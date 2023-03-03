All About Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry's 3 Kids

Between basketball games, TV shows and three kids, Stephen and Ayesha Curry have their hands full.

The pair first met at church when they were teenagers in North Carolina. After getting married in June 2011, Stephen and Ayesha welcomed their first child — daughter Riley — a year later. Their family expanded again with their second daughter, Ryan, in 2015, followed by their son, Canon, in 2018.

In May 2021, Ayesha opened up about becoming a first-time mother at a young age, explaining how it was difficult to figure out her career while raising her children.

"What I started to realize was I was becoming this woman at such a young age when other people would still potentially be in college or just figuring out who they want to be," she said during an episode of Skimm'd From The Couch.

Ayesha added that though she "thoroughly enjoyed being a mom," she still had hopes of doing more. The young mom eventually found her passion after launching a recipe blog, which has since grown into an empire that includes multiple restaurants, cookbooks and even a TV series. Ayesha's kids are also already following in her footsteps — she previously shared that daughter Riley has "insane" talents in the kitchen.

As for Stephen, the nine-time NBA All-Star has mastered juggling his busy career with fatherhood — though he's said his kids aren't all that impressed with his basketball skills. "I don't think they care too much about how many times the ball goes in the basket," he explained, adding that at home, "you're just Dad and that's the best part about it."

In September 2021, Stephen and Ayesha renewed their vows to mark their 10th wedding anniversary, with their children playing a big part in the ceremony. Ayesha shared on Instagram that the entire event was a surprise from Stephen, who picked out her dress and assigned their kids special roles. "Our big girl Riley officiated and Ryan and Canon walked me through the grass of our backyard," Ayesha wrote of the happy day.

From attending Golden State Warriors games to developing their own passions, here's everything to know about Stephen and Ayesha Curry's three kids.

Riley Elizabeth Curry, 10

Riley Elizabeth Curry was born on July 19, 2012. Showing off her personality from an early age, Riley stole the show at a post-game press conference when she was only 2 years old. Between dramatic yawns and sassy remarks ("you're too loud, daddy,"), the little girl became an immediate viral sensation — with fans declaring her the real MVP of the 2015 NBA finals.

In the years since, Riley has shared several sweet moments with her parents. She attended the 2022 ESPY awards with Stephen, Ayesha and her little sister Ryan, posing for photos with her family in complementary black-and-white outfits.

She's also taking after both her mom and dad when it comes to her hobbies. Though Stephen has said there's "no pressure" on his children to follow in his basketball footsteps, he did note that Riley is "interested in volleyball." Besides her athletic talent, Riley is also taking a cue from her mom and developing her chef skills.

"It's going to be really interesting to see what path she takes because she can throw down in the kitchen already," Ayesha told PEOPLE of Riley in June 2022.

"She made us this chicken piccata the other night from scratch," she continued. "I did absolutely nothing. People were hitting me up like, 'That was fake, right?' And I'm like, 'Absolutely not, no.' She did it from start to finish and it was absolutely delicious. I was so proud I could cry."

In July 2022, the proud parents celebrated their oldest daughter's milestone birthday as she turned 10.

"July 19, 2012. 10 years watching you blossom has been the best of the best! Now- stop growing up so fast please…..We love you😍," Stephen wrote in an Instagram caption, posting a smiling shot of Riley wearing a "birthday princess" crown with her hands outstretched. "Wayyyyy up she feels blessed! 🦄🏐."

He also shared a very special gift with his daughter — a pair of "Curry 10" sneakers from his own shoe line. Stephen posted a video of him surprising Riley with the present, to which the 10-year-old joked, "I was just trying to eat my tomato 🍅," as she checks out the sneakers.

Most recently, Riley looked all grown up while attending a women's basketball game at Stanford University with her dad. The tween dressed in a pink tie-dye hoodie and wore her hair in long braids for the sweet father-daughter night out.

Ryan Carson Curry, 7

On July 10, 2015, Stephen and Ayesha welcomed their second daughter, Ryan Carson Curry.

"I'm wayyyyy up I feel Blessed! God is Great," Stephen wrote on Instagram to announce Ryan's birth, sharing a photo of Riley holding her new little sister.



