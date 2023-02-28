Teresa Giudice's 4 Daughters: Everything to Know

Teresa Giudice's kids have grown up on camera.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shares four daughters with her ex-husband Joe Giudice: Gia, 22, Gabriella, 19, Milania, 17, and Audriana, 13. All four girls have appeared on the Bravo series alongside their mother — Teresa's youngest, Audriana, was even born on camera.

In 2013, Teresa and Joe were indicted for tax fraud and both served time in federal prison. During Joe's 41-month prison sentence, a court ordered his deportation (Joe was born in Italy and never obtained United States citizenship, despite moving to the U.S. as a child) and he moved to Italy in October 2019. The former couple split a few months later and their divorce was finalized the following year.

In August 2022, Teresa married Luis Ruelas in a lavish New Jersey ceremony and all four of her daughters were a part of her bridal party.

"The girls embrace Louie, and it's beautiful," Teresa later told PEOPLE of her children's relationship with her new husband.

Earlier that year, Teresa received praise from then-pregnant Rihanna, who said in an interview with ELLE that she admired the RHONJ star's parenting style. "Teresa from New Jersey does not play about her kids," Rihanna said. "She will flatten you about those kids. And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that's the type of mom I'm going to be."

Teresa reacted to Rihanna's comments on Bravo's The Daily Dish, saying, "It shows that, you know, people see that I am a good mom," Teresa said. "Because sometimes you don't know if you're doing a good job as a mom. But then when I look at my daughters, I'm like, 'Yes, I'm doing a good job.' "

Here's everything to know about Teresa Giudice's four daughters.

Gia Giudice, 22

Teresa's eldest daughter, Gia, was born on Jan. 8, 2001.

Gia was 8 years old when RHONJ premiered and has been in front of the cameras ever since. In season 3, a then-10-year-old Gia tearfully performed an original song for her family about the issues her mother and uncle were facing at the time. Years later, the clip resurfaced on TikTok and the lyrics, "waking up in the morning, thinking about so many things," turned into a viral trend.

"This is gonna haunt me my whole life," Gia joked in one comment.

Now 22 years old, Gia is currently a senior at Rutgers University, where she is studying criminal justice with plans to become a lawyer. Ahead of Gia's junior year in 2021, Teresa spoke with PEOPLE about her daughter, saying, "I really try to encourage Gia. Encouraging your kids is important. Being there for them and supporting them is important, too. Anytime Rutgers had something for the parents, I went. Parents weekend. Tailgates. I went to her football games. It was fun."

In February 2023, Gia landed a job with attorney Kathleen Martinez, who specializes in immigration law. "She wants to help immigrants more than people realize," Martinez commented on a TikTok announcing Gia's post-undergraduate plans. "Her heart is so big for that."

When Teresa joined Dancing With the Stars in September 2022, Gia was quick to celebrate her mother on Instagram, writing, "I grew up watching this show with my family and it is so surreal that my mom is now going to be on it. I am so proud of you, you're going to kill it.. can't wait to watch you this season! everyone go vote❤️."

And despite being in college, Gia has continued to appear on RHONJ alongside her mother and sisters. When Teresa began dating Ruelas, Gia expressed her initial reservations during a confessional, saying, "Do I think my mom might be moving too fast? Yeah. Any relationship you're gonna be in the honeymoon stage for the beginning. It's very easy to only see the good when you're in la la land."

During the same season, she got into a fight with her uncle, Joe Gorga, over comments he had made about her father. The pair later talked it out, and in a confessional Gia added she would "try to move on."

Gia has also been in a relationship with her boyfriend Christian Carmichael since 2020.

Gabriella Giudice, 18

Gabriella Giudice was born on Oct. 4, 2004. Teresa's second daughter seems to be more private than the rest of her family, as she doesn't appear to have any public social media profiles.

In 2016, Teresa told PEOPLE that the then-11-year-old would love to be a professional soccer player or a model. Years later, Teresa told The Daily Dish that Gabriella was starting to look at colleges ahead of her senior year of high school.

"At first, she wanted to be a CIA agent, and then she saw how much money they made, and now she's changed her mind," Teresa said in May 2022. "I can't wait to see what college she goes to, because she is my smartest kid. I can't wait to start looking at colleges with her and see where she ends up."

In June 2022, Teresa congratulated Gabriella on her academic achievements, posting a picture of awards that Gabriella received in multiple subjects.

