All About Steve Harvey's Daughter Lori Harvey

Steve Harvey's daughter Lori Harvey is following in his footsteps.

The model is Steve's youngest daughter, whom he adopted when he married her mother and his now-wife, Marjorie Harvey. The Family Feud host also adopted her two older siblings, Morgan and Jason, and has four children from previous marriages.

While the other Harvey kids have pursued a variety of different career paths, Lori has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry as a model and fashion and beauty entrepreneur. She is also known for her high-profile relationships with stars like Michael B Jordan, Diddy and more.

From her equestrian background to her relationship with her famous dad, here's everything to know about Steve Harvey's daughter, Lori Harvey.

She has a big family

The Harvey clan is a large, blended family, thanks in part to Steve and Marjorie's wedding in 2007.

Steve is a father to twin daughters, Brandi and Karli, and son, Broderick, from his marriage to his first wife Marcia; son Wynton, from his second marriage to Mary Shackelford; and Marjorie's children, Morgan, Jason and Lori, from her previous marriage.

After Marjorie and Steve tied the knot, Steve legally adopted Morgan, Jason and Lori, and all three siblings took the surname Harvey.

While the couple's children were hesitant about blending their families at first, Marjorie had just the right encouraging words for them. "When you're dealing with a blended family, everyone is coming from a place of broken," she told PEOPLE. "We knew this was right. But I just told them, 'Everyone is included. Everyone has access to their parents. Whatever you didn't have before, don't let that interfere with what you can have now.' "

The proud mom added, "We're Mom and Dad to everybody."

She's a model

Lori is currently a model signed with the agencies IMG Models and WME. She has walked the runway and appeared in campaigns for brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Michael Kors, Valentino, Pat McGrath's Beauty Lab and Burberry.

Lori, who is 5 feet 3 inches tall, has previously spoken about not fitting the traditional model mold. "It's kind of cool because I feel like it's opening up a door for a new generation of models that look more like me versus being 5-foot-10 and super skinny [with a] super flat stomach and super skinny legs. I don't have to be a size 00. I can literally just be me and that's OK," she told BET in 2017.

She's an entrepreneur

The 26-year-old's first big business move was her debut fashion collection with the clothing brand Naked Wardrobe. The star teamed up with the brand in 2021 to launch a collection of size-inclusive loungewear pieces.

Her latest entrepreneurial move has been even bigger — the launch of her own skincare line, SKN by LH. Lori opened up about her inspiration behind the brand to PEOPLE and revealed that her passion for skincare was fostered by her mother Marjorie.

"My mom still has the most beautiful skin. I was always obsessed with how glowy her skin was, and I just wanted to always replicate that," she said. "I would get into her products when she would leave the house or be asleep and just try to redo what I saw her do."

She also explained that her experience with rosacea and her struggle to find products that worked for her sensitive skin made her want to create a "simplified" skincare line for herself and "people who were having the same struggles and issues that I was having."

When SKN by LH dropped in October of 2021, the line sold out in just days. Lori shared with PEOPLE that the brand's successful debut was "surreal," adding that she's "extremely grateful for all the love and support."

She's a former equestrian

Before entering the fashion and beauty world, Lori had big dreams of being an Olympic equestrian. She began competing in horseback riding and show jumping when she was 14 years old. "My love for the sport just took over. I'm in love with horses," she told Bustle. "That literally took up all of my time. I would be there from the time the barn opened until they closed."

However, when she was 18, she suffered a back injury that ended her equestrian career. "My parents were like, 'No, you're done,' " she recalled. "So then, I just really spent time figuring out, 'OK, what other lanes am I interested in? What other things do I like?' And then just developing those passions and trying to just focus on that and focus on the positives."

During a 2014 episode of The Steve Harvey Show, Steve brought a 17-year-old Lori on to celebrate her first-place win in the Illinois Hunter Jumper Association's Children's Medal Final.

She's made headlines for her high-profile relationships

Lori has had a few high-profile relationships that have kept her in the headlines over the years. She was briefly engaged to Dutch professional soccer player Memphis Depay in 2017, and was linked to Sean "Diddy" Combs as well as rapper Future in 2019.

She also had a serious relationship with actor Michael B. Jordan. The pair started dating in November 2020 before calling it quits in June 2022. A source close to Lori told PEOPLE that Lori "wasn't ready to commit" and that "she is very focused on her career."

On her 26th birthday in January 2023, she went public with her relationship with actor Damson Idris. The model reposted a series of birthday shout-outs she received on Instagram, including one from Idris that showed him giving Lori a kiss on the cheek. Later that day, she and Idris were seen leaving her birthday bash together hand-in-hand.

She has a doting dad

Lori has a close relationship with her parents, Steve and Marjorie, and Steve has made it clear on multiple occasions that he has high standards when it comes to the behavior of his daughter's romantic partners. "But I'm a father. I don't give a damn if you [are] cute," he previously told PEOPLE. "I just want somebody to treat my princess the way I treat her."

Steve gives her advice about being a public figure

Despite their father's A-list status, Lori and her siblings actually had quite a normal upbringing and childhood. "My parents did a good job of keeping us out of the spotlight and letting us have a normal childhood so we could be kids and not live life under a microscope," she told Vogue in 2018. "They let us decide if we wanted to be in the industry."

However, even as a young child, it was clear that Lori had a future in the beauty industry. When she was 13 years old, Lori would follow along as her mother prepped for events. "I'd sit, watch, and ask the makeup artist questions," she explained. "Then I'd go in my bathroom and try to recreate those looks."

While she made the choice to pursue a career in the industry, her father Steve makes sure to give her solid advice when it comes to being in the spotlight.

"She's growing up as a public figure. She doesn't get to make her mistakes like everybody else. Everybody else gets to make their mistakes in the cloak of darkness at your house," Steve shared during a January 2023 appearance on Today. "Hers gets publicized."

He added, "But she's done a really good job of figuring it out and getting it right."

She has big goals for her career

When it comes to her future, Lori is focused on her career. "In five years, hopefully, I will have many more businesses that have successfully launched," she told POPSUGAR in January 2022. "Hopefully, SKN by LH is a household name and people are loving it, and I'm a real force in the business space, the beauty space, the fashion space."

She's also looking inward and stepping into her own power. "This moment is about me," Lori told Essence in December 2022. "I feel like it's always been [about] me attached to something or someone. This time, it's about me. Self-love, self-care, self-reflection. I'm being a little self-ish right now. It's my time."

The 26-year-old was featured on the magazine's 2023 January/February cover for its Black Love issue and opened up about her own relationship with the concept of love. "I know my worth, and I know my value. I'm not going to compromise that, or settle, or accept anything less than what I know I deserve," she shared. "That's where I'm at in my life right now. I'm not compromising my peace and happiness for anything or anybody."