All About Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Son Jack

Tom Brady is known for being one of the best quarterbacks the NFL has ever seen, but it was his son John "Jack" Edward Thomas Moynahan, now 15, who first gave him his favorite title: dad.

Brady welcomed Jack in 2007 with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, shortly after they had broken up in 2006. Brady had already moved on with supermodel Gisele Bündchen, and he admitted to Howard Stern in 2020 that Moynahan's pregnancy was a shock.

"Next thing you know, I found out that Bridget was pregnant with our son," he said. "So that was a very unique time … and it challenged me in a lot of ways, again, to grow up in a different way. It was very hard for my wife to think she fell in love with this guy, and then now this guy's ex-girlfriend's pregnant."

"And it was very challenging for my son's mom, you know, because she didn't envision that either," he added.

Still, Brady took the challenge in stride and has loved being Jack's dad, calling him "the greatest kid you could ever ask for."

And Jack feels the same way about his dad, having grown into the Tampa Bay Buccaneer's mini-me. Between Jack's passion for sports, his first job with the NFL and his love for his family, the two have a lot in common.

Here's everything to know about Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's son Jack.

Jack was born on August 22, 2007

Mark Mainz/Getty

Moynahan and Brady welcomed their only child together at St. John's Medical Center in Santa Monica, California. Even before his birth, Brady was looking forward to becoming a dad. "Tom and his family are excited about the pregnancy," his agent, Don Yee, said in a statement in February 2007.

A friend of Moynahan's also told PEOPLE she was "so excited about the pregnancy" because she "[knew she would] be a great mom."

Fans had a feeling the baby was coming when Brady was absent from practice the same day, and The Boston Globe reported that Patriots owner Robert Kraft lent him his private jet to get across the country quicker.

By the end of the day, Moynahan had given birth to her son. "Mother and baby are doing well," her publicist, Christina Papadopoulos, told PEOPLE.

In 2011, the actress shared more details about Jack's birth. "[Tom] was not in the [delivery] room," she told More magazine. "He was there on that day and came in afterwards. He certainly wasn't holding my hand while I pushed."

Brady and Moynahan worked hard to co-parent well together

While Jack grew up living mostly with his mother, it was still important to both of his parents that he shared a close relationship with Brady and his then-wife, Bündchen.

"My son has two loving parents and an extended family, whether it's cousins or stepmothers or boyfriends," Moynahan told More in 2011. "My son is surrounded by love."

And she was determined to keep it that way, explaining that she has "a relationship with [Brady and Bündchen] on a daily basis … The media creates these dramas, and that's not what's happening in my life."

Years later, in 2019, Moynahan revealed she was grateful for the support of Brady's former spouse in raising Jack. "Tom and I made a decision to raise a child together and we both found partners that not only supported us in raising that child, but also loved our child as if he was their own," she told PEOPLE. "I don't think you can ask for more than that. My son is surrounded by love."

Bündchen has always had a special relationship with Jack

Bündchen admitted in 2015 that she considered leaving Brady when she learned his ex was pregnant just a few months into their relationship. "It was a challenging thing because here I am, I'm dating this guy, everything is great and then this happens," she said during an interview with CBS This Morning's Charlie Rose. "So, then I felt like I didn't know what to do … Do I just run away?"

Instead, she decided to see it through, and is grateful for the outcome. "I think, now, eight years later, I couldn't have asked for a sweeter bonus child," she said.

In February 2020, she opened up more about their tender relationship. When a fan on Instagram asked how it feels being a stepmom to Jack, she said, "I don't like the word 'stepmom.' I like the word 'bonus mom' because I feel like it's a blessing in my life. I feel so lucky that I got to have an extra wonderful little angel in my life."

The former Victoria's Secret model has continued to show support for her bonus son in the wake of her divorce from Brady. In November 2022, she left a sweet heart comment on an Instagram post Brady shared of Jack.

Jack and his brother Ben have been besties since birth

Jack's younger brother, Benjamin, was born just two years after him on Dec. 8, 2009. From the beginning, the boys were very close. "I'm feeling very lucky," Bündchen told PEOPLE in 2010, ahead of Ben's first birthday.

