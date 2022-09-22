All About Salma Hayek's Daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault

Salma Hayek's daughter really is her mini-me, from her love for vintage purses to her sense of humor.

After meeting in 2006, Hayek and French businessman François-Henri Pinault welcomed their daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, in 2007. The couple tied the knot in a civil ceremony at the 6th Arrondissement City Hall in Paris on Valentine's Day in 2009, before celebrating with friends and family in a lavish wedding in Venice, Italy, in April of that year. Valentina was a flower girl.

In a 2008 interview with People En Espanol, the House of Gucci actress discussed what the last six months had been like since becoming a mom to Valentina. "I only have one daughter and that has been … the most incredible experience I have had in my life and I have done a lot," she said. "I am sure that there are plenty of women that say 'God, what a marvelous life, she can do this or that.' But, there is nothing that I have done that is more incredible than to have a child."

In March 2022, Valentina accompanied her mom to the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week. While Valentina has made her fair share of red carpet appearances to support her mom, Hayek refrains from sharing her on social media for the most part. However, the proud mom made an exception for her daughter's 15th birthday on Sept. 21, 2022.

The actress shared a series of videos and photos (one of which was captured by Blake Lively!) on Instagram to mark the big day.

Captioning the post in Spanish, she wrote, "Happy 15 years to my beloved."

"Valentina, you are my everything," Hayek continued. "Thank you for lighting up our lives with the strength of your wonderful spirit. It is a privilege to be your Mom. I love you with all my heart."

Here's everything to know about Salma Hayek's daughter.

She was born in September 2007

Hayek and Pinault welcomed their daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault, in September 2007, after one year of dating, a rep for Hayek announced at the time. It was reported that Valentina was born at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles, and Hayek's mother and brother were there to celebrate her sweet arrival as well.

In 2015, Hayek told PEOPLE there was a time when she didn't think being a mom was in the cards because of her age. "I had my child so late in life. I thought I wasn't going to be able to and it was such an important thing to me," Hayek revealed. The actress was 41 years old at the time of Valentina's birth.

Following Valentina's arrival, Hayek took a step back from acting, but returning to work was as much about Valentina as it was her. "It's important that your kids understand that they are the most important thing but it's not all about them," she told PEOPLE. "You set an example that you are also your own person and you have to continue to grow in the field that you are working."

She and Hayek graced the cover of Vogue Mexico's May 2022 issue together

At just 14 years old, Valentina had already landed a magazine cover story in her portfolio. The aspiring actress posed alongside Hayek, who was born in Mexico, in a gorgeous mother-daughter photo shoot for Vogue Mexico's May 2022 issue. The two were photographed in various locations and outfits, including one shot in which they donned matching striped T-shirts and jackets.

In her interview, Valentina revealed she hopes to have a career similar to her mother's. "I want different things, but I almost always move between 4, I would like to be an actress and then a director because that is what makes sense in my head," she said, as translated to English. "Also, I think it must be more difficult to be a director if you don't have experience on the other side of the screen, that could help directing."

She is a tough movie critic

While promoting Eternals on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2021, Hayek revealed she was a little "terrified" to bring Valentina as her plus-one to the Eternals premiere because she can be a hard critic. "I gotta tell you, she's very tough. I was terrified to take her," Hayek told DeGeneres. "She's seen movies where she goes, 'My God, that was awful. Mom, what were you thinking?' So I was so scared."

Valentina gave her mom and Eternals her stamp of approval from the audience: "It was fun. It was a good movie."

She is her mom's biggest fan

She may be a tough critic, but Valentina is her mom's biggest cheerleader. From red carpet premieres to career milestones, she's been by Hayek's side. At Hayek's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in November 2021, Valentina championed her mom's accomplishments during an on-air interview for Univision's El gordo y la flaca. "I like that everyone is going to see her here," she said, as translated to English.

She is passionate about photography

During a game of "What's in my bag?" with Vogue Mexico, Valentina showed off her vintage camera while opening up about her passion for photography. "I take photos of my friends with disposable cameras," she said in the video, adding that she takes photography classes at school.

"I like her photos a lot. She always has an interesting point of view," Hayek chimed in. She also noted that Valentina has a love for vintage items, including purses — Hayek teased that she's been missing a purse of hers that closely resembles Valentina's for quite some time. "She loves photography and loves everything to be vintage," she said, side-eyeing the bag.

She loves experimenting with perfumes and makeup

Valentina is also really into makeup and perfume, according to her Vogue Mexico video. At any given time, she has at least three different scents in her bag, each of which is designated for specific occasions (including when she goes to "fancier places" with her parents). Her most prized perfume is Chanel's Misia. "I bought it with my allowance," Valentino said, beaming. "When I go to a fancier place, I wear this one … I love it."

She also loves experimenting with different makeup products and trends. "I love makeup, I have a lot of it, but I don't do it to be very pretty or because I want to remove imperfections," she told the publication. "Sometimes I don't want to apply concealer because I think dark circles add something else. I like to wear makeup in lots of colors and, I don't know, I like to explore it."

Two things you'll never find Valentina without? Lip makeup and an eyelash curler. "It doesn't matter where I am," she said, holding up the lash curler, "it's old and this one is the only one!"

She is trilingual

Growing up in a trilingual household — Hayek was born in Mexico and Pinault in France — Valentina spoke French, Spanish and English with her family. Back in 2010, Pinault teased that Valentina's French-speaking skills were rubbing off on Hayek, too. "It's amazing how fast it comes," Pinault previously told PEOPLE. "She's teaching French to her mother."

Her celebrity music crush is Kanye West

Valentina takes her relationship with music very seriously. She prefers the original iPhone headphones to AirPods and has a prayer candle with a picture of Lana Del Rey's face. Her music favorites include Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks, but her music crush is Kanye West. She told Vogue Mexico all about the memorable first impression she made the first time she met him.

"The first thing I said wasn't like, 'I love your music, love your style,' no!" Valentina recalled. She asked the rapper, "Do you want Starbucks?"

"Yes, because they were going to Starbucks to buy … ," Hayek began to add before trailing off in laughter. Shaking her head, Valentine quipped, "I always do something like that."