Ron Howard's 4 Children: Everything to Know

Ron Howard's kids are carrying on his family's Hollywood legacy.

The Happy Days star, whose dad was also an actor, shares four children with his wife of nearly 50 years, Cheryl: daughter Bryce Dallas, 42, twins Jocelyn Carlyle and Paige Carlyle, 38, and son Reed Cross, 36.

A few of the actor-turned-director's kids have followed in his footsteps, pursuing careers in the entertainment industry. They have also gone on to start families of their own, making Ron and Cheryl grandparents to six grandchildren.

In a 2010 interview with Parade, Ron shared that the secret to raising kids is "laughter."

"Humor is unavoidable," he said. "It might not feel funny in the moment, but more often than not there's a light at the end of the tunnel and you can personally look back and find the laughs in being a parent."

Ron added: "I think I've probably learned more and grown more because I'm a father than for any other reason."

Bryce Dallas Howard

While speaking with The Daily Beast in 2020, his eldest child Bryce had nothing but praise for her famous dad, who has been her sounding board when it comes to both acting and parenting.

"It is an amazing privilege to be a child of someone who works in an industry that you are interested in and eventually work in," she told the outlet. "It's a privilege for that person to have success in their own right."

She continued, "But there was no greater privilege than the fact that my dad was supportive of me, empowered me, and showed me respect, real respect from day one."

Bryce Dallas Howard, 42

Ron and Cheryl's eldest child, daughter Bryce Dallas Howard, was born on March 2, 1981. Bryce is famous in her own right, having established a successful career in acting.

The Golden Globe-nominated actress first gained prominence after starring in 2007's Spider-Man 3 and The Twilight Saga: Eclipse in 2010. She went on to star in films like The Help, Pete's Dragon and Rocketman, among others, but she is most known for her character in the Jurassic World movie franchise.

Bryce has been very outspoken about what it was like to grow up with a famous actor and director for a dad. In a 2020 interview with the Los Angeles Times, she revealed that she kept her last name a secret from her peers while she was a student at New York University.

"I was insecure about that when I was younger," Bryce recalled. "When I went to NYU, I wouldn't tell anyone my last name and I was like, 'No, Dad, you can't come see my play because people might recognize you.' "

In hindsight, Bryce says that was "shortsighted" of her. Now, she couldn't be prouder to bear the Howard family name and has even snuck tributes to her father in her work — like the Apollo 13 nod in The Mandalorian, which directed.

The sentiment goes both ways. In 2018, Ron told PEOPLE that Bryce inspired an opening scene of his film Parenthood.

Bryce and her husband, Seth Gabel, have been married for nearly two decades. The pair tied the knot in 2006 and share two kids: son Theodore Norman and daughter Beatrice Jean.

Paige Carlyle Howard, 38

Paige Carlyle Howard makes up one-half of the couple's fraternal twin daughters, who were born on Feb. 5, 1985.

She is also an actress and has made guest appearances on 90210 and Arrested Development, though she's most known for her recurring role as Natalie Walsh on the TV series stalkTALK. Paige made her movie debut in 2009's Adventureland.

In addition to her acting, Paige is also a children's book author. She published her first book, A Pigeon in Paris: Petite Takes Flight, in April 2023. She announced the news on her Instagram, writing, "This story has been a whisper in my heart for many years. To be able to hold it in my hands and share it with all of you is truly a dream come true."

In May 2022, Paige and actor Timmy Abou Nasr got married in an outdoor ceremony in New York's Central Park following their July 2019 engagement. Ron officiated the wedding, and Bryce served as a bridesmaid.

Bryce celebrated her little sister's big day in a sweet Instagram tribute. "Congratulations to the newlywed couple," she wrote alongside a carousel of wedding snapshots. "Although it took a whole pandemic to reach this special moment, I can't imagine a more perfect day celebrating you two. Tim, I am filled with gratitude and joy to call you my brother!!"

Jocelyn Carlyle Howard, 38

Paige's twin sister, Jocelyn Carlyle Howard, was also born on Feb. 5, 1985.

Jocelyn didn't follow in her family's entertainment footsteps and prefers to stay out of the spotlight. She isn't active on social media either. The only time fans do get a peek into Jocelyn's life is on her twin sister's Instagram. Occasionally, Paige shares birthday tributes and throwback photos of the Howard sibling clan.

"35th trip around the sun!" Paige captioned a celebratory birthday post of her and Jocelyn with their significant others in 2020. "The best birthday ever! 35 means so much to me- especially with my beloved twin sister, Jocelyn Carlyle Howard-Charbeneau by my side."

Reed Cross Howard, 36

Born on April 12, 1987, Reed Cross Howard is the film director's only son.

Reed also did not pursue a career in entertainment and instead took an interest in sports. He is now a pro golfer and has accrued an impressive following on both Instagram and YouTube, where he frequently posts golf videos, tutorials, drills and more.

Despite bouncing around from city to city as a kid for his dad's work, Reed says his parents always made an effort to put family time first.

"My mom was incredible in the way that we grew up just traveling all over, wherever my dad was filming his next movie," he said in an interview promoting Bryce's documentary Dads. "Instead of my mom just staying at home with the family and my dad traveling around, she knew my dad was a big time family guy, so everytime we moved … she would find a house to rent and new schools for us."

He continued, "My dad was working so hard on the movie, all that coordinating stuff he wasn't as active in ... So he was very active at home. He would be there for us and we could go to set and hang out with him."

Reed is a dad himself as well. He shares a daughter, Aspen Leigh Howard, with his wife Ashley Howard.