated film ParaNorman and posed for a cute snapshot with their dad.

That same month, the twins were photographed attending a Los Angeles Dodgers game with their father at Dodger Stadium.

During an interview with The Reel Breakdown in 2012, Sizemore briefly opened up about his sons as he discussed his role in Cellmates and how being three years sober has affected his relationship with his kids.

"Fatherhood didn't change me in the beginning very much. I was ill," he admitted, in reference to his struggles with substance abuse. "And the boys were kept from me. In the last couple of years it's been great. I try to stop and take a 10-second break and ask myself before I do something: One, is this going to improve my life for my children, or two, will there be a potential for something to go wrong here?"

Following his numerous controversies and legal troubles, he added that he was "trying to reestablish my career and do great work" in an effort to give his kids "the life they deserve."

In 2017, Sizemore gave an update on his sobriety, noting that his "life's gotten a lot better" since giving up drugs. "It's been a real chronicle, but I've got a long history of substance abuse, I was in a really bad place," he told Daily Mail.

"I'm coming up on four years sober, it was really difficult, the first two years were miserable I thought I'd never smile again," he admitted. "But I am smiling again, you've got to stick around until you feel better."