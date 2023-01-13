All About Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome's Daughter Wednesday

Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are proud parents.

The couple, who reportedly first started dating in 2011, share a daughter named Wednesday G. Grint, whom they welcomed in 2020.

PEOPLE first confirmed the couple was expecting in April 2020 after the Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging actress was photographed showing off her baby bump during a London outing.

"Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce they are expecting a baby and would please ask for privacy at this time," the pair's rep said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time.

Though the two have kept their relationship out of the spotlight over the years, Grint has shared some sweet details about his little girl in various interviews.

"I'm absolutely loving being a dad. It's just the best thing," the Harry Potter alum told Entertainment Tonight about fatherhood in 2021.

Here's everything to know about Grint and Groome's little girl.

Her birth was first announced in May 2020

A month after PEOPLE confirmed Grint and Groome were expecting, the couple's rep confirmed the birth of their baby girl in May 2020.

"Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl," a rep for the couple said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time, reiterating their ask for privacy "at this special time."

Though they didn't initially disclose any other details about the their daughter, Grint revealed her several months later on social media.

She helped her dad join Instagram

For his very first Instagram post in November 2020, Grint proudly debuted the first photo of his daughter. "Hey Instagram ... only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram!" wrote the new dad. "Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert."

The post was met with a lot of sweet comments from Grint's Harry Potter costars, including Tom Felton, who wrote, "Welcome Weasley, it's about time. Love to Wednesday xx."

She was named after a famous TV character

Grint revealed the meaning behind his daughter's name during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, confirming she was named after Wednesday Addams from The Addams Family.

"It's a good name, isn't it? I'm always hesitant to say it was The Addams Family, but it was, yeah, kind of The Addams Family," he admitted. "Just always loved the name, it's a good name, memorable."

She has visited her dad on set a lot

Grint's daughter is no stranger to the world of television, having visited her dad on the set of Apple TV+'s Servant many times.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight in December 2021, Grint opened up about the "amazing" experience of bringing his daughter to work with him as he prepared for the show's third season.

In January 2022, Grint promoted the upcoming season of his series by sharing a cute photo of his daughter sitting on a director's chair that read, "SERVANT SEASON 3."

Rupert Grint shared that fatherhood has changed his perspective on life

Since welcoming Wednesday, Grint has spoken candidly about how becoming a dad has changed him. "[Fatherhood], it's definitely changed my perspective," the actor told Entertainment Tonight. "Since becoming a dad, kind of midway through, just to really have a better sense of what that can do to a family… I just find it just incredible."

Grint also joked that becoming a dad had thrown him a bit: "I struggle with that, being a dad. Had a bit of an identity crisis. I don't know, do I change the way I dress now?"

While speaking with Glamour in 2021, Grint said that he's "absolutely loving" being a father, while admitting he's "still kind of coming to terms with what being a dad is."

"It's so much fun. I feel like I've changed as a person for sure," he said at the time. "It kind of happened overnight, lifestyle-wise. I stopped smoking straight away. I've started sleeping so much better — I used to be a horrific insomniac, now I'm sleeping."

Rupert's work inspired one of her (surprising!) first words

In addition to saying words such as "Mama" and "Dada," Grint revealed that Wednesday has picked up a few other choice words while hanging out with her dad on set.

"She spends a lot of time in my dressing room when I'm doing my lines for [Servant] and my character says the F-word a lot and now she just says it whenever she's excited," he told Jimmy Fallon. "We were at the toy store today, and she was just walking around dropping it."

She's 'obsessed' with Target

While appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in Jan. 2023, Grint shared that Wednesday is head-over-heels for Philadelphia. That means local staples like water ice and hoagies, as well as that little local haunt (joking!), Target.

"She is obsessed with Target," he said. "She'd choose that over going to the park, or zoo. But she loves going to different Targets and seeing how the layout is kind of slightly different."

So when she went back to the U.K. and found a distinctive lack of Targets, Grint stepped in to build her a play version in their home. "I think I've definitely captured the essence," Grint said, sharing a photo of the impressive at-home setup complete with mini gift cards, a credit card machine and a conveyor belt for customer's items.

She's already been introduced to Harry Potter

Though Grint previously revealed that he hasn't seen most of the Harry Potter movies himself (despite being one of the main stars in the franchise) he has already introduced his daughter to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

"I've already started showing her the trailers, and she has a wand and a PEZ dispenser with my head on it," Grint revealed on The Tonight Show in March 2022.