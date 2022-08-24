Tom Brady's 3 Kids: Everything to Know

Tom Brady might be the most decorated player in NFL history, but his most important title is "Dad" to his kids.

The NFL quarterback, who famously unretired from football in March 2022, is the father of three children. He shares son John "Jack" Edward Thomas with his ex, actress Bridget Moynahan, and two children with his wife, Gisele Bündchen — Benjamin Rein and Vivian Lake.

Over the years, Brady, Bündchen and Moynahan have been open about parenthood, co-parenting and life with a blended family. Even Brady has had to adjust his work-life balance to do his best for both his team and his family.

"Time is so valuable and it's so easy to forget how quickly it can pass us by," Brady told PEOPLE in 2019. "I try to keep that in mind, because it reminds you to prioritize the things you love. We don't live forever, so we need to make the most of our time."

He added, "I love my family so much and I love what I do for a living so much [that] I never, ever want to take those things for granted and I really try to treasure every second."

Here's everything there is to know about Tom Brady's three children.

Jack, 15

From 2004 to 2006, Brady was in a relationship with Moynahan. Shortly after their split in 2006, the Blue Bloods star revealed that she had gotten pregnant before they broke up. The co-parents welcomed their son, John "Jack" Edward Thomas Moynahan, on Aug. 22, 2007, in Santa Monica, California.

While Brady was nervous about the "challenge" of fatherhood prior to Jack's birth, he's embraced the role wholeheartedly over the years. Brady lived in Massachusetts when he played for the New England Patriots but moved to Florida after joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also maintains a presence in New York City for Jack, who primarily lives with Moynahan and her husband, Andrew Frankel.

Both Bündchen and Moynahan have publicly discussed co-parenting and their blended families. In 2018, the former Victoria's Secret Angel told PEOPLE that she had already begun dating Brady when Moynahan realized she was pregnant, which "wasn't the ideal situation" for them. "But I'm so grateful for [Bridget]," she added. "I know this was hard, but I couldn't imagine my life without [Jack]. I call him my bonus child."

Brady and his eldest have plenty in common, especially when it comes to football. In August 2021, the football star shared that Jack had started as the Buccaneers' ball boy, a job which Jack took "very seriously." That October, the Buccaneers posted a sweet behind-the-scenes moment on Instagram, with Brady and his son walking side-by-side, which Brady later referred to as the "best part" of his day.

Jack has shown interest in following in his father's footsteps. In 2020, a source told PEOPLE that Jack loves football and that he and his father often practice together. On his podcast, Brady shared that he encouraged Jack to pursue football after watching his alma mater, the University of Michigan, beat rival Ohio State. "I had a little future Wolverine, my son Jack, sitting on the bed with me as I was jumping around and we were wrestling," he recalled. "I said, 'That's where you're gonna be! You're gonna be in the Big House someday. You're gonna be the starting quarterback for Michigan.' "

In August 2022, Brady celebrated Jack's 15th birthday with a sweet tribute on Instagram.

"Happy Birthday my beautiful son," he wrote. "What a blessing you are in our life. We love you so much and are so proud of the amazing young man that you are. You make every day of our life more joyful and fun.❤️❤️ Have a great 15th Birthday Jack 🤗"

Benjamin Rein, 12

Brady and Bündchen married in February 2009 and welcomed Benjamin Rein, their first child together, on Dec. 8, 2009, in Boston. In the ESPN+ series Man in the Arena: Tom Brady, the couple reflected on their son's home birth, of which Brady was initially skeptical. He eventually got on board and now remembers the day fondly, explaining, "Me being there with G at his birth in our home, it lives in my mind. I think we brought this boy into the world in the most precious way."

Brady has said that while he initially assumed his two sons would share the same interests, Benjamin isn't a big fan of sports, which was hard for the athlete at first.

"I was like, 'C'mon, let's do this.' And he was like, 'Nope.' And I was like, 'What? No, do this!' " he explained to Men's Health. "And Gisele kept saying to me, 'Would you effing understand that your son is different?' "

He added, "It was hard for me. I was like, 'What do you mean? He's a boy; he should do all these things that I do.' "

However, Brady has since learned to embrace Benjamin's interests, explaining, "The reality is that Benny just likes different things. And it's great because now I just have to go do what he wants to do. When we do that, we have the best time. He's like, 'OMG, Dad, you're so funny.' He loves joking, and I joke back."

Benjamin showed off his sense of humor in his mom's first TikTok video in May 2020, making a special appearance while his parents took part in a couples' challenge. The video ended with the question, "Who is never wrong?" Rather than pointing to one another, both of his parents pointed backward as Benjamin jumped into the frame to take the title.

For Benjamin's 12th birthday, Bündchen and Brady both shared Instagram posts to celebrate the milestone. Alongside a photo of the mother-son duo hugging, Bündchen wrote, "You are growing up way too fast! I am so proud of the kind and loving boy that you are and I feel so lucky to be your mamma. Love you sooooo much!"

"Happy Birthday Benny!" his dad captioned a solo photo of Benjamin. "You are A M A Z I N G in every way. You have taught me so much and I am so blessed to be your dad!"

Vivian Lake, 9

The couple welcomed their daughter, Vivian Lake, on Dec. 5, 2012, in Boston. A few days after her birth, Brady told ESPN, "I grew up in a house with three sisters. I think it's great for my boys to have a girl in the house, just to understand at least a little bit about what makes a woman tick — not that I can certainly figure that out, because I can't. She's a beautiful little girl."

When Vivian was a toddler, Brady admitted that he becomes a bit of a softie around her. "That little girl owns my day — owns my life," he told Entertainment Tonight in 2016. "[I] cannot say no to anything. Whatever she tells her dad to do, that's what I do. That's just the way it goes."

Vivian shows the same love to her father and cheers him on during his big games, including his first game against the Patriots after leaving them a year earlier. Vivian, Benjamin and Bündchen even celebrated Halloween as the "Tampa Bay Pirates," paying homage to Brady's team.

Vivian also shares interests with her mom, including yoga and meditation.

Both Brady and Bündchen shared loving sentiments on social media for Vivian's 9th birthday. Bündchen shared a photo on Instagram posing nose-to-nose with her daughter and wrote, "Happy birthday my little sunshine! How lucky I am to be your Mommy. You make everyday brighter! I love you so much!"

"9 years old now and there's never been a sweeter, kinder Angel then you Vivi!" Brady wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the duo playing catch. "Daddy loves you sssoooo much!!! Happy Birthday I'm looking forward to many more days of throwing the football together."