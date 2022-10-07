Steve Jobs' 4 Kids: Everything to Know

Steve Jobs left behind more than just his legacy at Apple.

The Apple Inc. co-founder, who died in 2011 after complications from a relapse of a rare form of pancreatic cancer, is survived by his four kids: Lisa, Reed, Erin and Eve.

The tech CEO first became a father in 1978 when his daughter Lisa, whom he shares with Chrisann Brennan, was born. In 1991, Jobs married Laurene Powell, and the couple welcomed their first child together, son Reed, that same year. They then welcomed a daughter, Erin, a few years later in 1995, followed by a second daughter, Eve, in 1998.

After his passing, his widow Laurene inherited billions of dollars of stock in Apple and The Walt Disney Company, but she isn't planning to pass it on to any of her late husband's children.

"I'm not interested in legacy wealth buildings, and my children know that," she told The New York Times in February 2020. "Steve wasn't interested in that. If I live long enough, it ends with me."

"I inherited my wealth from my husband, who didn't care about the accumulation of wealth," she continued. "I am doing this in honor of his work, and I've dedicated my life to doing the very best I can to distribute it effectively, in ways that lift up individuals and communities in a sustainable way."

Read on for everything you need to know about Steve Jobs' four kids.

Lisa Brennan-Jobs

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Lisa Brennan-Jobs was born on May 17, 1978, when her mother, Chrisann Brennan, and Jobs were 23. They first met in 1972 and had an on-again-off-again relationship for several years.

Jobs did not assume responsibility for their baby, according to an excerpt from Brennan-Jobs' 2018 memoir Small Fry, where she wrote that her father arrived days after her birth claiming, "It's not my kid." He denied that Brennan-Jobs was his daughter, stating in court papers that he was "sterile and infertile, and as a result, thereof, did not have the physical capacity to procreate a child."

She explained in the memoir that her mother worked several jobs and relied on welfare to make ends meet during the first two years of her life, writing, "My father didn't help." After a DNA test proved Jobs' paternity in 1980, the court required minimal child-support payments and medical insurance coverage for Lisa until age 18.

Lisa, now 44, attended Harvard University and also spent a year studying abroad at King's College in London. She moved to Manhattan after graduating from Harvard in 2000 to pursue writing, and has written for outlets including Vogue, The Massachusetts Review and O, The Oprah Magazine. She shares a son with her husband, Bill, a software designer.

While promoting his authorized biography in 2011, Jobs spoke about some of his regrets: "I've done a lot of things I'm not proud of, such as getting my girlfriend pregnant when I was 23 and the way I handled that."

Though the Apple founder expressed regret over his handling of the situation, other members of Jobs' family have disagreed with claims made by Lisa about her relationship with the late tech giant.

"Lisa is part of our family, so it was with sadness that we read her book, which differs dramatically from our memories of those times," Steve's widow Laurene, their three children and his sister, Mona Simpson, said in a statement to The New York Times.

"The portrayal of Steve is not the husband and father we knew. Steve loved Lisa and regretted that he was not the father he should have been during her early childhood. It was a great comfort to Steve to have Lisa home with all of us during the last days of his life, and we are all grateful for the years we spent together as a family," the statement concluded.

Reed Jobs

Justin Sullivan/Getty

After Jobs married Laurene Powell in March 1991, they welcomed their first child, Reed, on Sept. 22, 1991.

Reed, now 31, graduated from Stanford University with an honors degree in history and international security in 2014 and received a master's degree in history from Stanford the following year. Since September 2015, he has worked as the managing director of Emerson Collective, an organization founded by his mother in 2004.

While the collective as a whole focuses on everything from immigration reform to the environment, Reed's work is concentrated in the healthcare space. "While most other players in this space focus on philanthropy or investment, we're able to do both," he explains in a Q&A on Emerson Collective's website, noting that his team's "core goal" is to develop "new therapeutic options for cancer patients."

Erin Siena Jobs

Born on Aug. 19, 1995, Erin, 27, is the most private of Jobs' children.

In Jobs' 2011 authorized biography, Steve Jobs, author Walter Isaacson wrote that Erin is "quiet, introspective" and has "a personal sensitivity more mature than her father's."

Erin told Isaacson for the biography: "He does his best to be both a father and the CEO of Apple, and he juggles those pretty well. Sometimes I wish I had more of his attention, but I know the work he's doing is very important and I think it's really cool, so I'm fine. I don't really need more attention."

While Erin doesn't appear to have any active social media profiles, her little sister Eve posted a tribute for her 26th birthday in 2021. "To my lifelong best friend — happy birthday!! I love you I love you I love you 🌟," Eve wrote next to a throwback photo of the sisters smiling on a boat.

Eve Jobs

Victor Boyko/Getty

Eve Jobs, 24, was born on July 9, 1998, and is the youngest of Jobs' four children. She is a Stanford University graduate and an accomplished equestrian. In 2019, the show-jumper was ranked number five on the list of top 1,000 riders under 25 around the world, according to Horse Sport.

In December 2020, she made her debut as a model in Glossier's holiday ad campaign, joined by Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney and RuPaul's Drag Race runner-up Naomi Smalls.

After maintaining a low profile for most of her upbringing and young adult life, Eve debuted her relationship on Instagram in early 2021 with Harry Hudson, a longtime close friend of Kylie Jenner. They have since deleted the photos posted together, leading to speculation that they have since called it quits.

A few months after making her Paris Fashion Week debut in September 2021, Eve announced in March 2022 that she had signed with DNA Model Management, which also represents faces including Kaia Gerber and Emily Ratajkowski. She also attended the 2022 Met Gala, dressed in Louis Vuitton.

Though Eve's focus seems to be on growing her modeling career, she still has her eye on the company founded by her father. After Apple unveiled the new iPhone 14 models in early September 2022, the 24-year-old appeared to poke fun at the release with a meme she shared on her Instagram Story.

The humorous post, originally shared by Wall Street Memes, featured a photo of an older man holding up a new button-down shirt that is seemingly identical to the one he is already wearing.

"Me upgrading from iPhone 13 to iPhone 14 after Apple's announcement today," read the caption.