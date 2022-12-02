All About Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Baby Boy

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky might be the coolest parents ever.

The singer and her rapper boyfriend, who welcomed their son on May 13, 2022, in Los Angeles, weren't initially prepared to expand their family. "Planning? I wouldn't say planning. But certainly not planning against it," Rihanna told Vogue in April 2022. "I always thought it would be marriage first, then a baby, but who the f--- says it has to be that way. I'm certainly not gonna let that get in the way of me being a mom."

Rihanna announced her pregnancy in January 2022 with a photo shoot in New York City featuring coordinating pink and blue outfits. She continued to flaunt her baby bump in a series of stylish looks. "When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, 'There's no way I'm going to go shopping in no maternity aisle,' " she joked.

Shortly before their son was born, Rocky appeared on Revolt TV's Drink Champs, where he gave some rare insight into his relationship with Rihanna. "I'm proud, man," he said of his growing family. "It's really about an understanding between two components: you and your significant other. That's it."

Here's everything to know about Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's son.

His name hasn't been revealed yet

Rihanna and Rocky have yet to share their son's name publicly. In November 2022, Rihanna told the Associated Press that the couple would eventually share his name.

"We just didn't get around to it yet really," she told the outlet. "We've just been living. But I guess there's a certain freedom that comes with kind of just, like, getting it out there."

He's a "happy" baby

Rihanna Instagram

At the premiere of Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4, Rihanna shared an update on her son's budding personality. "He's amazing, he's a happy baby," she told Entertainment Tonight.

The "Love on the Brain" singer also shared one of her favorite motherhood moments. "Oh my God, the mornings, like, seeing his morning face!" she said. "Seeing a baby with, like, little bags and waking up and they're just, like, startled. They're trying to figure out where they're at. It's the cutest, it's my favorite part of the day."

He has a great wardrobe

Rihanna Instagram

Even as a baby, Rihanna and Rocky's son has an enviable wardrobe. In March 2022, the fashionable couple were spotted shopping at Baby Dior in Paris; Rihanna was later seen shopping at Couture Kids in L.A.

In April, the then-expectant mother told Vogue that the very first clothing item she bought her son was a tiny bathrobe, before joking that she'll "have a problem" if he's not interested in fashion.

In November, Rihanna revealed to ET that she'd been inspired to create baby clothes for Fenty. "You know, I always thought doing kid stuff would be cliché and the obvious thing to do when you have a baby. It's, like, the obvious next step," she said. "But when I went shopping, that's when I realized like, okay, maybe I need to start making the stuff that I want my kids to wear because it's hard! I got my own ideas."

Rocky wants him to be "open-minded"

Jacopo M. Raule/Getty

In summer 2022, Rocky opened up about what kind of father he wanted to be. "I will always remind my children to never lose their imagination, even as adults, no matter what," he told Dazed magazine. "I hope to raise open-minded children. Not people who discriminate."

Rocky also added that he just wants "a cool child with cool parents" — and that seems to be the case already, given both his and Rihanna's influence on popular culture.

Rihanna is in "awe" of him

Rihanna Instagram

After giving birth, Rihanna fell into motherhood naturally, according to a source. "Being a new parent is of course an adjustment, but they are doing great," the source said of Rihanna and Rocky in May 2022. "Their baby boy is healthy and Rihanna is just in awe of him."

The source also told PEOPLE that the singer spent a lot of time bonding with her son outside. "Rihanna barely leaves his side. She is a fantastic mom," they added. "[She] very much enjoys spending quiet time with her baby."

He's in a "cuddly stage"

In November 2022, Rihanna told PEOPLE that her 6-month-old was very affectionate. "He is funny, he's happy — and he's fat!" she said. "He's amazing. It's a real cuddly stage right now."

The new mom noted that Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 was the first work project she took on after giving birth. In the outdoor fashion show, Rihanna was aptly featured in the "Mother Nature" portion.

Rihanna is protective of him

Kevin Mazur/Getty

In March 2022, Rihanna shared with Elle that she thought she would be as protective over her kids as Teresa Giudice from the Real Housewives of New Jersey.

"She will flatten you about those kids," the singer said of Giudice's parenting style. "And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that's the type of mom I'm going to be. Psycho about it."

He might have siblings one day

In a 2020 interview with British Vogue, Rihanna said that she hoped to have multiple kids. "I'll have kids," she told the outlet. "Three or four of 'em."

In 2021, Rocky opened up to GQ about his plans to start a family. "If that's in my destiny, absolutely," he said. "I think I'd be an incredible, remarkably overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child."