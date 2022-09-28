Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's 3 Kids: Everything They've Said About Parenting

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick share 3 children: son James Wilkie and twin daughters Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell

Published on September 28, 2022 09:37 AM
Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker attend A Conversation with Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick at the Library of Congress on April 25, 2022 in Washington, DC
Carrie Bradshaw may be the "last single girl" on the hit HBO series Sex and the City, but Sarah Jessica Parker has been married to her husband, Matthew Broderick, since 1997.

"I think marriage has a lot of vitality," Parker told PEOPLE in 2018. "If you're fortunate, it's like this dazzling organism."

Since their wedding, Parker and Broderick have become parents to son James Wilkie, 19, and twin daughters Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell, 13.

Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick, James Wilkie Broderick and Tabitha Hodge Broderick pose at the opening night of the Neil Simon play "Plaza Suite" on Broadway at The Hudson Theater on March 28, 2022 in New York City
"Our lives are unpredictable, and we're not always here when we want to be," Parker said of her family. "We can't always do drop-off and pick-up. But I'm proud that our children talk to us in the way they do. I'm glad they're curious people."

Here's everything Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick have said about their children.

James Wilkie Broderick, 19

Matthew Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker and James Wilkie Broderick attend HBO Max's premiere of "And Just Like That" at Museum of Modern Art on December 08, 2021 in New York City
Parker and Broderick's oldest child, James Wilkie, was born on Oct. 28, 2002, at Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan, weighing in at 6 lbs, 8 oz. The couple named James after Broderick's late father, actor James Broderick.

After his birth, Parker's publicist told PEOPLE, "Mother and baby are doing very well. Everyone is healthy." Broderick's rep also told the Associated Press, "Everybody is totally over the moon and ready to go home."

Before retreating to their West Village abode, the family posed for photographers and fans waiting outside of the hospital. "Thanks for caring. It must be a slow news week," Parker joked.

In a 2008 interview with Parade, Parker opened up about her parenting style and raising James.

"I think that if I had been raised a child of privilege, I wouldn't be the working person I am today," she said. "I have a great appreciation for work. I think it's incumbent on my husband and me to really stress and to show James Wilkie by example what it means to owe your community something and that he is not entitled to the benefits of our hard work."

And at the time, James' wardrobe consisted of hand-me-downs and not much else.

"He only wears hand-me-downs because I've got all these older nephews," Parker revealed. "That's the God's honest truth. Plus, my mother saved all my brothers' clothes. I am not kidding. I don't think I've ever bought him any clothes. Maybe a new winter coat. I do buy him shoes, because everybody's feet are different."

Matthew Broderick and James Wilkie Broderick attend the Haute Living Matthew Broderick Cover Celebration at Zero Bond on June 13, 2022 in New York City
Although it's rare for Parker and Broderick's children to make public appearances, James has joined his parents on the red carpet for special occasions.

In 2010, James made his red carpet debut at the New York premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 — and shared he was a "big fan" of the series. He stepped out again in 2011 for Deathly Hallows: Part 2. In 2021, James attended the premiere of And Just Like That… at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.

Aside from a handful of red carpet appearances and outings with his parents, James often shows up on Parker's Instagram. Each year, Parker shares a photo of her son along with a heartfelt caption to celebrate his birthday.

In 2021, Parker shared a post for her son, who started at Brown University that year. "He is 19. Today. He doesn't wake with us. He is in his life. Away. In his studies. Among new friends. Sending home details," she wrote. "There is so much to tell. New adults making lasting impressions. Opening his still young eyes. New thoughts. New books. New and different mornings. On this one, it's bittersweet. Not to be with him. To wish him the most happiest of birthdays. Our Scorpio. Our Oct baby. Our JW. Happy Birthday. Balloons. Candles. Hoping every birthday wish to come true."

Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick, 13

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 27: (L-R) Matthew Broderick, Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker and Tabitha Hodge Broderick attend Disney's "Hocus Pocus 2" premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on September 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
On June 22, 2009, Parker and Broderick brought home twins Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell. The girls were born via surrogate in Martins Ferry, Ohio. PEOPLE reported that the girls took on family names — Hodge and Elwell — from Parker.

"I'm excited," Parker told Access Hollywood ahead of the girls' birth. "I'm in disbelief. I'm really grateful. I feel really fortunate. My son is so excited, my husband is so excited."

Excitement aside, Parker said she refrained from telling son James too many details about the surrogacy. "I've been pretty candid with him," she said. "I kind of chartered my own course with him because we wanted to keep this quiet and so I wanted to be very careful about telling him so he wasn't burdened with a secret. On the other hand, I wanted him to have time to adjust to the idea of sharing his mama and his papa."

At just 2 years old, Parker said her girls insisted on being carried at the exact same time. "Well, honestly, my daughters insist on being carried at the exact same time," Parker said on the U.K. talk show This Morning in 2011. "They're like 25 pounds now each."

The actress also told PEOPLE in 2018 that her twins have "different interests." She said, "They're really devoted to each other, but they'll also say, 'I need time away from her.' Tabitha can play by herself for hours. Loretta always needs to be checking in. They go to different schools. That's Tabitha's idea."

Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker, andTabitha Hodge Broderick attend New York City Ballet 2018 Spring Gala at Lincoln Center on May 3, 2018 in New York City
Like their mother, both Tabitha and Marion are fashionistas.

In a 2022 episode of Vogue's Life in Looks, Parker opened up about some of her most memorable fashion moments throughout the years. One look in particular — the nude ball gown adorned with flowers that she donned for Vogue in 2021 — left her daughters mind-blown by the fact that their mom was on the cover of the fashion magazine.

"I showed my daughters … and both my daughters' hands went to their mouths and they were like, 'You're on the cover of Vogue?' I didn't know they were aware of Vogue," Parker said. "So, that was very touching to me."

