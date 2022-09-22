Tarek El Moussa's Kids: Everything to Know

Tarek El Moussa is known for flipping houses, but he's also busy with two kids — and one on the way!

Back in 2010, Tarek became a father for the first time when his then-wife Christina Hall gave birth to their daughter, Taylor Reese, 12. In 2015, the couple became parents again when they welcomed son Brayden James, 7. The HGTV stars split in 2016 (and finalized their divorce in 2018) but Tarek and Hall have remained devoted co-parents to their kids.

"The kids are the most important thing," Tarek told PEOPLE in October 2017. "If Mom and Dad can't get along it affects the kids, so Mom and Dad better get along."

Now, Tarek is expecting his third baby with his wife, Selling Sunset star Heather Rae El Moussa. "I'm just obsessed with my kids. They're my everything, so having another one is just icing on the cake. I'm so excited," El Moussa told PEOPLE in July 2022.

Here's everything to know about Tarek El Moussa's children.

Taylor El Moussa, 12

Christina Hall Instagram

Taylor Reese El Moussa was born on Sept. 22, 2010, and has been in the public eye since she was in diapers. The blonde tot frequently appeared on her parents' renovation show Flip or Flop, which ran from 2013 to 2022.

Taylor has also appeared on Tarek and Hall's spin-off shows, Tarek's Flip Side and Christina on the Coast.

After so many years of watching her parents work on homes, Tarek has suggested that Taylor could follow in their real estate footsteps.

"I'm telling you ... Taylor rocks design!" he captioned a November 2020 photo of himself, Taylor and Hall on the set of Flip or Flop. "I'm so proud and excited for Taylor. She's such a brilliant little girl and she's full of life. I hope more than anything that she will be working by my side one day❤️."

Since then, Tarek and Hall have shared how their daughter is growing up and turning into a "real teenager."

Tarek El Moussa Instagram

In a July 2022 Instagram post, Tarek shared an adorable tribute to his daughter after announcing that he and Heather are expecting a baby boy, which will make Taylor a big sis to three brothers (in addition to Brayden and Hudson, Hall's 3-year-old son with ex Ant Anstead).

"The best big sister her soon-to-be brother could ask for ❤️ Tay remains the only girl in the EL Moussa family which is crazy to think she'll be the older sibling to three younger brothers!" he wrote along with a sweet snap of him and his daughter sitting together. "She may have some interesting times ahead of her with three younger brothers 😅🤣 but this girl can handle it 😎 Tay will always be my first born and daddy's little girl to me."

Later that summer, Hall posted her own sweet photo with the tween on Instagram.

"Mommy daughter shopping date 💟. The fact that we wear the same shoe size now is 😳," she captioned a photo of her and Taylor smiling. "Taylor turns 12 next month, pre-teen life is becoming real much too quick!!"

Brayden James El Moussa, 7

Tarek El Moussa Instagram

Tarek and Hall's second child, Brayden James, was born on Aug. 20, 2015, and has already developed several interests in his young life. "Bray wants to spend the whole day looking at sharks," Heather shared on Instagram in January 2022.

Tarek has also shared that the boy spends his time playing soccer, doing Jiu Jitsu and studying. In a sweet post from March 2022, the Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa star even called his son an inspiration, sharing a photo of himself smiling with Brayden and Heather at what appeared to be the boy's soccer game.

"I can't tell you all how proud I am of my little guy!!" Tarek captioned the Instagram post. "He's thriving in life, more than ever, and it's because of hard work."

He added, "As adults, we should really watch how hard our kids work and make sure we are working just as hard!"

In May 2022, Tarek and Hall revealed that Brayden underwent an emergency appendectomy. Hall posted a photo on Instagram of her son in a hospital bed. "Scary 12 hours for us parents + step parents," she wrote.

"After being admitted to the ER, Brayden had to have an emergency appendectomy as well as removal of Meckel's diverticulum early this morning," Hall continued, referring to an abnormality of the small intestine. "Nothing like seeing your child in excruciating pain 😣."

Hall concluded by assuring followers that "the surgery went well" and sharing that Brayden "is recovering and in good spirits."

Tarek shared his own Instagram post about the medical ordeal, describing it as a "very scary day," adding, "we all banned together as a family to get through it."

Tarek El Moussa Instagram

In August 2022, Tarek and Hall celebrated their son's 7th birthday and shared a series of sweet tributes on Instagram. Alongside a carousel of photos of Brayden, Hall wrote, "Happy 7️⃣ Birthday Brayden! 🎉 🎂 Cuddly, silly, cute and feisty."

The proud mom also listed some of her son's favorite things: "Brayden loves sharks, dogs and good meals. My little foodie 🍕 🍔🥞🍦," she shared. "He makes life more fun ❤️ I absolutely love being his mama!!"

Tarek and Heather posted a joint Instagram post, showing off photos of the boy's birthday celebration. In one photo, Tarek and a pregnant Heather hug Brayden, who is holding a green dinosaur pinata. In the second snap, Taylor joins in for a smiley family photo. "Just the 5 of us 👨🏻🤰🏼💙💙 💖," the couple captioned the photos, adding, "Happy 7th Bray!!! Wow time really flies, it's unbelievable. Hug and kiss your loved ones every single day."

The HGTV star also shared an additional tribute of his own for Brayden. Tarek posted a series of photos of him and Brayden, writing, "Bray has the kindest heart, the sweetest personality, and is really growing up to be such a special person."

He continued. "If you know me, my kids are everything to me and I couldn't be more proud to be his dad. I love this boy and just love our bond so much. ❤️"

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa's baby on the way

Tarek El Moussa Instagram

In July 2022, Tarek and Heather announced they were expecting their first baby together. The reality stars told PEOPLE that they were in the middle of in vitro fertilization when they received a happy surprise.

"It was a huge shock," Heather said. "We just weren't expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan."

"I think when you least expect it and there's no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be," the mom-to-be continued. "I'm so excited that it happened like this."

Heather previously told PEOPLE that they weren't necessarily planning to have kids, as she already felt fulfilled as a stepmom. "We're crazy busy right now. We're focused on our careers, as well, so a baby is just not in the cards right now," she said in July 2021.

However, the real estate agent later felt inspired to grow her family.

"I started picturing myself having a child with Tarek," Heather said. "I started thinking I just wanted to create something with the man that I'm in love with."

By July 2022, the happy couple shared the sex of their baby, posting a video on Instagram of Tarek, Heather and their family shooting blue confetti out of cannons.

"Baby boy El Moussa 💙," the two captioned a joint Instagram post.

The following month, Heather shared an ultrasound photo, writing on Instagram, "This was my very first time seeing him since I found out his gender so it was so special 🥰 I love ultrasounds because I get to see him and hear his heartbeat."

"As a new mom-to-be," she added, "these things give me flutters in the best way but it's also nerve racking because you want to make sure your baby is healthy and in the best condition possible."

And while Taylor and Brayden are excited for the couple's new arrival, Tarek revealed in September 2022 that their hope to surprise them with the news didn't exactly pan out, as Taylor quickly figured it out for herself.

"We were tucking the kids into bed like we always do and Tay looked up at us and told us that if Heather gets pregnant she better be the first to know and she wants to know right away otherwise we're in biggggg trouble so Heather and I gave each other a look and told Tay that night 😂," he shared on Instagram.

Instead, they went ahead with surprising Brayden and their parents. "We went up to the cabin where Heather grew up and told them all together- the emotions were real and for a while it was just our little secret as a family ❤️," Tarek wrote.