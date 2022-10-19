Tia Mowry's 2 Kids: Everything to Know

Tia Mowry isn't just a sister, but also a mother.

The actress, who starred in the '90s sitcom Sister, Sister with her twin Tamera Mowry, is a mom of two. She shares son Cree, 11, and daughter Cairo, 4, with Cory Hardrict, whom she married in 2008. The Family Reunion star announced in October 2022 that she was splitting from her husband after 14 years of marriage, but they would be maintaining a friendship to co-parent their kids.

"I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children," Tia wrote on Instagram.

"I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives," she added.

According to documents obtained by PEOPLE, the Seventeen Again alum requested joint physical and legal custody of their children.

The Twitches actress has said in the past that being a mother to her kids will always be her "biggest accomplishment." While she is a proud mom of two, Tia's path to motherhood admittedly wasn't easy. The actress, who has endometriosis, wrote in a 2021 Instagram post, "My pregnancies with both of my children were never easy, but oh it was so worth it."

Here is everything to know about Tia Mowry's two kids.

Cree Hardrict, 11

It was reported in early 2011 that Tia and Cory were expecting their first child. "This is something that they've wanted for a long time and they're thrilled," a source told PEOPLE at the time.

Tia, who felt "empowered" and "sexy" during her pregnancy, welcomed her son, Cree Taylor Hardrict, on June 28, 2011, in Los Angeles.

Over the years, Cree has accompanied his mother to events, including the 28th annual Kids' Choice Awards and the Los Angeles premieres of How To Train Your Dragon 2 and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Ahead of Cree's 5th birthday, Tia told PEOPLE that she was "really starting to see his personality shine and come through."

"He's very funny, considerate and caring," she said at the time. "Even his schoolteacher wrote me a letter saying just how caring he is of other people's feelings, and they said they really don't see that at a young age."

Tia shared that she wanted to teach her son "what unconditional love is." She explained, "Love, in my opinion, is not earned. We should all be loving and caring. So for Cree to have that, that has been my goal from day one."

Cree was 6 years old when he became a big brother. The Twitches star has praised her son, calling him an "incredible big brother" to his younger sister.

Tia has described her son as the "coolest boy" she knows and in a tribute to mark his 11th birthday, the proud mom wrote, "Munchkin, you are so funny, full of life, and love."

"My oh my have you've grown. You will be taller than me any minute," she continued. "Raising you has been the biggest blessing I could ask for. My heart beats for you!"

In March 2022, Tia revealed that her son got accepted into his dream school. Alongside a video of Cree's emotional reaction, Tia wrote, "SO proud of @creehardrict for getting accepted into the school of his DREAMS. As a mother, my goal was and is always to support and give my children the opportunities I never had as a child and this week, BOTH of our dreams came true! Congrats, Cree it's only up from here. Mommy loves you and we got you! 🤍."

Cairo Hardrict, 4

Tia announced in 2017 that she was pregnant with her second child. The Sister, Sister actress and Cory's first daughter, Cairo Tiahna Hardrict, was born on May 5, 2018. "Feeling grateful and blessed as we welcome our little baby girl into the world," Tia captioned a picture of herself cradling her baby girl. "We are in heaven 🙏🏽."

Like her big brother, Cairo's initials are also C.T.H. "We like unisex names," Tia told PEOPLE ahead of her daughter's arrival.

The actress later revealed her daughter's "unique" name in a video on Facebook. "Her name is Cairo Tiahna Hardrict. Cairo, it basically means victorious. My husband, he was in the air, flying. He always feels like he's closer to his mother when he's up in the air. And he said when he was flying, he had seen the letters A, I and R, in the sky. He said that he wanted the baby's name to have those letters," she explained.

"Tiahna is spelled T-I-A-H-N-A so it has Tia in there. Tiahna actually means follower of Christ. Also, Tiahna is one of the first African princesses, so she is our little princess here. And her last name is Hardrict," Tia continued.

On Cairo's 3rd birthday in 2021, Tia wrote that she was "so glad" she "didn't give up" on having another child. "Having children was never easy for me. Maybe that's why I waited so long to try and go for a second round. I will tell you this, I am so glad I didn't give up," she admitted. "#Cairo, you have changed my life in so many beautiful ways. Being your mother brings me so much joy! You are hilarious, funny, smart, and full of hugs and kisses."

For The Mistle-Tones actress, "nothing is better than getting ready" with her little girl, whom she refers to as her mini-me. In August 2022, Tia posted a video of herself and Cairo wearing matching outfits, as well as color-coordinated dresses. "I love twinning with my mini-me!!" she wrote in the caption.

Aside from striking poses in stylish outfits, Cairo also knows how to strike a pose underwater, or so she did in a video shared by her mom in 2022. Alongside a "Then vs. Now" video of Cairo swimming, Tia wrote, "Cairo is officially water safe!! …Now do I call the Olympics, or do they call me? 😂."

In 2022, Tia celebrated her "sweet darling" daughter's 4th birthday with a video montage featuring photos and clips of Cairo set to Stevie Wonder's "You Are the Sunshine of My Life." "You bring so much love to all of us. Your humor is one of a kind, your laugh is contagious, and that side eye… girlllllll, it's something else. Today (and everyday), we celebrate you baby girl! 💕🎉🦋😍," Tia captioned the tribute.

When she was younger, Cairo sometimes mistook her aunt Tamera for her mother. "When my daughter Cairo was looking at my sister's daughter [Ariah Talea Housley], she goes, 'Cairo?' We feel like Cairo and Ariah look alike," Tia told PEOPLE in 2020. "And then when she looks at my sister Tamera, she'll go, 'Mama' because she thinks it's me." Tia joked, "That's what it's like having a twin in the family."