While Stephen has said Ryan "is still figuring out if sports is her thing or not," the little girl has spent plenty of time on the basketball court supporting her dad while growing up. She's been on the sidelines with her mom and sister for several of Stephen's playoff runs with the Golden State Warriors, and has already attended multiple victory parades after the Warriors clinched the championship.

Ahead of her dad's 2022 NBA Finals win, Ryan shared a sweet moment with Stephen when she was photographed giving him a high five from the crowd after game five of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs.

Ryan and Stephen had previously showed off their close father-daughter bond in May 2019, when the NBA star proved he's almost as skilled at haircare as he is at shooting hoops. During an episode of Stephen vs The Game, the point guard could be seen putting Ryan's hair in a ponytail as she begged her big sister to share her Doritos.

Like their mom, Ryan and her sister Riley are dedicated members of Beyoncé's Beyhive. In December 2020, Ayesha shared an adorable video of the sister duo reacting to a special delivery from the singer. Looking through her new Ivy Park threads, Ayesha held up a black bodysuit featuring sheer sleeves, to which Ryan exclaimed, "Mommy, I love it!"

Later that year, Ayesha also posted a photo of Ryan and Riley jamming out to Beyoncé's song "Already." "A little Saturday inspiration. My baby girls. They are LOVING Black Is King," she captioned the Instagram post.

Celebrating Ryan's 7th birthday in July 2022, Stephen and Ayesha posted heartfelt tributes on their Instagram accounts.

"Our baby girl is 7! She is compassionate, head strong, caring, smart, beyond loving and certainly beats to her own drum!" Ayesha wrote. "We love our little butterfly. @stephencurry30 and I are so proud. 🥰🦋."

Stephen also posted a photo with the birthday girl holding up a peace sign as they sat together in a golf cart.

"Special happy birthday and Lucky #7 for my Ryan!!!" he captioned the shot. "Love everything about this special girl 😍🦋 shine bright my baby."

Canon W. Jack Curry, 4

In February 2018, Stephen and Ayesha revealed that their family was growing again.

"Heyyyy how did this happen?!🤷🏽‍♀️. Curry party of 5," Ayesha captioned a photo of herself wearing a T-shirt that reads "PREGGERS" — the same shirt Beyoncé famously wore while pregnant with twins.

On July 2, 2018, the couple welcomed their first son, Canon W. Jack Curry.

Later that year, Ayesha explained her son's unique name, telling PEOPLE that she and Stephen actually picked out the moniker on their honeymoon.

"We had his name picked out and then we had another girl's name picked out that we didn't end up using for Riley," she shared. "But Canon always stuck with us. France is one of our favorite places to vacation, and so his name's actually French and it means young wolf, which Stephen loved because we kind of consider ourselves a wolf pack."

Canon, now 4, has already developed quite the personality, with Stephen telling PEOPLE in August 2022 that the little boy is his "most social" child.

"He's 4, so we start pre-K, and he thinks he started middle school," the NBA star joked. "So it's kind of funny, to see his energy in terms of, he thinks he's the mayor of his school already and he hasn't even shown up to campus yet."

Ayesha has also described Canon as "such a boy's boy," explaining that he's already gotten into basketball, despite there being some initial confusion about his dad's career.

"For the longest time actually, he thought his dad was a golfer because of the pandemic and there was no basketball in season," she said. "So he's just now realizing that his dad and his uncles play basketball. So that's been exciting for us."

In June 2022, Ayesha showed off Canon's impressive skills with a video of the little boy dribbling two basketballs at once.

"Canon Jack out here stuntin like his daddy. 😍😆," Ayesha wrote in the caption.

In July 2022, the proud mom celebrated Canon's fourth birthday with a tribute to his growing talents on Instagram. "This boy right here knows just what he wants in life and we love to watch him accomplish anything he puts his mind to, even if most days it's flip cup and flip bottle 🤣. Which he is SO GOOD AT… definitely ready for college 🤣🤣🤣," she captioned a photo of Canon smiling next a number 4 balloon.