Todd Chrisley's 5 Children: Everything to Know

For reality TV personality Todd Chrisley, family is everything.

The star of the USA Network reality series Chrisley Knows Best is the father of five children: two with his first wife, Teresa Terry, and three with his current wife and costar, Julie Chrisley.

While the Chrisleys have had their fair share of controversies, the family patriarch continues to put fatherhood first. "It's always hard when you have uncomfortable, unfortunate situations occur in your life," the reality star told PEOPLE in 2014. "But the family is all good, we're all very blessed."

Dennis Leupold/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

In June 2022, Todd and Julie were convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion and could face up to 30 years in prison. The couple has filed a joint motion for a new trial, but their sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 21.

On an episode of their podcast, Chrisley Confessions, Todd and Julie shared that while the situation has taken a toll on their family, they're continuing to put up a united front.

"As a family, we are still united and standing firm in our positions and in our faith. We don't waiver in our faith," said Todd. "Now listen. Are we disappointed? Are we hurt? Yes, but we know that God has a purpose for everything."

Keep reading for a breakdown of Todd Chrisley's five children.

Lindsie Chrisley, 33

Marcus Ingram/Getty

Todd welcomed his first child, daughter Lindsie, with now ex-wife Teresa Terry. Lindsie was born on Sept. 17, 1989, in South Carolina, and graduated from Georgia State University with a degree in marketing in 2012. That same year, Lindsie married Will Campbell and the newlyweds welcomed a son, Jackson Campbell. The pair later announced their divorce in 2021.

Lindsie appeared in the first five seasons of Chrisley Knows Best but became estranged from the family after her father was accused of tax evasion and bank fraud. In 2021, Todd told PeopleTV's Reality Check that he believed Lindsie had been a "catalyst" for the investigation and alleged that she spread negative stories about the family through various media outlets.

Shortly after Lindsie announced her divorce, Todd told PeopleTV's Reality Check that though he didn't see reconciliation in their future, he wanted the best for his daughter.

"The hurt is still there," he admitted, "and I think the hurt will always be there. But I'm not looking to intrude in Lindsie's life. We're leading a very full life, and I wish nothing but the greatest joys and blessings for Lindsie and for Jackson."

In 2022, however, Todd and Lindsie reconciled amid Lindsie's divorce. The mom of one revealed on a June episode of her podcast, The Southern Tea, that she reconnected with her father after he posted a message of support following her split news.

In October 2022, the Chrisley family came together for the first time to discuss Lindsie's years-long estrangement. Lindsie joined Todd and Julie as well as sister Savannah to discuss the "family fight" that became "publicized" during an episode of PodcastOne's Chrisley Confessions podcast.

While Todd said he was never "prepared" for the estrangement, he also admitted it was "needed." "Because there's no way I'd be where I am today if I had not — really, if [Lindsie] had not forced the estrangement by leaving Chrisley Knows Best and cutting off communication," he shared.

The family patriarch recognized that saying he is "thankful and grateful for the estrangement" might "come across as being weird," but Lindsie agreed with her father's sentiments, saying she "would have" listened to her family more if she could go back.

Kyle Chrisley, 31

Kyle Chrisley Instagram

Kyle Chrisley is Todd's second child with ex-wife Teresa Terry and was born on Aug. 29, 1991, in South Carolina. While Kyle appeared in season 1 of Chrisley Knows Best, he was absent from subsequent seasons after he became estranged from his father.

Kyle is dad to 9-year-old daughter Chloe, who is under the care of Todd and Julie, and has regularly appeared on the reality show over the years. In April 2021, he married his fiancée Ashleigh Nelson in St. Augustine, Florida.

Although he had long been estranged from his father, Kyle spoke out after Todd and Julie were indicted on charges of tax evasion in 2019. Not only did he show his support for his father, but he walked back previous claims he made about Todd's financial situation, saying he had lied due to drug addiction.

"I can't take it back so I'm telling you now, with a clear mind, my mom and dad have done nothing wrong!" Kyle wrote in a Facebook post in which he also said he was no longer estranged from his father. "Today, I am sober. I am working, and I am at a good place in my life. I just want to fix what I've done wrong so that I am able to forgive myself."

Kyle Chrisley Instagram

In the 2021 season finale of Chrisley Knows Best, Todd received a call from Kyle, who wanted to meet up with his father.

