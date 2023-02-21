Rod Stewart's 8 Kids: Everything to Know

Rod Stewart is well-known for his decades-long music career, but he is also the patriarch of a large, blended family.

The rock legend shares eight children with five mothers. He is a father to four daughters — Sarah, 59, Kimberly, 43, Ruby, 35, and Renee, 30 — and four sons — Sean, 42, Liam, 28, Alastair Wallace, 17, and Aiden Patrick, 12.

Stewart welcomed his eldest child, Sarah, with ex-girlfriend Susannah Boffey. He shares daughter Kimberly and son Sean with his ex-wife Alana Stewart, and daughter Ruby with his ex-girlfriend Kelly Emberg. While married to ex-wife Rachel Hunter, Stewart had two more children, Renee and Liam. He welcomed his two youngest kids, sons Alastair and Aiden, with his current wife Penny Lancaster, whom he wed in 2007.

Speaking about fatherhood, Stewart told PEOPLE that he has to wear several different hats due to the big age gaps between his kids.

"I have to be several different fathers because of the different age groups of my kids," he explained in 2021. "You really have to treat all of them as individuals with individual problems. All the [older] kids went through their little bad period of drinking too much and dabbling in drugs — except for Liam; I don't think he ever did — but they all came out on the other side. As a dad, I've learned to listen and not blow my top."

He added that "seeing all my kids and my wife with big smiles on their faces" is what "makes me happiest."

Here's everything to know about Rod Stewart's eight children.

Sarah Streeter, 59

Shutterstock

Stewart and his ex-girlfriend Susannah Boffey welcomed their daughter Sarah in November 1963. Sarah was raised by adoptive parents but formed a relationship with Stewart decades later.

In 2010, Stewart spoke about getting to know his eldest child on The Joy Behar Show. "She was put up for adoption when I was 17 or 18, I think," he said of Sarah. "I was absolutely stone broke … and so she was put up for adoption."

The rocker continued, "Since her mum and dad have died, we've tried to come together and be close together, and it's working out pretty well. I never felt like I was her dad, because I didn't take her to school, change her nappies, there was no paternal thing there, but I'm trying."

Speaking to The Mirror in 2018, Sarah said: "Our relationship has evolved a lot in the last few years. It's taken its time because he's not just my dad, is he? He's a big star. So, of course, that makes it difficult. But over the years it has become much more relaxed and now he's just Dad to me."

She added: "You can't get away from the fact that he's Rod Stewart, the star, but when we're together I put that at the back of my mind."

Kimberly Stewart, 43

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

The Forever Young singer and ex-wife Alana Stewart welcomed daughter Kimberly on Aug. 20, 1979.

Following in her mother's footsteps, Kimberly is an actress and held roles in Lost Lake and Pacific Blue. She also starred in her own 10-episode reality TV show, Living with Kimberly Stewart, which followed her journey of finding a new roommate for her London home.

She's also a celebrity closet organizer, running her own luxury lifestyle, organizing and curation company, The Realm. Speaking to PEOPLE in 2021, Kimberly said that she was inspired to start her business after organizing her dad's Palm Beach home during quarantine.

"During the quarantine, I couldn't stand looking at the chaos going on in my dad's pantry and kitchen so I got to work," she explained. "I posted it on my Instagram for fun, and the response and feedback were phenomenal. I got direct messages from people asking me to come do their houses. At that point, the idea came to life, and I realized that I needed to reorganize closets professionally."

Kimberly has one daughter of her own — 11-year-old Delilah — whom she shares with actor Benicio Del Toro. The proud mom often shares sweet snaps of her child on Instagram, including several photos of Delilah posing with her grandpa Rod.

Sean Stewart, 42

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Stewart and Alana's second child, Sean, was born on Sept. 1, 1980.

Like his elder sister Kimberly, Sean has also gone down the Hollywood route. He has starred in a few reality TV shows, including Stewarts & Hamiltons, and Sons of Hollywood alongside Randy Spelling. More recently, he's poured his heart and soul into his current business endeavors and getting his clothing company, Dirty Weekend, off the ground.

In February 2023, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed that Sean had married Jody Weintraub in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas. Sean proposed on Valentine's Day during a trip to Las Vegas that year and the duo headed straight to the courthouse the same night.

"Sean asked her while they were out to dinner at Catch. They married shortly after getting their marriage license at 10 p.m. at Little Church of the West," a source close to the couple explained. "They just went back to the hotel after. It was kind of like, 'Holy s---, we just got married,' but they were so, so excited and didn't regret one thing. Their relationship and connection is solid."

