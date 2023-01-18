All About Rob Schneider's Daughter Elle King

Singer Elle King has had roots in the entertainment industry long before her songs like "Ex's & Oh's" topped the charts: She is the daughter of comedian Rob Schneider and model London King.

While the Saturday Night Live alum and the Grammy-nominated singer have not always been close, they now have the relationship that King "always wanted," and Schneider is one of her biggest cheerleaders.

"Honestly, he's probably my biggest supporter," King told PEOPLE in 2018. "Like, every other day I'll get texts in all caps of like, 'Your record's gonna change the world! I can't wait for your fans to hear what you've made! I love you! I'm so proud of you!' And that's a beautiful, wonderful thing."

Here's everything to know about Rob Schneider's oldest daughter Elle King.

She grew up in Ohio

Jason Merritt/Getty

King was born on July 3, 1989, in Los Angeles, California, as Tanner Elle Schneider. She was mainly raised in Ohio by her mom and stepdad Justin Tesa. Growing up, King has said Schneider was not around much due to the demands of his career. "My whole childhood, my dad was a workaholic," she said in a 2018 interview with PEOPLE.

However, they were able to reconnect years later and work on their relationship.

She's a successful singer-songwriter

Mat Hayward/Getty

King is a massively successful singer-songwriter who has received four Grammy nominations and has won various awards from the Country Music Association and the Academy of Country Music.

Her 2015 hit "Ex's & Oh's," which served as the lead single on her debut album Love Stuff, immediately launched her to stardom. People may also be familiar with some of her more recent songs, including "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" with Miranda Lambert and "Different for Girls," a duet with Dierks Bentley.

She and Schneider have rebuilt their relationship

Michael Schwartz/WireImage

Speaking to PEOPLE, King shared that she and her dad weren't very close for much of her early life. Despite their strained past, Schneider and King were able to reconnect when she was an adult.

The singer shared that after a difficult year during which she left a "destructive" marriage and struggled with substance abuse and mental health issues, she and Schneider grew closer. King also cited Schneider's daughters, Miranda and Madeleine, as a reason why they were able to get closer.

"We both have grown up a lot. And you realize what's important. Him having children — I wanted my sisters to have good memories of me from their childhood when they grew. Family really is so important," she said. "So through that, me just kind of showing up and trying to be good for them, really made it easy because there were no bad motives. When it's about the kids, the bulls--- kind of goes away. I love him."

She added that she does not harbor any resentment toward Schneider. "This business is hard. It's hard to find any balance in it. My dad just put everything into him — his success and trying to be successful," she said. "And I'm a lot like that. So my work, work has always come first. But my family life is where I want it to be."

Schneider says she is "fiery" like him

Elle King Instagram

In a 2020 interview with Fatherly, Schneider spoke thoughtfully about all three of his daughters.

"They say kids are the best and worst of you. That's really true. The most fiery is the oldest one, Elle. The funniest one is the little one. The dreamer is my middle child. She sees the world as a dreamy beautiful place," he shared.

She's engaged to tattoo artist Dan Tooker

Elle King Instagram

King announced that she had gotten engaged to her boyfriend of one year, Dan Tooker, on Oct. 9, 2020. The singer posted a picture on Instagram and explained in the caption that they had both proposed to each other at the same time while on vacation in New Mexico.

"I had a ring in my pocket and I was going to toss it in the gold pan and propose to @tattoker ... but of course, my soulmate beat me to the punch and proposed to me the exact same way. So I immediately got down on my knee too," she shared.

She announced she was pregnant in March 2021

John Shearer/Getty

In March 2021, King revealed she and Tooker were expecting their first child together. The "America's Sweetheart" singer also got candid about her previous pregnancy losses and how they affected her.

"This is something that I have not only wanted since I could remember, but it's something that I have struggled with for a really long time," she told PEOPLE. "I've experienced loss and to go through that pain of losing two pregnancies, it just feels like life is over, life is done. You have to go through this intense and really just unbelievably draining and shocking grieving period."

She continued, "I'm learning to be happy for myself. There's a lot of anxiety around it, but it's also very exciting."

Schneider also had some sweet words for his daughter, which he shared on Instagram.

"Words are insufficient for me to completely tell you how very happy I am for you and Dan on the news of your baby to be," he wrote. "I know how much you wanted this and how deeply you love your family. For me it feels as it was only this morning that I held you in my arms and first saw those sparkling blue eyes of yours. I knew that there was a very beautiful and powerful soul that had just come into the world. And soon there will be another joy to behold."

She and Tooker welcomed a son in September 2021

Elle King Instagram

King and Tooker welcomed their son, Lucky Levi Tooker, on Sept. 1, 2021.

The singer shared the happy news on Instagram, writing alongside a photo of the couple holding their newborn, "Very proud to announce the birth of our son, Lucky Levi Tooker. On Wednesday, September 1st at 12:06 pm, we welcomed 8 lbs 1 oz of absolute joy and love earthside." She added, "We are all healthy and feeling so blessed! Welcome to the world Lucky!"

She was previously married to Andrew Ferguson

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

King secretly married Andrew Ferguson in February 2016, three weeks after they met, and a week after they had announced their engagement. She shared the news of their marriage and their breakup in the same Instagram post, writing, "As we separate, and attempt to find our footing through life, all I can hope for us is that we both find happiness within ourselves. I love you. You'll always have my heart. You'll always be my first husband."

In a later interview with PEOPLE, she opened up about her "destructive" relationship with Ferguson.

"​​I was in a destructive marriage. I was at the lowest point in my life. … I was not well," she said, "I couldn't look people in the eyes. I literally couldn't leave my house for weeks at a time."

The singer sought help from a PTSD specialist and leaned on friends and family, including Schneider. "I think that reaching out saved my life. I don't wanna think of any other outcome that could have happened. I feel like the more I talk about it, maybe it could reach somebody … reach somebody that feels alone," she said.

She appeared on TLC's Say Yes to the Dress in 2017

Ahead of her planned wedding with Ferguson, King appeared on TLC's Say Yes to The Dress, where she found her dream wedding gown.

"My mom was like, 'Baby, that's it.' I burst out into ugly tears, and then we went out, and I said yes to the dress, came back in, and my mom ugly-cried, so I knew it was truly 'the one,' " she said of the experience.

She got her first tattoo when she was 14 years old

David Crotty/Getty

The rocker started getting tattoos when she was just 14 years old as a way to embrace her body.

"When I was a little girl…I felt awkward-looking, so I would look in the mirror, and I didn't feel beautiful," she PEOPLE in 2016, adding that body art helped her gain more confidence.

"When I was younger, I started getting tattooed, and so I kind of learned to find beauty in the differences of the world because I don't look like most people," she shared. "I don't sing, walk, talk, act like anyone else. That's what I think is beautiful: People that stand out. Because if we all looked the same, I think the world would be a really boring place."