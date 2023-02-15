All About Raquel Welch's Children

Raquel Welch has died at age 82.

Her manager Steve Sauer confirmed the news to PEOPLE, saying Welch "passed away peacefully early [Wednesday] morning after a brief illness."

In addition to leaving a legacy in film, TV and beauty, the actress leaves behind two children following her death.

During her marriage to James Welch, her high school sweetheart, she had a son and a daughter, Damon Welch and Latanne "Tahnee" Welch.

Though James and the actress divorced in 1972, she stepped out with her children on various occasions over the years.

Here's everything to know about Welch's children.

Damon Welch

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty

On Nov. 6, 1959, Welch welcomed her first child, a son named Damon Welch, with then-husband James Welch. Over the years, Damon made several appearances with his mother. In one of his first public appearances, Damon was by his mom's side as they attended the 46th Academy Awards in April 1974, at which Welch served as a presenter.

He accompanied her to many other award shows and premieres, including the 39th Annual Emmy Awards in September 1987 (pictured above) and the Hollywood premiere of Crocodile Dundee II in 1988.

In June 1991, Damon got married to Rebecca Trueman, the daughter of England cricket player Fred Trueman. For the ceremony, Welch wore a low-cut black dress which made headlines at the time, with many outlets reporting that Damon and Rebecca were feuding with Welch over the outfit choice.

John Giles - PA Images/PA Images via Getty

Years later, Welch's former daughter-in-law set the record straight. "Everyone gets upset about the fact she wore a black dress that showed her cleavage, but the fact is that she wore a beautiful embroidered jacket over the dress to come in the church," she told Daily Express.

"She was trying to respect English tradition and tried to wear an English dress and jacket ensemble. I actually thought she looked very stylish and beautiful on the day," she added. "But of course everyone just picked up on her most famous asset – her chest – which was revealed when she removed the jacket for the reception."

In 1996, Damon was by his mother's side as she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. During the ceremony, the mother-son duo posed for a handful of photos together as they shared an embrace.

Latanne "Tahnee" Welch

Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty

On Dec. 26, 1961, Welch and James welcomed their second child together, a daughter named Latanne "Tahnee" Welch. Around the same time that Welch became a mother of two, her career was just starting to take off. Welch made her film debut in the mid-1960s, with breakout roles in 1966's Fantastic Voyage and One Million Years B.C. that same year.

During a previous interview with Oprah Winfrey, Welch opened up about how her early career took a toll on her family.

"When I'm running around the world and being Miss Sex Symbol and having this big career in film and everything and I'm running from place to place, I couldn't always be with my children when I wanted to be," she said. "Eventually, I could see that this was taking its toll on my kids, and it used to just break my heart."

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty, Robin Platzer/Getty

She noted that over time, she worked to repair her relationship with her children. "I just started out realizing that I really needed to swim out to the wave. I needed to take a lot more initiative and just keep letting them know that I wanted to be there in their lives with them, that I had something I could offer to them," she said. "Little by little, the disappointment or the lack of confidence they had in me melted away."

Tahnee later followed in her famous mother's footsteps with a career in modeling and acting. Notably, she starred in Ron Howard's Cocoon and its sequel, Cocoon: The Return and appeared in various magazines such as ​​Vogue, Italian Vogue and British GQ.

Like Damon, Tahnee made several public appearances with her mother over the years, including a premiere party for Scarface in 1983 and a party for the opening night of Welch's Broadway show Victor/Victoria (pictured above).