All About Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert's 2 Kids

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert have one happy family.

The couple have been married since 2016 and share two daughters, Iman "Junie" Tayla Shumpert Jr., 7, and Rue Rose Shumpert, 2. And while Taylor and Shumpert are no strangers to fame on their own (Taylor is an actress and singer while Shumpert is an NBA champion), they have stepped into the spotlight as a family over the years. In 2021, the foursome modeled for Skims' Cozy Collection, and in April 2022, they posed for the cover of Ebony magazine.

The Shumpert crew has been on TV, too. The family starred in VH1's Teyana and Iman in 2018 and E!'s We Got Love Teyana & Iman beginning in 2021. Before their E! show premiered, Taylor told Maxim that the series helped them to document some of their most precious family moments. "My baby, Rue, she took her first crawl on camera. And Junie, her first day back to school," she said.

At the 2021 Met Gala, Taylor said she missed her daughters but was enjoying having a solo night out. "I take my babies with me everywhere," she shared. "[Junie] is a little stalker. She's like, 'Can I get in the bed with you?' So much personality, so much magic. I'm like, 'Okay, girl.' "

Teyana Taylor Instagram

Here is everything to know about Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert's two daughters, Junie and Rue.

Iman "Junie" Tayla Shumpert Jr., 7

Teyana Taylor Instagram

Taylor and Shumpert's first daughter, Iman "Junie" Tayla Shumpert Jr., was born on Dec. 16, 2015, one month ahead of schedule. Her surprise arrival meant that her dad delivered the baby girl himself.

"On Dec 16th at 6:42 a.m. in our bathroom, Junie decided she wanted to take her first breath into this world. She came out as a wonderful surprise to everyone!" Taylor announced. In his own post, Shumpert shared a photo of himself with the newborn, writing, "Our beautiful daughter is finally here and doing well along with her beautiful mother."

Taylor and Shumpert got married when Junie was nearly 10 months old. Taylor shared a photo of the trio on Instagram after the wedding, in which Taylor and Shumpert wore jackets saying "I Do" and "I Do Too" respectively, and their daughter wore one saying "Oh! Me Too."

For Junie's 1st birthday two months later, Taylor shared a tribute to her daughter on Instagram. "Your love has touched my heart and changed my life forever," the singer wrote.

In a 2017 interview with GQ, Taylor and Shumpert shared that Junie was a fan of Chuck E. Cheese. "Junie's going to eat more pizza than us," Shumpert joked while describing a typical night at the family-friendly restaurant. "She is going to throw stuff. She's going to go to other people's tables and try to take stuff. ... As soon as she gets home, she just passes out because she has exerted way too much energy, doing whatever she's doing. But she loves it. She loves anything that's got a lot going on. Like she loves basketball. She comes to the game. She stares at the Jumbotron. She knows when to stand up and clap."

After Taylor became pregnant with Junie's little sister Rue, the singer told PEOPLE that Junie was excited to become a big sister. "She constantly kisses my stomach, she constantly talks to the baby," she shared. "Even when we go to the store, she's like, 'Okay, mom, this is for the baby.' She's so ready. She's going to be such a great big sister."

In addition to modeling with her family, Junie has already done solo campaigns. In September 2022, she was featured on her first billboard in New York City. Taylor wrote that she was "so proud" of her daughter and was crying "proud mom tears."

Rue Rose Shumpert, 2

Teyana Taylor Instagram

Taylor and Shumpert's younger daughter, Rue Rose Shumpert, was born on Sept. 6, 2020. Just like her big sister, Rue arrived early and was born in the family's bathroom — just one day after Taylor's baby shower.

The former Cleveland Cavalier announced Rue's arrival on Instagram, writing, "A healthy child. A little sister. Another daughter. Black love wins....again. Welcome babygirl...we love you!"

Taylor initially announced her pregnancy in June 2020 via the music video for her song "Wake Up Love." In the video, she kisses her husband and Junie before lifting up her shirt to show a baby bump. While pregnant, Taylor also appeared on the cover of CR Fashion Book.

Teyana Taylor Instagram

On Rue's 1st birthday, both parents marked the occasion on social media. Shumpert posted a series of photos on Instagram, writing, "Keep seeing the world with a pure heart." Alongside a photo of Rue in a pool, Taylor said, "God took his time with you Rue Bue 🌹I love you so much. Happy 1st bday baby."

In an episode of We Got Love, Taylor and Shumpert took Rue to get her ears pierced, continuing a family tradition. "I know at 6 months my ears was pierced," Taylor said before the family came together to pray to "bless Rue's ears," according to E! News.