All About Tiger Woods' Son Charlie Axel Woods

Tiger Woods' son is following in his footsteps.

The pro golfer's younger child, Charlie Axel Woods, 14, is quickly making a name for himself in the sport, playing alongside his father in several major tournaments.

Tiger spoke about how it felt to have his son by his side after the pair's first tournament together in 2020.

"I don't think words can describe it," he told reporters in a PGA Tour video. "Just the fact that we were able to have this experience together, Charlie and I. It's memories for a lifetime."

Along with Charlie, whom he welcomed with his ex Elin Nordegren in February 2009, Tiger is also dad to daughter Sam Alexis Woods, born to him and Nordegren in June 2007. Though he and Nordegren split in 2010, Tiger spent plenty of time with his two kids growing up — both on and off the course.

"Charlie clearly loves the times he spends with his dad on the golf course," a source told PEOPLE in 2020. "It's a definite bonding activity for the two of them."

Charlie is already skilled with a club, but Tiger has made it clear that the boy is "his own person" and can follow his own path in life. "I'm proud of whatever direction he chooses, whether he sticks with the game or not," he said in an interview with PGA. "That's one of the things that we made sure of. That Charlie was Charlie."

Here's everything to know about Tiger Woods' son, Charlie Axel Woods.

He was born in 2009

David Cannon/Getty

Tiger and Nordegren welcomed their second child on Feb. 8, 2009, nearly two years after their daughter Sam Alexis was born.

The golfer announced the big news on his website, saying, "We want to thank everyone for their sincere best wishes and kind thoughts. Sam is very excited to be a big sister and we feel truly blessed to have such a wonderful family … We look forward to introducing Charlie to you at the appropriate time." He also added that Nordegren and the baby were "doing great."

Charlie's name has a sentimental meaning

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty

Tiger explained on his website that the name Charlie was one of a few options they had in mind, and when he was born, they felt it "just fit." His middle name was already planned, as it holds special meaning to the family.

"As far as the Axel, that's Elin's brother's name so we wanted to make sure it stayed in the family," he wrote.

He's been a mainstay on the sidelines since he was little

Hunter Martin/Getty

Charlie and his sister have long been fixtures at their dad's tournaments. They were both pictured getting a kiss at the 2009 AT&T National when Charlie was just a baby. As they got older, their responsibilities grew — both kids were spotted caddying for Tiger at the Par 3 Contest for the Masters in 2015, wearing matching uniforms.

Charlie also supported his dad at his 2022 Golf Hall of Fame induction ceremony, where his sister Sam gave an introduction speech. "Having Sam introduce me and my family there watching, it made it even that more special," Tiger wrote beside a family photo of the event on Instagram.

Tiger credits his son with helping with his car crash recovery

Mike Ehrmann/Getty

An insider told PEOPLE that Tiger "lives for" his kids following a harrowing car crash he experienced in February 2021.

"Being a dad has helped him stay focused on his recovery," the source said. "At times, it's been very difficult for him both physically and mentally. His leg injuries caused him extreme pain ... He has worked very hard in physical therapy. He is a fighter and has been determined to get better, though."

Tiger is his son's golf coach

Sam Greenwood/Getty

Charlie is proving to be a great golfer in his own right, but he's had a little help from his pops. Tiger was coached by his own father, Earl Woods, who was "very strict" despite being Tiger's "greatest role model." Tiger tries to keep it a little lighter with his son.

"Tiger loves spending time with Charlie on the golf course, but he has a completely different vibe than Earl had while working with him," a source told PEOPLE about the coaching dynamic in 2020.

"They're all smiles. Tiger is definitely teaching him the right techniques, but there's not the intensity that Earl had with him," the insider continued. "It's a total bonding situation. Tiger can get goofy and funny with Charlie. It's not 'all work and no play' like Earl could sometimes get."

The father-son duo even got to compete together at the 2020, 2021 and 2022 annual PNC Championships — a tournament in which famous golfers team up with their kids. The duo stepped out in Orlando rocking matching outfits on the green.

"Any time I get a chance to spend time with my son, it's always special," Tiger told ESPN. "And to do it in a competitive forum, the last couple of years have been magical, and to be able to do it again, we're looking forward to it."

Charlie was dealing with a rolled ankle at the time, and Tiger was suffering from plantar fasciitis, but they were still happy to just be there together. "I think being there with and alongside my son is far more important [than the injuries], and to have a chance to have this experience with him is far better than my foot being a little creaky," he said.

Charlie and Tiger share many mannerisms

David Cannon/Getty

Fans quickly noticed that Charlie has many of the same mannerisms as his dad while golfing, from the way he picks up the tees to the way he scratches his nose.

"The nose thing that we have — we both have allergies so we both struggle on the golf course," Tiger laughed while watching a side-by-side compilation of their similar movements in a PGA Tour video. "But that's awesome … that's crazy."