Ruby Stewart, 35

Scott Dudelson/Getty

Stewart's fourth child, daughter Ruby, was born on June 17, 1987. The British rocker shares Ruby with ex-girlfriend Kelly Emberg.

Ruby has inherited the music genes from her dad and has gone on to have a successful singing career. She was a part of The Sisterhood, a country music duo that disbanded in 2021 after the release of one album. Now, Ruby is a solo artist who has often performed alongside her dad. In June 2022, Stewart posted a video of himself and Ruby singing a rendition of his 1998 hit Ooh La La.

Also a model, Ruby has appeared in campaigns for the likes of Vogue Italia, Glamour Italia and The Nashville Edit.

In January 2023, Ruby started off the new year by announcing her first pregnancy. The baby boy, who is due in spring 2023, is Stewart's second grandchild.

"Out of all of the things that happened in 2022 you were by far the most beautiful…We can't wait to meet you…Baby boy Kalick coming in April… 🤍" she wrote in an Instagram post, along with a moving ultrasound image.

The same month, Ruby announced her engagement to partner Jake Kalick.

Stewart joined his ex-wife Emberg to celebrate their pregnant daughter at a baby shower in February 2023.

Renee Stewart, 30

Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock

The musician and ex-wife, New Zealand model Rachel Hunter, welcomed their daughter Renee on June 1, 1992. Renee was born in London and grew up in Los Angeles.

She returned to London for her studies, where she graduated from The London Contemporary Dance School with a bachelor's degree in 2016.

According to Renee's website, since graduating, she has worked as a dance artist and performed as a freelance artist at The Hong Kong International Dance Festival and Resolutions 2020 at The Place London.

Renee is also a yoga teacher and offers yoga, breath-work and meditation group classes, private classes and retreats around the world. In 2019, she completed her 500-hour yoga teacher training in India.

Liam Stewart, 28

Liam Stewart Instagram

Stewart and Hunter's second child together, son Liam, was born on Sept. 5, 1994.

Liam is a professional ice hockey player and has played for the Spokane Chiefs, Alaska Aces, and, most recently, Milton Keynes Lightning, as a forward.

He also has a strong bond with his younger siblings. In November 2019, Liam posted a sweet birthday tribute to his teenage brother along with a photo of Rod, Alastair and Aiden. In August 2022, he gave Instagram followers a look inside the Stewart family's vacation to Italy, which featured many humorous snaps of the boys.

The following January, Liam announced that he and his girlfriend Nicole Artukovich are expecting their first child together. The baby is Stewart's third grandchild.

"Mom + Dad | Baby Boy joins us in May 👶🏼" he captioned an Instagram post that featured sweet clips of their pregnancy journey.

Alastair Wallace Stewart, 17

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

On Nov. 27, 2005, Stewart and Penny Lancaster welcomed their first son — and Stewart's seventh child — Alastair Wallace.

Alastair is close to his dad, and the two often pose together for Instagram snaps. Not immune to a cringe-worthy moment or two, the musician previously told PEOPLE that he had a funny conversation with Alastair when he sat him down to talk about sex.

"My 15-year-old is dating girls, so I had to give him a sex lesson. I just told him what he should and shouldn't do, but he's on top of it," he revealed at the time. "He was like, 'Dad, I've got the internet. I know everything,' "

The father of eight couldn't be prouder of the now 17-year-old, who is finding his footing within the modeling industry, having starred in a billboard campaign for luxury clothing brand Palm Angels. The images adorned buildings across Milan in June 2022.

"Love @palmangels and that my boy 'wears it well' #fashion #streetwear #milano," the singer wrote in an Instagram post.

Aiden Patrick Stewart, 12

Rod Stewart Instagram

Stewart and Lancaster's second child, Aiden Patrick, was born on Feb. 16, 2011. A few months after Aiden's birth, Stewart told PEOPLE, "I'm trying to make more time now that I've carved out my career. I want to enjoy my kids. We're all planning a massive vacation somewhere. It's hard to get them all together because they are all off in different directions. But I am so proud of them."

In December 2022, Stewart opened up about Aiden's health scare when he was rushed to the hospital after "going blue and unconscious" while playing a youth soccer game.

"We thought my boy had a heart attack," Stewart told FourFourTwo. "He was going blue and was unconscious until he calmed down. It was scary, but it turned out to be a panic attack."

"The lad wanted to do well, pulled on the Hoops in Scotland for his dad," he added.