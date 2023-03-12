Steven Tyler's 4 Children: Everything to Know

Steven Tyler is one of the most iconic rockstars in the world, first rising to fame in the 1970s as the lead singer of Aerosmith.

Off-stage, the "Sweet Emotion" singer is a dad to four children: daughters Liv, 45, Mia, 44, and Chelsea, 34, and son Taj, 32. Tyler has four grandchildren as well, who refer to him as "Papa Stevie."

While his children are all adults now and busy with their own careers and families, Tyler tries to get the whole family together for holidays. "Right now, I'm still really busy. Liv is in England — I went and saw her last year with the whole family. It's just a little hard," he told PEOPLE in January 2018. "We try to get together for Christmas and it's fun, it's beautiful. What we got is beautiful."

On Tyler's 70th birthday that year, his daughters all paid tribute to him on social media. "You're my favorite man to laugh with, to close our eyes, lean our heads back and shake em side to side when we eat something insanely delicious with, tell dirty jokes with, cry, hug, pet, be mad at, be happy with and most of all just love," Mia wrote on Instagram.

Liv described her rockstar dad as "a force to be reckoned with, a true inspiration and when you open your mouth to sing you light up the whole world," while Chelsea said, "I love you and thank god every day for you."

Keep reading for everything there is to know about Steven Tyler's four kids.

Liv Rundgren Tyler, 45

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis/Getty

The eldest of Tyler's children, Liv Rundgren Tyler, was born on July 1, 1977, to Bebe Buell. Growing up, Liv believed that her mother's partner at the time of her birth, Utopia frontman Todd Rundgren, was her biological father. When she was 8 years old, Liv found out that Tyler was actually her father after attending one of his concerts with her mother.

"I kind of figured it out because he looked exactly like me," she explained during an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show. "I have a sister named Mia who is a year younger than me and I saw her standing on the side of the stage at a concert and literally it was like like looking at my twin, she looked exactly like me. Then I looked at my mom and she had tears in her eyes."

However, Liv remains close with both Rundgren and Tyler and considers them each to be a father figure.

"Todd is my dad as much as Steven is," Tyler once said. "It just means a lot to me that I still have this beautiful relationship with Todd."

Liv went on to become a successful actress and has starred in countless movies, including the Lord of the Rings trilogy, Armageddon, Empire Records and The Incredible Hulk.

As for her personal life, Liv was married to British musician Royston Langdon from 2003 to 2009, and they share a son, Milo William Langdon. She began dating British sports agent David Gardner in 2014, and the pair got engaged in 2015.

With Gardner, Liv has two more children: son Sailor Gene and daughter Lula Rose.

Liv and her dad are very close, and Tyler is also an involved grandfather to her three children. In fact, he was by his daughter's side when she gave birth to Sailor Gene one month ahead of her due date in February 2015. The rockstar even cut the umbilical cord.

"When I got the call that Liv was going into labor, after crying like a baby myself, I immediately dropped everything and went to the airport to get on the next available flight," Tyler wrote on Facebook at the time. "I made it RIGHT in time before my second grandson entered this world. It was another (God wink) moment of a lifetime for me."

Over the years, Liv has shared tons of sweet photos of her children bonding with their grandfather.

Mia Abagale Tyler, 44

Tommaso Boddi/Getty

Mia Abagale Tyler was born to Cyrinda Foxe, Tyler's ex-wife, on Dec. 22, 1978.

After her parents divorced in 1987, she moved to New York City with her mother, who died from a brain tumor in 2002. She began her career as a model, appearing in magazines including Vogue, Seventeen and Teen People.

In 2009, she launched a now-defunct plus-size clothing line, Revolution 1228. In addition to modeling, she's had a few small acting roles, appearing in the films Rush Hour 3 and A Little Bit of Lipstick.

She's also appeared on Hell's Kitchen alongside her dad as well as the VH1 reality series Celebrity Fight Club. In 2009, she published a memoir titled Creating Myself.

Mia married Dave Buckner, drummer for the band Papa Roach, in 2002 before their split in 2005. She then got engaged to guitarist Brian Harrah in October 2007, however, the pair called off their engagement in 2008. In May 2017, Mia welcomed her first child, son Axton Joseph, with her boyfriend Dan Halen, after announcing her pregnancy the previous November.

Chelsea Anna Tyler, 34

JB Lacroix/WireImage

Tyler welcomed daughter Chelsea Anna Tyler (born Chelsea Anna Tallarico — Tyler's real last name) on March 6, 1989, with then-wife Teresa Barrick, whom he married in 1988. The couple later separated in 2005 and finalized their divorce the following year.

Chelsea followed in her father's footsteps and became a musician. She sang duets alongside her dad on occasion when she was a young adult, and she is currently one half of the electronic-soul duo KANEHOLLER.

She and her now-husband, Jon Foster, formed the band in 2011 after meeting through mutual friend Zoë Kravitz. Of making music with his then-fiancée, Foster told PEOPLE in March 2015, "It's been a really, really incredible experience to be able to do that with somebody that you love so much."

Chelsea and Foster got married later that year in June 2015 and welcomed a son, Vincent Frank, in 2020.

Taj Monroe Tallarico, 32

Joe Russo/Variety/Penske Media/Getty

Two years after Chelsea was born, Tyler and Barrick welcomed son Taj Monroe Tallarico on Jan. 31, 1991. For the most part, Taj has stayed out of the public eye, though he did appear on an episode of Lizzie McGuire alongside his father and sister Chelsea, per MTV. He's also appeared on Tyler's Instagram in family photos. According to Facebook, Taj married Brittany Reardon in 2018.