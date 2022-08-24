Sylvester Stallone's 5 Kids: Everything to Know

Sylvester Stallone is one proud dad.

The legendary Rocky and Rambo actor has five kids: sons Sage and Seargeoh from his first marriage with actress Sasha Czack, and daughters Sophia, 25, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20, from his marriage to former model Jennifer Flavin.

Despite his busy work schedule, Stallone always seems to find time to celebrate his kids' milestones, something he struggled to do when Sage and Seargeoh were growing up.

"I make a much better father and husband now than I could have earlier … I sometimes think all men should wait till they're 50 to settle down," Stallone told Women's Day in 2007. "You figure out that it's not your work and successes that count, but the kind of life you make for yourself and the people who know you."

Stallone has continued to employ that mindset, regularly expressing his gratitude for his daughters on social media. "I am a very very lucky man to have such wonderful, loving children who brought me nothing but joy," he wrote in 2021.

Read on to learn more about Stallone's five kids.

Sage Moonblood Stallone

Stallone and Czack welcomed son Sage Moonblood on May 5, 1976, in Los Angeles. In the early years of his life, Sage followed in his dad's footsteps, even going as far as playing Rocky's son in Rocky V.

Sage, who had a keen interest in filmmaking, studied it for a year at the North Carolina School of the Arts before moving back to L.A. to act alongside Stallone in the 1996 thriller Daylight. Despite working with his famous dad, the two had very different personalities.

"Sage has chosen an entirely different route," Stallone told PEOPLE in 1996. "He's interested in a different type of filmmaking. And he avoids the gym like the plague." "People call me a hermit," Sage agreed. "But I'm happy."

On July 13, 2012, Sage died unexpectedly, with reports later confirming that he died of heart disease. "Sage was a very talented and wonderful young man; his loss will be felt forever," a representative for Stallone said at the time.

Seargeoh Stallone

Stallone and Czack welcomed their second son, Seargeoh, in 1979. At age 3, Seargeoh was diagnosed with autism and has since lived a life mostly out of the spotlight.

In 1985, Stallone and Czack established a research fund administered under the National Society for Children and Adults With Autism. "Sasha does the hard, in-the-trenches warfare," Stallone told PEOPLE for a 1985 cover story. "I use my films to have premieres that raise money for the fund."

Sophia Rose Stallone

Stallone and Flavin welcomed daughter Sophia Rose on Aug. 27, 1996, in Miami. To correct a congenital malformation of a heart valve, Sophia underwent heart surgery at just 2 months old and again in 2012.

In a 2012 interview with Paris Match, Flavin said that of all three of their daughters, Sophia takes after her dad the most: "They have a very special bond, they think alike and even have the same gestures. Sophia is the love of his life."

Sophia graduated from the University of Southern California in 2019 with a degree in fashion and currently hosts the Unwaxed podcast with her sister Sistine. Sophia also runs a digital book club on Instagram called Favorite Book Club.

Sistine Rose Stallone

Sistine Rose was born in L.A. on June 27, 1998. A budding model like her mother, she signed with IMG models in 2016 and has since walked in several fashion shows, including one for Chanel later that year. She was also named a "fresh face to watch" by Vogue, and later starred in a Love magazine advent calendar photoshoot.

Sistine has also tried her hand at acting, making her debut in the 2019 horror film 47 Meters Down: Uncaged. She also starred in 2021's Midnight in the Switchgrass alongside Bruce Willis, Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly and Emile Hirsch.

"He would help me read for all of my auditions in the beginning," Sistine told PEOPLE of her dad in 2019, though her manager advised against it due to Stallone's easily recognizable voice.

Scarlet Rose Stallone

Stallone and Flavin welcomed Scarlet Rose on May 25, 2002, in L.A. Stallone regularly shows love to his youngest daughter on social media. "Happy birthday to our amazing daughter, Scarlet," he wrote in a heartfelt tribute last year for her 19th birthday. "You are talented, humble and generous to all. We love you beyond words."

Scarlet, who graduated high school in 2021, seems to have inherited her father's athleticism: a video posted on Instagram in 2016 shows Scarlet winning her division at a track and field competition, with Stallone playfully referring to her as "The Flash." When Scarlet and her sisters served as Miss Golden Globes in 2017, she told PEOPLE that her personal style aesthetic is "tomboyish."