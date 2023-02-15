All About Raquel Welch's Children

The actress, who died at age 82 on Feb. 15, is survived by her two children, Damon and Tahnee

By
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson

Kelsie Gibson is the SEO Editor of PEOPLE Digital. Since joining the brand in 2021, she has contributed to a number of different verticals, writing and editing SEO content ranging from relationship timelines to TV and movie explainers. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kelsie worked at POPSUGAR as the Celebrity and Entertainment editor, where she wrote and edited content and conducted various interviews for online and video at press junkets, red carpets, and events such as Tribeca Film Festival. She was also formerly at Bustle, Tiger Beat, and Her Campus and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 15, 2023 04:27 PM

Raquel Welch has died at age 82.

Her manager Steve Sauer confirmed the news to PEOPLE, saying Welch "passed away peacefully early [Wednesday] morning after a brief illness."

In addition to leaving a legacy in film, TV and beauty, the actress leaves behind two children following her death.

During her marriage to James Welch, her high school sweetheart, she had a son and a daughter, Damon Welch and Latanne "Tahnee" Welch.

Though James and the actress divorced in 1972, she stepped out with her children on various occasions over the years.

Here's everything to know about Welch's children.

Damon Welch

Raquel Welch’s Children
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty

On Nov. 6, 1959, Welch welcomed her first child, a son named Damon Welch, with then-husband James Welch. Over the years, Damon made several appearances with his mother. In one of his first public appearances, Damon was by his mom's side as they attended the 46th Academy Awards in April 1974, at which Welch served as a presenter.

He accompanied her to many other award shows and premieres, including the 39th Annual Emmy Awards in September 1987 (pictured above) and the Hollywood premiere of Crocodile Dundee II in 1988.

In June 1991, Damon got married to Rebecca Trueman, the daughter of England cricket player Fred Trueman. For the ceremony, Welch wore a low-cut black dress which made headlines at the time, with many outlets reporting that Damon and Rebecca were feuding with Welch over the outfit choice.

Raquel Welch’s Children
John Giles - PA Images/PA Images via Getty

Years later, Welch's former daughter-in-law set the record straight. "Everyone gets upset about the fact she wore a black dress that showed her cleavage, but the fact is that she wore a beautiful embroidered jacket over the dress to come in the church," she told Daily Express.

"She was trying to respect English tradition and tried to wear an English dress and jacket ensemble. I actually thought she looked very stylish and beautiful on the day," she added. "But of course everyone just picked up on her most famous asset – her chest – which was revealed when she removed the jacket for the reception."

In 1996, Damon was by his mother's side as she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. During the ceremony, the mother-son duo posed for a handful of photos together as they shared an embrace.

Latanne "Tahnee" Welch

Raquel Welch’s Children
Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty

On Dec. 26, 1961, Welch and James welcomed their second child together, a daughter named Latanne "Tahnee" Welch. Around the same time that Welch became a mother of two, her career was just starting to take off. Welch made her film debut in the mid-1960s, with breakout roles in 1966's Fantastic Voyage and One Million Years B.C. that same year.

During a previous interview with Oprah Winfrey, Welch opened up about how her early career took a toll on her family.

"When I'm running around the world and being Miss Sex Symbol and having this big career in film and everything and I'm running from place to place, I couldn't always be with my children when I wanted to be," she said. "Eventually, I could see that this was taking its toll on my kids, and it used to just break my heart."

Raquel Welch’s Children
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty, Robin Platzer/Getty

She noted that over time, she worked to repair her relationship with her children. "I just started out realizing that I really needed to swim out to the wave. I needed to take a lot more initiative and just keep letting them know that I wanted to be there in their lives with them, that I had something I could offer to them," she said. "Little by little, the disappointment or the lack of confidence they had in me melted away."

Tahnee later followed in her famous mother's footsteps with a career in modeling and acting. Notably, she starred in Ron Howard's Cocoon and its sequel, Cocoon: The Return and appeared in various magazines such as ​​Vogue, Italian Vogue and British GQ.

Like Damon, Tahnee made several public appearances with her mother over the years, including a premiere party for Scarface in 1983 and a party for the opening night of Welch's Broadway show Victor/Victoria (pictured above).

Related Articles
Raquel Welch
Raquel Welch, 'One Million Years B.C.' Actress and Hollywood Sex Symbol, Dead at 82
Raquel Welch life in pics
Raquel Welch's Life in Photos
775286735MM00004_25th_Annua
All About Bradley Cooper's Mom, Gloria Campano
Felicity Blunt and Stanley Tucci attend the inaugural Soho House Awards, championing emerging talent in the creative industries, at 180 The Strand on September 1, 2022 in London, England
Who Is Stanley Tucci's Wife? All About Felicity Blunt
Coco Austin, musicians Tracy Marrow Jr. and Ice-T of musical group Body Count (R) attend the GRAMMY Gift Lounge during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 27, 2018 in New York City
Ice-T's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Kevin Bacon, daughter Sosie Bacon, and actress Kyra Sedgwick arrive to the 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 12, 2014
All About Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's 2 Kids
Rhonda Ross Kendrick, Callaway Lane, Chudney Ross, Evan Ross, Jagger Snow Ross, Diana Ross, host Tracee Ellis Ross, Raif-Henok Emmanuel Kendrick, Indigo Naess, Ross Naess, and Bronx Wentz pose in the press room during the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California
Diana Ross' 5 Children: Everything to Know
(L-R) James Raymond and David Crosby arrive at the 2011 AFTRA AMEE Awards at Club Nokia on March 21, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/FilmMagic)
All About David Crosby's Children
Ripley Parker, Ol Parker, Thandie Newton and Nico Parker attend the World Premiere of "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again"
All About Thandiwe Newton and Ol Parker's Children
Ava, Deacon, Tennessee
Reese Witherspoon's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Brooklyn, Cruz, Romeo, Harper, Victoria, and David Beckham
All About David and Victoria Beckham's 4 Kids
Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar at the The Plumm in New York City, New York
All About Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s 2 Kids
Lori Harvey attends the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021 honoring TikTok and Jeremy Scott at Pacific Design Center on November 04, 2021 in West Hollywood, California
All About Steve Harvey's Daughter Lori Harvey
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra with their duaghter Malti
All About Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Daughter, Malti
Nina Senicar and Jay Ellis attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Jay Ellis' Wife? All About Nina Senicar
Tatjana Patitz walks the runway during the Chanel Haute Couture show as part of Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 1991-1992
Supermodel Tatjana Patitz Dead at 56