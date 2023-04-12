Robert De Niro's 6 Children: Everything to Know

Robert De Niro is a family man through and through.

The Academy Award winner has six children from previous relationships. De Niro and his first wife, Diahnne Abbott, are parents to daughter Drena, 51, and son Raphael, 46. In 1995, he welcomed twin sons Julian and Aaron, 27, with his former girlfriend, model and actress Toukie Smith. De Niro also shares son Elliot, 24, and daughter Helen Grace, 11, with his ex-wife, Grace Hightower.

Now a grandfather, De Niro has said that the best thing a parent or grandparent can do is push their kids to reach for their dreams.

"For my kids, I tell them, 'If you want to be an actor or you want to do this or that, that's fine as long as you're happy. Just don't sell yourself short,' " De Niro told PEOPLE in January 2020. "That's the most I would say — push yourself a little more and reach for what you really think it is you want to do. Don't be afraid."

The actor added, "It's important for them to find their own lane."

Here's everything to know about Robert De Niro's children.

Drena De Niro, 51

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Drena De Niro was born to Diahnne Abbott and her then-husband on Sept. 3, 1971. De Niro adopted Drena when he married Abbott in 1976, at which point Drena took the actor's surname.

As the child of two successful actors, Drena spent many of her younger years on film sets and traveling the world — De Niro was filming The Godfather Part II and 1900 throughout Italy when Drena was a toddler. In a 2011 interview with Avenue magazine, she described her time in Italy as some of the most cherished memories of her childhood.

"They were very happy years in my life," she told the outlet. "There was a lot of traveling, and, for a young kid, it definitely implanted a comfort and a love of travel."

Drena eventually became a model and made her runway debut at New York Fashion Week. She has since worked with designers like Patrick Kelly, Jean Paul Gaultier, Vivienne Westwood and Giorgio Armani. Following her impressive modeling career, Drena worked as a DJ, but acting had always caught her eye.

"I knew that, really, what I wanted to do was act. What struck me was the work aspect," she told Avenue magazine. "Everyone was really committed and dedicated to the work." Her résumé includes movies like Great Expectations, A Star is Born and Joy.

She also tried her hand at producing, and launched the production company Daredevil Films and Television in the early aughts. "I was more inclined to get involved as a producer," Drena told Avenue. "I didn't really want to just be told what to do; I also wanted to tell people what to do. … That's more my nature." In 2001, she directed her first documentary short, Girls & Dolls, for which she won an award at the New York Independent Film and Video Festival, per her website.

In 2003, Drena and her then-boyfriend, Carlos Rodriguez, welcomed their son Leandro De Niro Rodriguez. "Kids really put everything in perspective. Suddenly, certain things that one would consider so important are not important at all," she said. "Life definitely changes, but it's a great change."

Raphael De Niro, 46

Patrick McMullan/Getty

De Niro and Abbott welcomed son Raphael Eugene De Niro on Nov. 9, 1976. While Raphael didn't follow in his family's cinematic footsteps, he has made a name for himself, working for Douglas Elliman real estate.

Raphael has been working with the Manhattan brokerage since the early 2000s. According to his professional website, Raphael launched the De Niro Team with the real estate firm in 2004. His A-list clients have included Jon Bon Jovi, Kelly Ripa and Renée Zellweger. In 2008, Raphael became a partner at the Greenwich Hotel in New York City's TriBeCa neighborhood. He is also a founding board member of the New York Residential Agent Continuum.

In 2008, Raphael tied the knot with Claudine De Matos in a private destination wedding in the Bahamas. The pair reportedly met at Douglas Elliman. They welcomed three kids together before separating in 2015. Their divorce was finalized in January 2020, per Page Six.

Raphael found love again with stylist Hannah Carnes. Page Six reported that they made their first public appearance at the screening of De Niro's film The Wizard of Lies in May 2017. The couple had planned to marry in April 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Raphael and Carnes exchanged vows at N.Y.C.'s City Hall l in March 2020.

"We want to celebrate with friends and family over a casual dinner when it is safe to do so, at Milos in Hudson Yards," he told the New York Post. "It's one of our favorite restaurants."

Julian De Niro, 27

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

After his divorce from Abbott, De Niro began dating actress Toukie Smith in 1988. Their son Julian Henry was born alongside his twin brother Aaron on Oct. 20, 1995.

Julian has inherited his parents' acting genes. In 2016, Julian joined In Dubious Battle's A-list cast, which included James Franco, Selena Gomez and Nat Wolff. The film marked his first credited movie appearance. His TV debut came in 2022: Julian portrayed a young Barack Obama in Showtime's historical drama series The First Lady.

He also studied computer science and math at New York University. He was even published in the Washington Post after he conducted an in-depth Twitter analysis to uncover "what people craved the most in 2018" with his professor and a classmate.

Aaron De Niro, 27

Julian's twin brother, Aaron Kendrick, was also born on Oct. 20, 1995. Very little is known about Aaron, as he's remained ultra-private for most of his life. In an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, De Niro opened up about raising his six biracial kids.

"My children are all half Black and … even me, I take certain things for granted," De Niro said, acknowledging that he had gotten more opportunities as a White man. "When people say that they tell their kids, 'Keep your hands [out] when you're stopped by any cops, keep your hands on the steering wheel, don't make a sudden move, don't put your hands below, don't do this,' you understand that."

Elliot De Niro, 24

Born on March 18, 1998, Elliot De Niro is De Niro and ex-wife Grace Hightower's first child together. In March 2016, the actor revealed that his son Elliot has autism.

That same year, De Niro advocated for the inclusion of the controversial documentary Vaxxed at the Tribeca Film Festival, of which he is a co-founder. "I think the movie is something that people should see. I, as a parent with a child who has autism, am concerned. I want to know the truth," De Niro later said during an appearance on the Today show. "And I'm not anti-vaccine, I want safe vaccines."

Vaxxed, which was directed by discredited physician Andrew Wakefield, attempted to call into question the scientific research that proves there is no link between autism and vaccines. However, scientific research has found that there is no connection between vaccines and autism.

One of Elliot's passions is playing tennis. In 2018, he was featured in ESPN's Special Olympics: 50 Game Changers series, honoring the 50th anniversary of the Special Olympics.

"Finding things for kids to do is a hard part of the whole situation with parents of kids with special needs," De Niro said in the episode. "[Playing tennis] helps him. He is more confident when he sees that he is actually good at this. That's the best self-motivator anyone can have."

Helen Grace De Niro, 11

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

De Niro and Hightower welcomed daughter Helen Grace via surrogate on Dec. 23, 2011.

The former pair have gone out of their way to keep Helen out of the spotlight while she is still a child. De Niro and Helen have occasionally been spotted in public enjoying some father-daughter time together, including at the beach in California and out and about in Manhattan, in photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

In 2018, De Niro and Hightower split after more than 20 years together. However, they remain amicable as they co-parent Elliott and Helen. "I honor Grace as a wonderful mother," De Niro said in a statement.

Speaking of his children getting older, De Niro previously told PEOPLE, "There are great moments and moments of sadness ... Sometimes you're the last person they want to deal with. It's like when you walk your kids to school and they get older and they don't want to hold your hand or kiss you goodbye."