Terry Bradshaw's 3 Daughters: Everything to Know

Terry Bradshaw is many things — a former quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, a four-time Super Bowl winner, a sports commentator and an actor. But perhaps most importantly, he is a loving husband and father.

The NFL Hall of Famer first became a father in 1987 with the birth of his daughter, Rachel, 35, whom he shares with ex-wife Charla Hopkins. Two years later, the pair welcomed their second daughter, Erin, 33.

Following his divorce from Hopkins in 1999, Terry met his current wife, Tammy. The couple dated for nearly 15 years before getting married in 2014. Their marriage made Terry a stepfather to Tammy's daughter, Lacey, 33. Tammy was also a mother to her late son, Cody, who died from a drug overdose in 2009.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Terry takes his role as a girl dad very seriously, although he has admitted that raising daughters was no easy feat.

"I thought winning four Super Bowls was hard, but it's nothing compared to having three girls," he once said.

That role was on full display in September 2020, when The Bradshaw Bunch premiered on E! network. The reality series, which ran for two seasons, centered on the family's life in rural Oklahoma.

"I'm excited and a little nervous to let the world see the crazy life I share with Tammy and our girls," Terry said ahead of the premiere. "I never know what will happen next around here between Rachel, Lacey and Erin."

Here's everything to know about Terry Bradshaw's three daughters.

Rachel Bradshaw, 35

Rachel Bradshaw Instagram

Rachel Bradshaw is Terry's oldest daughter. She was born in Texas on May 13, 1987, to Terry and his third wife, Charla Hopkins.

She graduated from Nashville's Belmont University and is now a country singer-songwriter, according to her personal website.

In addition to appearing on her family's show, The Bradshaw Bunch, Rachel appeared on the 2007 Fox reality show Nashville, which followed aspiring country music stars, though the series was canceled after only two episodes.

In 2011, Rachel was able to show off her vocal talent when she sang the National Anthem during a home game for her dad's old team, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Her dad is not her only connection to the NFL, though. In June 2014, Rachel married NFL star Rob Bironas, a kicker for the Tennessee Titans. However, Bironas died in a car accident just a few months later on Sept. 20, 2014.

Bironas' death had an enormous impact on her. In fact, she even stopped performing music. "When Rachel lost her husband, she lost her passion for singing," Terry explained of his daughter during a season 1 episode of The Bradshaw Bunch, per E! News. "I would hate for her to be sitting around when she's 60 going, 'Man I wish I would've followed through on my dream.' "

With her dad's help, Rachel found the confidence to begin performing again. Terry even joined her on stage for a father-daughter duet at the Grand Ole Opry, which was caught on camera for a later episode of The Bradshaw Bunch.

Rick Diamond/Getty

In January 2022, Rachel released her self-titled debut EP. "It's the first compilation of music I have written all by myself, so to release it into the world is me sharing a big piece of my heart and soul," she said at the time.

Later that year, she announced her engagement to her boyfriend of 10 months, Chase Lybbert. "YES YES YES YES !!!!!!!!! 💍 😭," she captioned the Oct. 31, 2022, engagement announcement on Instagram.

Erin Bradshaw, 33

Erin Bradshaw Instagram

Terry and Charla's second daughter, Erin, was born on June 27, 1989. Like Rachel, she was born and raised in Texas, where she quickly developed a love of horses. She's now a professional rider and World Champion equestrian.

"[My dad] put me on a horse when I was 5, and really let me start living that dream," she told Cowgirl Magazine, adding, "without him, I don't really think I would have even started riding."

In May 2017, Erin married Scott Weiss, a horse trainer who also grew up in Texas. The two train and breed horses together at their ranch.

Erin Bradshaw Instagram

The couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Jessie Paxton Weiss, on Dec. 18, 2021. Erin shared the news on Instagram, writing, "I can't believe we get to keep her! ❤️."

Just a few days after the birth, Erin shared another post of her daughter with grandpa Terry on Instagram. "Dad aka 'Pappy' and Nannie came to visit today! Safe to say she's quite spoiled and loved!" she wrote in the caption.

Lacey Hester, 33

Lacey hester Instagram

Lacey Hester (née Luttrull) was born in 1989 to Tammy and David Luttrull. Her parents divorced when she was young, and shortly after, her mom began dating Terry. In 2014, Terry and Tammy tied the knot.

When Terry and Tammy renewed their vows in 2021, Lacey officiated the ceremony. After jokingly referring to her stepfather as both "funny" and "crazy," Lacey gave a heartfelt speech during the ceremony. "They both have the biggest hearts," she said, adding, "together they make an unstoppable force. They're leaders of this family."

In 2009, Lacey's older brother, David Cody Luttrull, died from a drug overdose. Since then, both Lacey and Tammy have worked to raise awareness about drug abuse. During a season 2 episode of The Bradshaw Bunch, Lacey and Tammy were joined by Terry at a gala for the 525 Foundation, an organization that works to educate teens and families about the dangers of prescription drug misuse.

Lacey Hester Instagram

Terry, who learned of the organization through his wife, told reporters, per E!, "Tonight my daughter will be speaking so that means the world." Terry was also the one to introduce Lacey before she took the stage to give an emotional speech. Later in the episode, Lacey told him, "I couldn't have done it without you."

Lacey's husband, Noah Hester, was also at the event. The pair married in 2016 and have two children, Zurie and Jeb.