"For Benjamin, his big brother is his hero," she said. "Jack comes in and Benjamin has a big smile. He wants to follow him around. Anything he does, he's just in awe of him like, 'Oh my God!'"

"[Jack's] amazing" with the baby, she added. "He's the sweetest kid."

On Dec. 5, 2012, Jack became a big brother for the second time when his sister Vivian Lake Brady was born. Brady often posts photos of his three kiddos hanging out and having fun together at football games and family vacations.

Jack is a blossoming athlete in his own right

Jack is a natural-born athlete and has played several sports, though football seems to be his priority as of late. In 2017, however, Moynahan revealed that at the time, he was much more interested in soccer.

"I think right now he wants to be a professional soccer player," she said on Live with Kelly. "Though after the Olympics he's like, 'I think I'm going to win a gold in swimming.' Then it was Michael Phelps. So I think he just likes awards."

"I think [the kids are] into watching [football] because of their dad, but … My oldest son Jack really loves soccer. He wants to be an Olympics soccer goalie," Brady told PEOPLE a year later in 2018.

However, now that Jack's in high school, he's following in his dad's footsteps and playing the same position on his school's football team. "I love watching him play quarterback because I think there's very few things in life that I could probably help him with," Brady said during his SiriusXM podcast Let's Go with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray in October 2022. "You know, I don't have a lot of specialties in life other than probably throwing the football. He's just a great kid. But I can definitely help him at quarterback."

Brady can already see Jack's skills growing. "[He has] great hand-eye coordination. He actually moves better than I did at his age," he said.

The duo also enjoys playing other sports together, like golf. For Jack's 14th birthday in August 2021, Brady shared a photo of his son on a golf course on Instagram. "This picture brings back some special memories and I can't wait to kick your butt on the golf course again soon 🤣!" he captioned the post.

Brady and Jack both appreciate some healthy competition. In April 2022, the NFL player posted videos of him and Jack playing basketball together along with a teasing caption: "Dad still wins for now. I don't love my chances next year though."

Brady says watching Jack play football is one of his life's "great highlights"

Tom Brady with son Jack. Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

While Brady is happy to support any of his kids' dreams, he admitted in October 2022 that watching his son play the sport he loves most has been especially thrilling.

"I think one of the great highlights of my life is watching him play and him grow and develop, and my kids in general, too," he said on an episode of his SiriusXM podcast Let's Go with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. "So I love watching him kind of dig deep and especially [play] team sports."

Since Jack showed more interest in other activities as a kid, the Buccaneers star "never imagined" his son would follow in his football footsteps.

"Getting out there and watching him play has been so much fun for me," he added. "And I don't give a s--- how well he does. I just love watching him and seeing him enjoy it with his friends. And, you know, the camaraderie at a young age."

Jack's already started his NFL career

Gisele Bundchen Instagram

At just 15 years old, Jack already had his first league job. In August 2021, Brady revealed that his son signed on as a ball boy for the Buccaneers.

"Buccaneers got a new ball boy this week..." he wrote beside a shot of Jack cradling a football on the sidelines. "He takes his summer job and every rep very seriously ... just like his dad!"

Brady and Jack once had the "time of our life" at a party with Snoop Dogg

In October 2021, Brady shared a hilarious story of bringing a then-11-year-old Jack to a wild party with Snoop Dogg.

"It was midnight. It was in our hotel. So, we had this special spot on the stage," Brady recalled when Snoop was a guest on his SiriusXM podcast, Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. "Snoop had a pole up and there was some girls, they were clothed … But, at the same time, there was a pole and my son ... he had his eyes open and he was listening to music. And I said, 'Jack, cover your eyes.' "

"And he goes, 'Dad, I'm good. I'm good,' " Brady continued. "So, it's two in the morning. And we are having the time of our life [sic], and I'm like, 'Holy cow. If he tells his mother, I ain't going to see this kid for a long time,' " he joked. A laughing Snoop added, "Yeah, keep that under your hat, Jack."