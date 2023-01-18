All About Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne's 3 Kids

The Osbourne family has been in the spotlight for decades.

Heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne and television personality Sharon Osbourne tied the knot in 1982 and share three adult children: Aimee, 39, Kelly, 38, and Jack, 37. Ozzy is also a father to two children from his first marriage.

Ozzy and Sharon, along with then-teenagers Kelly and Jack, appeared on the MTV show The Osbournes for four seasons from 2002 to 2005. Aimee, the couple's oldest child, chose not to be involved in the series. The hit show celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2022, and the family marked the occasion in classic Osbourne style.

"20 years ago today…we welcomed your family into our home, thank you all for being the perfect house guests," Sharon wrote on Instagram.

Since the show ended, both Kelly and Jack have found successful careers in media and started families of their own, while Aimee is the frontwoman for her band ARO.

The punk rock family may be a bit unconventional, but their love for each other is strong.

"I've never said anything I've done is right. Like every family we've had problems. But I'm so proud of all of my kids," the X Factor judge told PEOPLE in 2007.

In September 2022, Ozzy and Sharon announced that they would be moving back to the U.K. after living in the U.S. for over 20 years. They also revealed that their new reality show, titled Home to Roost, will document their journey back to Britain. The BBC series will also feature daughter Kelly and son Jack.

Here's everything to know about Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's three kids.

Aimee Osbourne, 39

Monica Schipper/Getty

Aimee Osbourne was born on Sept. 2, 1983, in London. While Aimee lived with the family in California until she was 16, she moved out when Ozzy, Sharon, Kelly and Jack began filming The Osbournes.

"She felt too that she didn't want to grow up on camera. She hated the idea — it was appalling to her," Sharon said of Aimee during a 2018 episode of The Talk. "And so she left at 16 and I regret every day that she did."

The mom of three added, "It broke my heart when she moved."

Aimee later explained that she did not want to sacrifice her privacy by appearing on the show.

"I had grown up around having a pretty well-known dad anyway, and ... I always really valued my privacy within that family," she said. "And for me personally, and for who I am, you know, as far as morally and also just to give myself a chance to actually develop into a human being as opposed to just being remembered for being a teenager, it didn't really line up with what I saw my future as."

Aimee has followed in her dad's musical footsteps. In 2003, she appeared in the MTV musical adaptation of Wuthering Heights. Now, she's the lead singer of the synth-pop band ARO. The band debuted its first single, "Raining Gold," in 2015, which is inspired by her life as the daughter of a larger-than-life rockstar.

"I wanted the song to touch on how overwhelming and isolating it feels to be constantly misunderstood and the importance of choosing to break free from that and just believing in yourself," she said of the song during an interview with Rolling Stone. "It's so valuable to always try and put yourself in someone else's shoes. I hope this song reminds people of that."

Aimee appears to have a good relationship with her parents, supporting Ozzy during his brief split from Sharon in 2016. As for her siblings, however, she hasn't always maintained a close bond with Kelly and Jack over the years. "I wouldn't say there is an ease between us, but there is an acceptance," she told The Independent in 2015. "Do we socialise? No."

Kelly shed more light on the sisters' relationship during a 2021 appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast.

"We don't talk," she said. "We're just really different. She doesn't understand me and I don't understand her."

Aimee and Jack, on the other hand, share a production company, Osbourne Media, and are producing the upcoming biopic about Ozzy and Sharon, per Variety.

In May 2022, Aimee survived a deadly fire in a Hollywood recording studio. She and her producer escaped the building, but one person did not. "It is utterly heartbreaking that someone lost their life today in this fire & we are sending our prayers to this person & their family. What happened today was beyond horrific," Sharon wrote on Instagram.

Kelly Osbourne, 38

Ethan Miller/Getty

Kelly Osbourne was born on Oct. 24, 1984, in London. She was only 17 years old when The Osbournes first aired and made her a household name.

Like her dad and older sister, Kelly pursued a career in music, albeit a short one. In 2002, she released her debut album Shut Up!, followed by her 2005 album Sleep in Nothing.

She then transitioned to a career path more similar to her mom's, landing gigs as a television host and judge on shows like Fashion Police, Project Catwalk and Project Runway. In 2009, she competed on ABC's Dancing with the Stars and came in third place.

The reality star has also been open about her sobriety journey over the years, revealing that her addiction dates back to her early teens.

Kelly told PEOPLE during a 2009 interview that she first began abusing painkillers at age 13 when she was prescribed Vicodin after getting her tonsils out.