"I was expecting Kyle to call because my mother said she had given him my number, but expecting someone to call and then someone actually calling is a whole different thing," Todd said in a confessional during the episode. "And I'm not going to lie, hearing Kyle's voice over the phone, it causes me to become very emotional."

Chase Chrisley, 26

Chase Chrisley Instagram

Chase Chrisley is Todd's oldest child with his wife Julie and was born on June 1, 1996, in South Carolina. He has appeared on the family's reality series Chrisley Knows Best and, beginning in 2019, starred in the spinoff series Growing Up Chrisley with his sister Savannah. In 2020, Chase launched his own line of luxury candles, the Chase Chrisley Collection.

Chase opened up about growing up in the spotlight while speaking to PEOPLE in 2020. "It definitely changed our lives entirely," he said. "It forced us to grow up fast. I know I've made my fair share of mistakes, and learning how to bounce back and just grow from each mistake, it's a little bit different because every time we screw up it's in the public eye."

John Shearer/WireImage

In 2021, Chase briefly split from girlfriend Emmy Medders, but they seemingly got back together in April 2022 after Medders shared a photo of the couple on Instagram. Chase had previously contemplated proposing to Emmy during season 3 of Chrisley Knows Best after she told him that they would need to be engaged before she moved in with him. Chase even purchased a diamond engagement ring before mom Julie suggested the pair weren't quite ready for marriage just yet.

Savannah Chrisley, 25

Savannah Chrisley Instagram

Savannah Chrisley was born to Todd and Julie on Aug. 11, 1997, in Atlanta, Georgia. She moved to Nashville to attend Lipscomb University but later transferred to and graduated from Belmont University. In 2015, she was crowned Miss Tennessee Teen USA at age 17.

To celebrate her win, Todd shared a tribute to his daughter on social media, writing, "I am so proud of you for who you are and the young woman you are becoming, you were born with a double crown yet the Lord chose to crown you again, make him proud and the rest will follow. … With all my heart I love you."

Savannah has appeared on the family's reality series Chrisley Knows Best as well as the spinoff series, Growing Up Chrisley, with her brother Chase.

Vivian Zink/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

In 2019, Savannah got engaged to her boyfriend, professional hockey player Nic Kerdiles, but the pair ended their relationship in 2020. Todd later suggested to Savannah that the engagement ended because although Kerdiles is also in the public eye, he didn't understand what she deals with as a television personality.

"I said, 'Y'all met on social media. You had a blue checkmark, he had a blue checkmark. He was an athlete, you're on television,' " Todd recounted. "'Y'all put all your faith in that blue check mark because that meant both of you were verified, which meant there was no falsity going on ... And I said, 'Had you put as much faith in the word [of the Bible] and in God as you did that blue checkmark,' I said, 'Things may have ended differently.' "

Savannah has spoken out about her parents' legal challenges, sharing on Instagram that she is "grateful in a weird way" for the "storm" her family faced. "One thing I can say is that I am thankful for those around that choose to love and love hard…no matter how difficult it may be. ❤️" she wrote in June 2022.

During her October 2022 sit down with Todd, Julie and sister Lindie, Todd revealed that he and Savannah had experienced "some estrangement" in the past. Despite any past issues, however, Savannah has vowed to "stand by my family and fight for justice" amid their ongoing legal troubles.

Grayson Chrisley, 16

Savannah Chrisley Instagram

Grayson is Todd and Julie's youngest child and was born on May 16, 2006, in Georgia. As seen on his Instagram account, which is co-run by Grayson and his father, the 16-year-old loves playing sports, particularly baseball.

He appeared in Chrisley Knows Best and also played himself in the 2016 film Sharknado 4: The 4th Awakens.

In a July 2022 episode of Todd and Julie Chrisley's podcast Chrisley Confessions, Todd opened up about Grayson's difficulty staying positive amid the family's legal battles.

Jeffrey Mayer/Getty

"Grayson is the sweetest child and has the most tender heart," Todd said. "When you have someone that has a heart like Grayson in a world like where we live right now, you have to be very careful with someone that is that sensitive. Because the world doesn't care if his feelings are hurt."

In May 2022, Todd and Julie celebrated Grayson's 16th birthday on the first day of their federal trial. The proud parents shared tributes to their son on Instagram, with Todd writing, "this day 16 years ago was one of the greatest days of our lives."