All About Selma Blair's Son Arthur Saint Bleick

Selma Blair is a doting mom to her son Arthur Saint Bleck.

The Legally Blonde star shares Arthur, 11, with her ex, fashion designer Jason Bleick, whom she dated from 2010 to 2012. As Blair explained to PEOPLE, the pair have an amicable and "flexible" custodial and co-parenting arrangement, which has been especially useful since her multiple sclerosis diagnosis.

"Jason is a huge part of Arthur's life. He's shown up in a big way," she said. "I'm really proud of us."

Arthur is open about how proud he is of Blair, and she in turn explained that he gives her a sense of purpose to live a full life regardless of her illness.

"This is it. The only life we get," she said. "My disease isn't a tragedy, but I tell myself, 'You're going to live in a way that would be an example for yourself and your son.'"

Aside from being proud of Blair's bravery in light of her diagnosis, Arthur has some very specific things he loves about his famous mom.

"I love that she's so kind and liking. Not loving, liking," he said in a 2021 video with Blair. "And she also gives me [Call of Duty] points."

From their mutual support for each other to their sweetest mother-son moments, here's everything to know about Selma Blair's son Arthur.

He was born in July 2011

JB Lacroix/WireImage

Arthur Saint Bleick was born on July 25, 2011. As a newborn, he weighed 7 lbs., 12 oz. Blair opted to keep the baby's sex private until after his birth, joking to PEOPLE during her pregnancy, "I'm not going to say what it is yet. Hopefully, it's one or the other."

Blair recalled the difficult delivery in a since-deleted Instagram post on Arthur's 8th birthday in 2019.

"It was a painful induced labor. He was weeks late according to doctors. I felt fine," Blair wrote (via The Independent). She added that she "fired" a doctor who wanted to perform a cesarean section and explained the pain from inducing labor was "horrific" and that there was no dilation for 37 hours. She said she eventually got an epidural because she "had to protect him."

Shortly after Arthur was born, Blair couldn't help but gush over her baby boy.

"I'm one of those hovering mothers and I know it's really important to have an independent child, so I'm trying to back off, but it's hard," she told PEOPLE at the time. "I love him so much, and he's so funny and cute to me."

Blair says that Arthur gave her hope

Selma Blair Instagram

In a candid and tearful conversation with Drew Barrymore, Blair admitted that she never felt hope until Arthur was born.

Detailing her traumatic childhood, which was marred by sexual abuse and alcohol addiction, she explained, "I didn't know I had hope until I saw my son, and I love him more than anything. and I think, 'My God, if he started drinking right now, or if he started doing the hurtful things to girls that people did to me, what would I do in loving to get him on track?'"

Blair said that she and Arthur do breathing exercises every night at bedtime as a means of staying grounded and close, noting that she talks about some sensitive topics with her son in case something similar ever happened to him or one of his friends.

"We love our kids the most," she said, "and we realize we want nothing to get in the way of that."

Blair took four years off after having Arthur

Selma Blair Instagram

Blair took four years off from acting after Arthur was born, and she would do it again in a second.

"I will never regret taking four years off of work to see and hold him as much as possible, to watch him grow," she wrote on Instagram in 2016. "I may have to start over career-wise and struggle a bit, but I have this. And I am so lucky. Just the luckiest. Forever grateful."

Arthur helped shave Blair's head

Selma Blair Instagram

In the documentary Introducing, Selma Blair, the Hellboy star documented her stem cell transplant for MS. Ahead of the treatment, Arthur can be seen helping to shave Blair's head — a meaningful moment for her, but one of many that she told Entertainment Tonight he barely even remembers after the fact.

"It was to have him be a part of it, help him be in control of maybe like a first image of Mom looking different," Blair said. "That was pretty easy and a nice moment, and it makes me feel better knowing Arthur has a say — not a say, really, but is included."

Explaining that Arthur has "had to endure a lot" of her MS battle with her and has remained a beacon of strength for her throughout, Blair told PEOPLE, "He says, 'Mommy's not sick. Mommy's brave.' "

He was Blair's biggest Dancing with the Stars cheerleader

Selma Blair Instagram

Arthur was often backstage or in the audience when Blair competed on Dancing with the Stars. "I'm really proud of her. It's just wonderful that she does this stuff and moves around and all of it," he told Access Hollywood in September 2022 after she made her debut. "It was amazing. Even the judges were moved by it."

Though Blair withdrew from the competition series early for health reasons, she and Arthur were still on hand to congratulate that season's winner, Charli D'Amelio, when she took home the coveted Mirror Ball trophy.

Upon her own exit from the show, Blair recorded a sweet message to Arthur.

"Arthur, I love you the most and I just want to say, I loved this," she said. "And sometimes there's going to be uncomfortable things to do in life and you just do it with a smile."

He loves dodgeball

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Blair told PEOPLE in 2019 that one of her and Arthur's favorite activities is playing dodgeball, albeit a one-sided version of the game due to her MS impacting her reflexes.

"We play dodgeball, but I don't dodge because that could be so dangerous. Maybe in the future for sure, but I don't move side to side perfectly, and so I get to just hit him and then he throws it back to me, really chivalrously," she said. "And then I get to hit him again, and he thinks it's amazing."