"I found, when I take [Vicodin] people like me. I'm having fun, I'm not getting picked on. It became a confidence thing," she said. By the time The Osbournes began filming in 2002, Kelly was already self-medicating daily with "whatever I could sniff or swallow to not be me."

She also admitted that she sabotaged her own music career around this time, explaining, "I drank, I was rude, I said I'd do something and wouldn't show up. I did what I could to destroy it."

Kelly entered rehab for the first time at age 19 and has sought treatment several times in the years since. While she is sober today, following a relapse after four years of sobriety, she says addiction is something she will always struggle with and have to work at.

"This is something I am going to battle for the rest of my life," she said in April 2021. "It's never going to be easy."

Kelly has been engaged twice — to model Luke Worrall and vegan chef Matthew Mosshart. However, both relationships ended, in 2010 and 2014, respectively.

She is now dating musician Sid Wilson. "After 23 years of friendship I can't believe where we have ended up!" Kelly captioned a photo of the two of them kissing on Valentine's Day 2022. "You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson. 💜"

In May 2022, Kelly announced that she and Wilson were expecting their first child together. "I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma," she wrote alongside a selfie of her holding the ultrasound photo. "To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic! 🤰💜."

Sharon revealed that the couple had welcomed a son named Sidney during an episode of The Talk in January 2023, although Kelly wasn't too happy that her mom let the news slip.

Prior to the birth, Ozzy had revealed the baby's sex without his daughter's permission, but Kelly later explained that he was just "so excited."

"Kelly is big and she's beautiful and I love it," the proud grandfather said ahead of baby Sidney's arrival, adding "the first thing that I'm gonna buy [the baby] is a microphone."

Jack Osbourne, 37

Jeff Kravitz/AMA2019/FilmMagic

Jack Osbourne was born on Nov. 8, 1985, in London, where he lived for the first six years of his life. The Osbournes then moved from London to California and back again, staying in England until Jack was 11, at which point the family relocated to Beverly Hills permanently.

Jack was 16 when The Osbournes debuted, and like his sister, he struggled with substance abuse. He entered a two-month rehab program in 2003, while the show was still on the air, and has been sober ever since.

"I don't want my life to be controlled by a drug," he said in an MTV interview shortly after he finished treatment.

In October 2012, he married actress Lisa Stelly in an intimate ceremony in Hawaii. Over the course of their relationship, they welcomed three daughters: Pearl Clementine, Andy Rose and Minnie Theodora.

When Jack and Stelly were expecting their first baby, Sharon could barely contain her excitement about becoming a first-time grandparent. "I am going to be the grandmother from hell because I am going to spoil this baby so bad," she told PEOPLE at the time. "My son and Lisa are going to be like, 'Get her out of here!' "

Also that year, Jack was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, a disease that attacks the brain and spinal cord. "It's just one of those things you take as it comes," Jack told PEOPLE. "It's all about your outlook."

In October 2018, Jack and Stelly announced they were separating; their divorce was finalized in March 2019.

According to his mom, the divorce was "really tough on [Jack] emotionally." Luckily, he and his daughters had Ozzy and Sharon to lean on for support.

"When this happens in families – and it happens all the time – they have to have the stability somewhere," Sharon told PEOPLE. "Nana and Papa are still in the same house. Nothing's going to change. You know what you're going to get when you come here."

She continued, "With a guy, there's only so much that I can say [and] that I can do. It's really his dad that he talks to about that because Ozzy's been divorced."

Jack has established a successful career as a paranormal investigator. His first show, Portals to Hell, debuted in 2019. Currently, he stars alongside his parents in The Osbournes Want to Believe. In the Travel Channel series, Jack shows Ozzie and Sharon footage of paranormal activity and tries to get their take on it. "We're skeptical believers," Ozzy told PEOPLE of the show. "Some of it is hokey, but some of the stuff he showed us, we're both baffled by it."

In November 2019, Jack went public with his relationship with Aree Gearhart after they attended the American Music Awards together. By December 2021, Jack and Gearhart were engaged.

"Today I asked the most beautiful and loving woman I've ever met to marry me. She said yes!!" the reality star captioned a photo of the two of them on Instagram. "Life is a series of doors and I'm so excited to walk through this one with her. She's truly a magical being with a heart bigger than anything I could have imagined."

The couple announced they were expecting their first baby together in March 2022. Their daughter, Maple Artemis, was born on July 9, 2022. "I'm very happy to announce Maple Artemis Osbourne!" Jack captioned a photo of the baby. "Aree and Maple are doing great and are happy and healthy."