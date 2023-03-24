Rob Lowe's 2 Sons: Everything to Know

Rob Lowe has had quite the career in Hollywood, but he still says he is a husband and father first.

The St. Elmo's Fire star sparked a romance with his now-wife Sheryl Berkoff on the set of 1990's Bad Influence and the two wed in 1991. Two years later, Lowe and Berkoff welcomed their first son, Matthew, 29, followed by their second son, John Owen, 27, in 1995.

"I'm happy I lived the life that I lived because I have no regrets, but I was super ready to coach Little League, carve pumpkins on Halloween, read books and serve hot lunch on Wednesdays," Lowe told PEOPLE in 2022 of his journey from teen heartthrob to family man. "I really, really loved every minute of it."

Lowe's younger son, John Owen, is even following in the Hollywood footsteps of his father. The two portray a father and son in the upcoming Netflix comedy series Unstable, which premieres on March 30, 2023. John Owen is a co-creator, co-executive producer and co-writer on the show.

Here's everything to know about Rob Lowe's two kids.

Matthew Edward Lowe, 29

Matthew Lowe Instagram

Lowe's older son, Matthew, was born on Sept. 24, 1993. Shortly after Matthew was born, Lowe and Berkoff decided to move their family two hours north of Los Angeles. "You have to be willing to make some sacrifices," Lowe said of being a parent. "I moved my kids out of Los Angeles, immediately. I've lived in Santa Barbara for 20 years almost. I've had my picture taken there three times."

He continued, "Not everybody is in show business where my kids grew up ... and they see that the world is so much bigger than that."

After growing up in Santa Barbara, Matthew attended Duke University and then earned his law degree from Loyola Marymount Law School in Los Angeles in 2019. Now, he's vice president of business development at Miroma Ventures, a venture capital firm, according to his LinkedIn profile. Matthew is also the founder of LH Capital, "the family office of the Lowe and Hermes families."

Charley Gallay/Getty

Though Matthew is a successful businessman, he's still learning from his dad. Lowe is "great with relationship advice," Matthew told PEOPLE in 2022. "He'll say, 'When I found your mother, I knew she was the one. I married my best friend, and it's worked out perfectly for me. So take that advice.' ... He gives little pearls of wisdom like that that I keep with me. Hopefully, I will end up in a 30-year marriage like him."

In 2017, Lowe and his two sons filmed a supernatural docu-series called The Lowe Files where they explored allegedly supernatural locations. "I'm in law school, my brother is in school and my dad is always working, so the three of us don't get to be together that often," Matthew shared with PEOPLE at the time. "It really just felt like a fun trip we were on, and cameras just happened to be around."

On Matthew's 29th birthday in September 2022, Lowe posted a sweet birthday tribute to him on Instagram, saying, "Happy Birthday to one of the best young men I know. Smart, funny dedicated, kind, adventurous, and hard-working. I'm proud to be your father. Love you so much Matthew!"

"Love you so much," Matthew commented.

John Owen Lowe, 27

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Lowe's younger son, John Owen, was born on Nov. 6, 1995.

"My boys are definitely my greatest achievement," Lowe told PEOPLE in 2018. "I can only take half of the credit — maybe not even half! The rest goes to my wife Sheryl, who's been just an amazing partner."

The family is very close, traveling together and sharing glimpses into their dynamic on social media, like the summer trip they took in 2022. Lowe posted a photo of him and his sons on Instagram, captioning it, "Lowe boys on the Med."

When John Owen turned 21 in 2016, the whole family flew to Las Vegas to celebrate, and invited his friends to join. "Even the fountains are pumped for the @johnnylowe and the 21st #birthday bash!!" Lowe wrote on Instagram.

JC Olivera/Getty

John Owen attended Stanford University but didn't wait until after graduation to launch his career. He had a recurring role on Lowe's Fox sitcom The Grinder and worked in the writer's room while he was still in college. The Parks and Recreation actor called working with his son "fantastic."

The father-son duo will share the screen again in 2023, teaming up to star in Netflix's upcoming scripted comedy series Unstable, which premieres on March 30. According to Netflix, "The series is set in a cutting-edge biotech research company, following an introverted, socially-challenged son who goes to work for his very successful, wildly eccentric father in order to save him from disaster." John Owen is the co-creator, co-executive producer, and co-writer of the show, and also plays Lowe's fictional son.

"Your parents, no matter who they are, always just bug you. Always. Even when you're an adult," John Owen told the Men's Health in March 2023, alluding to his and Lowe's character dynamic on the show. "Your relationship changes as you get older and your parents become more like your friends — but they still bug you. As they should."

Lowe also said "neither one of us could have made this show without the other. I couldn't have gone off and said, 'Hey, I wanna do a father-son show without John Owen.' "

The year prior, John Owen talked to PEOPLE about seeing his dad as a role model. "When you consider what he went through in his 20s, his meteoric rise and some turbulence, and being in the public eye for decades," he said, "To come out a family man, a really, really good father, a really, really strong husband, and just a fun, kind guy to be around, that's the day-to-day example he sets."