"My beautiful Gabriella ❤️ you never cease to amaze me," Teresa wrote. "I'm so proud of what you've accomplished. We all see the amount of effort and hard [work] you put you put into everything you do! I'm a super proud mom today and everyday ❤️ Love you beyond words."

For Gabriella's 18th birthday in 2022, Teresa celebrated her daughter on Instagram, writing, "Everyday I learn from you, I get to know & watch the world through your eyes. You are so talented, thoughtful, smart and kind, I love being your mom & I can't wait to see what the future holds!"

The RHONJ star continued, "Thank you for being the best big sister, helping me so much around the house and showing your sisters the true meaning of family! All of my love to you on your 18th birthday Gabriella!"

Milania Giudice, 17

Teresa's third daughter, Milania Giudice, was born on Feb. 2, 2006. Though she is widely known as Teresa's daughter, Milania has big aspirations of her own.

In 2016, PEOPLE interviewed 10-year-old Milania about her YouTube channel. "My friend and I always wanted to be actresses and stuff," she said. "We always wanted to do fun things on YouTube, 'cause we would always watch videos, so we put a video together and we edited it. It was really cool." The same year, Milania walked the runway at New York Fashion Week.

Two years later, Teresa reiterated her daughter's acting dreams. "Milania keeps telling me, 'Mah, I wanna be in movies. You did it with Gia, you won't do it with me,' " Teresa said. "The reason why I don't do it [is] 'cause I'm so busy and I don't know, I want to but it's like, you don't want to be on TV. Look what happened to me."

In 2019, Milania released her single "I Just Can't Wait to Grow Up." The song made its official debut during an episode of RHONJ, in which Teresa declared, "I think the song is so catchy! I really think it's going to be a No. 1!"

Milania also supported her mom as she prepared for her stint on DWTS in 2022. "She's watched Audriana at every dance competition," Milania told PEOPLE. "She's watched a million dancers. I think she's got it. I believe in her. I think my mom could win anything."

Before Teresa and Ruelas' wedding, Milania shared a photo from her mom's bridal shower. "The most beautiful bride to be… i love you mommy," Milania wrote. Teresa shared the same photo and wrote, "Built in best friends ... To the moon & back I love you girls!"

Like her siblings, Milania often appears RHONJ and got involved in some drama during season 12. While her uncle Joe and older sister Gia (mostly) made up, Milania wasn't so quick to forgive her uncle. During a party at Ruelas' house, the family brought up the incident. "Obviously, I'm hurt over what happened," Milania said. "Just seeing someone scream at my mom and saying things about my dad, I've never seen someone scream at someone like that. I cannot watch that."

Gorgo apologized to Milania after hearing how she was affected by the incident. "Listen, I apologize. I don't want to argue anymore," he said. "This family's been through a lot and we can all be angry because we've all hurt but then we love. Let's love. Let's not ruin our family."

Audriana Giudice, 13

The youngest of Teresa's four daughters, Audriana Giudice, was born on Sept. 14, 2009.

Audriana turned 13 in 2022, and her family was excited to celebrate the milestone birthday. Teresa posted an Instagram video featuring photos of her youngest. "I can't believe it!!!" she wrote. "You are growing up to be such a thoughtful caring beautiful strong person, I'm so impressed with you everyday Audriana. You are so dedicated and I'm so happy to be your mom, love you to the moon 🌙 and back! Happy birthday beautiful girl!!!"

Her dad Joe also had some heartfelt words for his youngest's birthday. "You are the best baby daughter any Dad can Have," he captioned a photo with Audriana.

Audriana had a particularly difficult time when her father was imprisoned and later deported to Italy. In 2019, Teresa and Gia shared that then-9-year-old Audriana was bullied at school because of her father. The same year, however, the Giudice sisters and Teresa were able to visit Joe in Italy.

The youngest Giudice is also a competitive dancer and gave her mom advice before DWTS. "She's like 'Mommy, don't be scared. Have fun, most important, have fun. Feel your partner's energy, and dance like it's your last time dancing,' " Teresa shared.

In addition to dance, Audriana has also modeled with her sister Milania. In 2016, the sisters both walked at NYFW, according to Bravo. "That was her first time doing anything like that and she loved it, she was so good," Teresa said of her youngest. "She likes the cameras too. And Audriana was really born in front of the cameras."